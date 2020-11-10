Lipstick on a regulatory pig

You can’t play chess in a sandpit. No matter the moves of the pieces, there is no stability underneath.

The saga of the ASIC leadership continues. This morning, it is reported in the AFR that:

And that, of course, raises the difficult question of who Treasurer Josh Frydenberg should pick as the next ASIC boss. “It’s really important that the Treasurer gets it right next time. I think he now needs to find somebody who has a convincing track record of management,” says one chairman.

And in a breathtaking comment of cluelessness:

Former senior ASIC officials agree. “The benchmark should be who would they think of when it came to replacing Wayne Byres at APRA or Philip Lowe at the Reserve Bank – what sort of person they would be thinking about for those roles,” one says.

Scratch the surface and watch the festering puss come out.

The RBA has continually promoted its Governors from inside. So has APRA with is Chairmen. Of course this creates its own issues, but it demonstrates that the organisation can produce people worthy of leadership.

RBA Governor Phil Lowe has worked nowhere but the RBA and APRA Chairman Wayne Byers started at the RBA (which used to do the role of APRA) and then transferred to APRA upon its formation and spent most of his professional career there.

When it comes to ASIC Chairmen, none, zero, nada have come from within. They are always outsiders brought in. Ditto commissioners. Yes. There have been a few from within but the vast majority are from outside. This does not happen in APRA or the RBA.

And what does this tell people? That you can’t put a cherry on top of a pile of crap and make it appealing. There is something rotten in Market Street that it can’t produce people who can run the place. And if it can’t produce people who can run the place how can they regulate one of Australia’s largest and most important sectors.

Maybe, just maybe this is a sign that there is something more deeply wrong with the place than the structure and leadership.

The problem is that Governments and politicians are lazy. They don’t like to do the work of governing. Appearing on SkyNews and the ABC is more fun. Cutting ribbon on infrastructure launches is more fun. Appointing CEOs is much simpler than addressing the fundamental problems, which in the case of ASIC, result in a huge economic drag on the Australian economy.

Will the current problems within ASIC result in a more fundamental look at who they are, what they do and who works there? Probably not. Expect another shiny and flashy Chairman to be appointed and another regulatory calamity within 5 years.