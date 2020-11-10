Music Maestro

Posted on 5:38 pm, November 10, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Over time there have been a few requests for a music thread where people can load clips, and the like.

So I’ll go first: I saw this guy being interviewed by Chris Smith on SkyNews last week (or so).  Really good cover of Roy Orbison’s Crying.

 

54 Responses to Music Maestro

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3654202, posted on November 10, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    Who’s he? Ok I don’t need to know. I know though that Jo likes The HU, so here’s one by The Who.

  2. thefrollickingmole
    #3654205, posted on November 10, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    How about something gentle and soothing.

  3. thefrollickingmole
    #3654213, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Other end of the spectrum

  4. PK
    #3654217, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    This will do me as an offering.

  6. TBH
    #3654224, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Love the Who and Kate videos, both are favourites of mine.

    Here is another (The Spirit of Radio, by Rush):

  9. Lodger from Oz
    #3654239, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    For the next of my lefty friends who brings up Donald Trump. Not that I’m advocating violence. Clip features a guest appearance by Noddy Holder (ex Slade).

  11. [email protected]
    #3654246, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Can someone please post instructions for embedding images and youtube.

  12. P
    #3654271, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKhbI2XUob4

    Remove “youtube” and clean up the link to read as above the place on a line of its own.

    Gary give it a try.

  13. PK
    #3654276, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Didn’t know what to make her at the time. Quiet frankly, I still don’t. However this track still entrances me.

  14. A Lurker
    #3654289, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Loreena McKennitt, Dante’s Prayer

    [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsd2AJ_bUsc[/embed]

    (Test)

  15. Lodger from Oz
    #3654291, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    OK, try this then:


  16. C.L.
    #3654294, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    It’s very true what Knopfler says there about the need to keep some of the basic “architecture” in a song played live. His wife’s advice about the need to include the “twiddly bits” at the end of Sultans was spot-on.

    The Eagles took this to extremes – their policy was always to be play it like the album.
    On the other end of the spectrum, the Stones just play a version – sometimes this is chaos and sometimes it’s raw/ragged magic.

  17. C.L.
    #3654300, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Brave man taking on that song by the Big O.

    His voice spanned three octaves.

    Once asked who was the most gifted singer in the world at the time, Elvis said it was the O.

  18. thefrollickingmole
    #3654301, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    YOUTUBE INSTRUCTIONS.
    Clip visible on screen

    The link has to come from youtube, ones taken from other sites will generally be you.tube, those wont embed.

    Just cat and paste the address from the page.

    EMBEDDING
    A little different.
    Highlight the text you want to embed it in.
    Click “link”
    Remove any writing in the popup
    Paste the URL of what you want to embed in there

    Should work.

  19. thefrollickingmole
    #3654304, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    I like Tori.
    Mad as a box of frogs.

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #3654307, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    And they said things couldn’t get worse this year…

  21. thefrollickingmole
    #3654315, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    Come on IT, expand your horizons dude…

  22. PK
    #3654316, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    However, let’s not stick with popular music.

  23. P
    #3654318, posted on November 10, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    A Lurker,

    You had the correct link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsd2AJ_bUsc
    All you needed to do was to place it on a line on its own.
    Good luck when you try again.

  25. Roger
    #3654331, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    The Eagles took this to extremes – their policy was always to be play it like the album.
    On the other end of the spectrum, the Stones just play a version – sometimes this is chaos and sometimes it’s raw/ragged magic.

    Not all musicians can freely improvise when playing alone, let alone in a band situation.

    The Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers during their earlier periods were renowned improvisers who never played the same song twice in the same way.

    Lots of raw, ragged magic to be found there, especially for those who like blues based music.

  28. Dot
    #3654344, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    Can I spam this thread with 80s televisual excellence now?

  29. EvilElvis
    #3654350, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Once asked who was the most gifted singer in the world at the time, Elvis said it was the O.

    Needs an independent fact check, CL…

  30. Epicurious
    #3654365, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #3654202, posted on November 10, 2020 at 5:54 pm
    Who’s he?

    Many thanks, ah great R&R not like the shite of today. Made my day. Getting so old I’m not asking WHO are You but WHO am I?

  31. Damon
    #3654366, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    “Once asked who was the most gifted singer in the world”
    Women: Flagstad; men Björling.

  32. Dot
    #3654367, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Epic.

    Tells the tale of selling out and seeking validation from others as bad ideas.

  34. P
    #3654382, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    A Lurker
    #3654340, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pR1cVgk7Is&w=560&h=315%5D

    Your link should have read https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pR1cVgk7Is without ‘youtube’
    and remember to place on its own on a new line.
    You’ll get there if you use a clean URL as you see above.

    Beautiful clip btw. Thank you.

  37. Dot
    #3654385, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    You can’t embed U tube automatically from a mobile device, you need to make your own link.

  38. Dot
    #3654387, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Sorry Pulp, this is Shatner’s finest.

    It ends up better than your brilliant source material.

  39. P
    #3654391, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    iamok
    #3654381, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Your link should have looked like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0P8mUBI4A4
    It will work if on a new line.
    ‘Never give up’ – PDJT

  40. Dot
    #3654395, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Don’t pretend you don’t know the words, you weebs. I know you can sing it in a perfect Tokyo accent but you can’t actually understand Japanese.

  42. Epicurious
    #3654407, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    The AC/DC of Classical Music
    “https://youtu.be/uT3SBzmDxGk”

  43. Dot
    #3654408, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    This is definitely thread abuse.

  44. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3654417, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    I like Tori.
    Mad as a box of frogs.

    Certainly maxes out on the hot/crazy matrix, along with Fiona Apple and Suzanne Vega.
    This lady is worthy of mention for rolling around on stage during her song. SFW.

  47. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3654428, posted on November 10, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Ok some balance after all the hot and crazy matrix red-pilling. Think I better dance now!

  50. Nato
    #3654434, posted on November 10, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Good to listen to. Even better to play. When you get the muscle memory of this basic version, there’s just endless variation and experession playing around with a smooth melody.

    [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x54o9_xHhLo&w=906&h=526%5D

    But sometimes the mood takes you another way, you know?

    [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTPi39GiJcA&w=701&h=526%5D

  51. P
    #3654454, posted on November 10, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    Custard,

    To feature it put the clean URL link up on a line of its own.
    Like this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utCjuKDXQsE

  52. Roger
    #3654456, posted on November 10, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    Brave man taking on that song by the Big O.

    His voice spanned three octaves.

    Once asked who was the most gifted singer in the world at the time, Elvis said it was the O.

    Big call…as much as I love Orbison.

    Tim Buckley’s range was 5.5-6 octaves.

    And he was pitch perfect; in the recording studio they called him “one take Tim.”

