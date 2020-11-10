Music Maestro

Over time there have been a few requests for a music thread where people can load clips, and the like.
So I’ll go first: I saw this guy being interviewed by Chris Smith on SkyNews last week (or so). Really good cover of Roy Orbison’s Crying.
Who’s he? Ok I don’t need to know. I know though that Jo likes The HU, so here’s one by The Who.
How about something gentle and soothing.
Other end of the spectrum
This will do me as an offering.
Link doesn’t appear?
Love the Who and Kate videos, both are favourites of mine.
Here is another (The Spirit of Radio, by Rush):
For the next of my lefty friends who brings up Donald Trump. Not that I’m advocating violence. Clip features a guest appearance by Noddy Holder (ex Slade).
That old globalist Ray Charles
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKhbI2XUob4&w=1001&h=563%5D
Can someone please post instructions for embedding images and youtube.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKhbI2XUob4
Remove “youtube” and clean up the link to read as above the place on a line of its own.
Gary give it a try.
Didn’t know what to make her at the time. Quiet frankly, I still don’t. However this track still entrances me.
Loreena McKennitt, Dante’s Prayer
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsd2AJ_bUsc[/embed]
(Test)
OK, try this then:
It’s very true what Knopfler says there about the need to keep some of the basic “architecture” in a song played live. His wife’s advice about the need to include the “twiddly bits” at the end of Sultans was spot-on.
The Eagles took this to extremes – their policy was always to be play it like the album.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Stones just play a version – sometimes this is chaos and sometimes it’s raw/ragged magic.
Brave man taking on that song by the Big O.
His voice spanned three octaves.
Once asked who was the most gifted singer in the world at the time, Elvis said it was the O.
YOUTUBE INSTRUCTIONS.
Clip visible on screen
The link has to come from youtube, ones taken from other sites will generally be you.tube, those wont embed.
Just cat and paste the address from the page.
EMBEDDING
A little different.
Highlight the text you want to embed it in.
Click “link”
Remove any writing in the popup
Paste the URL of what you want to embed in there
Should work.
I like Tori.
Mad as a box of frogs.
And they said things couldn’t get worse this year…
Come on IT, expand your horizons dude…
However, let’s not stick with popular music.
A Lurker,
You had the correct link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsd2AJ_bUsc
All you needed to do was to place it on a line on its own.
Good luck when you try again.
Metallica – 1982 demo tape, *Power Metal*
The album cover you wanted for your high school band.
Not all musicians can freely improvise when playing alone, let alone in a band situation.
The Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers during their earlier periods were renowned improvisers who never played the same song twice in the same way.
Lots of raw, ragged magic to be found there, especially for those who like blues based music.
Wanna hear me scream? Turn it up!
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pR1cVgk7Is&w=560&h=315%5D
Can I spam this thread with 80s televisual excellence now?
Needs an independent fact check, CL…
Bruce of Newcastle
#3654202, posted on November 10, 2020 at 5:54 pm
Who’s he?
Many thanks, ah great R&R not like the shite of today. Made my day. Getting so old I’m not asking WHO are You but WHO am I?
“Once asked who was the most gifted singer in the world”
Women: Flagstad; men Björling.
Epic.
Tells the tale of selling out and seeking validation from others as bad ideas.
https://youtu.be/l0P8mUBI4A4
https://youtu.be/sMnm8MsPDeM
A Lurker
#3654340, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:09 pm
Your link should have read https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pR1cVgk7Is without ‘youtube’
and remember to place on its own on a new line.
You’ll get there if you use a clean URL as you see above.
Beautiful clip btw. Thank you.
I give up
You can’t embed U tube automatically from a mobile device, you need to make your own link.
Sorry Pulp, this is Shatner’s finest.
It ends up better than your brilliant source material.
iamok
#3654381, posted on November 10, 2020 at 7:29 pm
Your link should have looked like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0P8mUBI4A4
It will work if on a new line.
‘Never give up’ – PDJT
Don’t pretend you don’t know the words, you weebs. I know you can sing it in a perfect Tokyo accent but you can’t actually understand Japanese.
This is probably thread abuse.
The AC/DC of Classical Music
“https://youtu.be/uT3SBzmDxGk”
This is definitely thread abuse.
Certainly maxes out on the hot/crazy matrix, along with Fiona Apple and Suzanne Vega.
This lady is worthy of mention for rolling around on stage during her song. SFW.
Tame Impala lost in yesterday
https://www.google.com.au/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwjd8eOOzvfsAhWlW3wKHb-AAMQQ3ywwAHoECAIQAg&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DutCjuKDXQsE&usg=AOvVaw1t1Qcj226EaAWETfBZ5Lp7
This probably won’t work
FFS
Ok some balance after all the hot and crazy matrix red-pilling. Think I better dance now!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utCjuKDXQsE&feature=share
Try again
Damm it!
Good to listen to. Even better to play. When you get the muscle memory of this basic version, there’s just endless variation and experession playing around with a smooth melody.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x54o9_xHhLo&w=906&h=526%5D
But sometimes the mood takes you another way, you know?
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTPi39GiJcA&w=701&h=526%5D
Custard,
To feature it put the clean URL link up on a line of its own.
Like this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utCjuKDXQsE
Big call…as much as I love Orbison.
Tim Buckley’s range was 5.5-6 octaves.
And he was pitch perfect; in the recording studio they called him “one take Tim.”