“Not rational, not reasonable”

Posted on 3:00 am, November 10, 2020 by currencylad

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has bluntly contradicted President Donald Trump’s suggestion that a coronavirus vaccine may be only weeks away, warning Americans they cannot trust the president’s word.

“The idea that there’s going to be a vaccine and everything’s gonna be fine tomorrow – it’s just not rational, not reasonable,” Mr Biden said during a CNN town hall in Moosic, Pennsylvania.

This entry was posted in American politics, International. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.