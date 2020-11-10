Pell Hath No Jury Like A Woman Scorned

ON last night’s Four Corners, Louise “7-Nilligan” Milligan spoke with Sarah Hanson-Young, Kristina Keneally, a woman who chose to sleep with a minister despite knowing he was married (she said she was eventually “just exhausted” – wink-wink, Tudge-Tudge) and an obscure barrister whose claim to fame was she knew Attorney-General Christian Porter from band camp during the Reagan Administration. All agreed that Liberal Party men are the worst. Malcolm Turnbull – a convert to Catholicism and an enthusiastic backer of abortion – joined the ladies to denounce moral hypocrisy. Predictably, this traditional ABC assassination of non-leftists was justified on the grounds that the alleged transgressors were supporters of family values.



He was such an outstanding leader when it came to helping aspiring businesswomen. I shall always be grateful to him for his helping hand for which he asked nothing in return.” – Ita Buttrose on Bob Hawke.

As chairman of the ABC, Buttrose watched and approved the hit piece on Liberals.