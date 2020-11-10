Pell Hath No Jury Like A Woman Scorned

Posted on 1:22 am, November 10, 2020 by currencylad

ON last night’s Four Corners, Louise “7-Nilligan” Milligan spoke with Sarah Hanson-Young, Kristina Keneally, a woman who chose to sleep with a minister despite knowing he was married (she said she was eventually “just exhausted” – wink-wink, Tudge-Tudge) and an obscure barrister whose claim to fame was she knew Attorney-General Christian Porter from band camp during the Reagan Administration. All agreed that Liberal Party men are the worst. Malcolm Turnbull – a convert to Catholicism and an enthusiastic backer of abortion – joined the ladies to denounce moral hypocrisy. Predictably, this traditional ABC assassination of non-leftists was justified on the grounds that the alleged transgressors were supporters of family values.


He was such an outstanding leader when it came to helping aspiring businesswomen. I shall always be grateful to him for his helping hand for which he asked nothing in return.”

Ita Buttrose on Bob Hawke.
As chairman of the ABC, Buttrose watched and approved the hit piece on Liberals.

3 Responses to Pell Hath No Jury Like A Woman Scorned

  1. Some History
    #3653267, posted on November 10, 2020 at 2:00 am

    “7-Nilligan”

    Ha Ha Ha

  2. C.L.
    #3653268, posted on November 10, 2020 at 2:02 am

    Not mine, Some.
    It was the brainchild of a Cat commenter.
    ?

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #3653269, posted on November 10, 2020 at 2:05 am

    Buttrose was famously screwing Kerry Packer while he was married.

