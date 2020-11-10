Reminder: Joe Biden is a dishonest, racist, cowardly lowlife

Posted on 10:32 pm, November 10, 2020 by currencylad

ONE of the world’s most infamous gropers of women and little girls, Biden presided here with Ted Kennedy at his left giving counsel. The latter deliberately left Mary Jo Kopechne drown in an Oldsmobile. These were the men who led the high-tech lynching of Clarence Thomas.

8 Responses to Reminder: Joe Biden is a dishonest, racist, cowardly lowlife

  1. mh
    #3654668, posted on November 10, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    Thomas may yet have the last laugh.

  2. flyingduk
    #3654680, posted on November 10, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    There is a very strong tendency for child abusers to have themselves been abused as children. Joe Biden has a a well documented tendency for inappropriate closeness with children. Hunter Biden (Joes son) also has a chaotic dysfunctional life, and, apparently, an inappropriate closeness with underage girls.

    Just sayin….

  3. TBH
    #3654683, posted on November 10, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    Clarence Thomas for me had the last laugh, with a very fine career on the SCOTUS and he rose above all that utter garbage through his confirmation hearing.

  4. mh
    #3654694, posted on November 10, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Correction.
    Last laugh part 2.

  5. covid ate my homework
    #3654695, posted on November 10, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    Honesty, integrity and normality are greatly feared and therefore suppressed in all the halls of power. People with these qualities cannot be trusted.

  6. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3654698, posted on November 10, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    Biden is a corruptocrat, has been for decades and clearly thinks he is untouchable. Divine retribution awaits.

  7. mh
    #3654718, posted on November 10, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    Look at Biden @1:19.

    Damn you, nig ger!

  8. Bruce in WA
    #3654733, posted on November 11, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Look at Biden @1:19.

    The disdain is just so naked … He sees himself as so superior.

