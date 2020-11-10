Reminder: Joe Biden is a dishonest, racist, cowardly lowlife

ONE of the world’s most infamous gropers of women and little girls, Biden presided here with Ted Kennedy at his left giving counsel. The latter deliberately left Mary Jo Kopechne drown in an Oldsmobile. These were the men who led the high-tech lynching of Clarence Thomas.
A good man responding to Joe Biden’s destruction of his life. He was just one American then. Now he is 70 million of us. pic.twitter.com/TlqkUa8zKp
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2020
Thomas may yet have the last laugh.
There is a very strong tendency for child abusers to have themselves been abused as children. Joe Biden has a a well documented tendency for inappropriate closeness with children. Hunter Biden (Joes son) also has a chaotic dysfunctional life, and, apparently, an inappropriate closeness with underage girls.
Just sayin….
Clarence Thomas for me had the last laugh, with a very fine career on the SCOTUS and he rose above all that utter garbage through his confirmation hearing.
Correction.
Last laugh part 2.
Honesty, integrity and normality are greatly feared and therefore suppressed in all the halls of power. People with these qualities cannot be trusted.
Biden is a corruptocrat, has been for decades and clearly thinks he is untouchable. Divine retribution awaits.
Look at Biden @1:19.
Damn you, nig ger!
The disdain is just so naked … He sees himself as so superior.