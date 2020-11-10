Reminder: Joe Biden is a dishonest, racist, cowardly lowlife

ONE of the world’s most infamous gropers of women and little girls, Biden presided here with Ted Kennedy at his left giving counsel. The latter deliberately left Mary Jo Kopechne drown in an Oldsmobile. These were the men who led the high-tech lynching of Clarence Thomas.

A good man responding to Joe Biden’s destruction of his life. He was just one American then. Now he is 70 million of us. pic.twitter.com/TlqkUa8zKp — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2020