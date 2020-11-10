The Liberals only have themselves to blame

This is art:

Kevin Rudd is not about to say what he thinks of a stripper dressed as John Howard who entertained guests at Bob Hawke’s 80th birthday this week. Mr Rudd, who had his own brush with infamy after visiting a New York strip club while in opposition, said the general view around the room was one of surprise. “I am not going to comment on the artistic merit or otherwise of what was provided by way of the entertainment,” he told Fairfax Radio Network on Friday.

Yet, according to their ABC, it is the Liberal Party that has a culture problem.

This is a hit-job, pure and simple, on the Liberal government.

To be frank; I’m astonished that anyone in the Liberal Party had enough testosterone to manage an affair. They don’t seem to have a testicle between the lot of them.

They are never, ever, up for a fight.

Even this year, the Liberals opportunistically used the COVID-19 crisis to smash up the universities. But they never actually did anything to reverse the disease that is post-modernism or the anti-intellectual cultural warfare that is ‘decolonising the curriculum’.

At best the Liberals have frozen indexation or made minor surgical cuts to the ABC.

This is their thanks – a politically correct hit-job.

No facts, just the vibe of the thing.

People might have the perception that you have done the wrong thing.

It is time to call out that sort of bullshit.

Here are some ideas:

Cut their funding by $100 million

Announce an inquiry into the ABC coverage of the George Pell case

Why not both?