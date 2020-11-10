The Liberals only have themselves to blame

Kevin Rudd is not about to say what he thinks of a stripper dressed as John Howard who entertained guests at Bob Hawke’s 80th birthday this week.
Mr Rudd, who had his own brush with infamy after visiting a New York strip club while in opposition, said the general view around the room was one of surprise.
“I am not going to comment on the artistic merit or otherwise of what was provided by way of the entertainment,” he told Fairfax Radio Network on Friday.
Yet, according to their ABC, it is the Liberal Party that has a culture problem.
This is a hit-job, pure and simple, on the Liberal government.
To be frank; I’m astonished that anyone in the Liberal Party had enough testosterone to manage an affair. They don’t seem to have a testicle between the lot of them.
They are never, ever, up for a fight.
Even this year, the Liberals opportunistically used the COVID-19 crisis to smash up the universities. But they never actually did anything to reverse the disease that is post-modernism or the anti-intellectual cultural warfare that is ‘decolonising the curriculum’.
At best the Liberals have frozen indexation or made minor surgical cuts to the ABC.
This is their thanks – a politically correct hit-job.
No facts, just the vibe of the thing.
People might have the perception that you have done the wrong thing.
It is time to call out that sort of bullshit.
Here are some ideas:
- Cut their funding by $100 million
- Announce an inquiry into the ABC coverage of the George Pell case
Why not both?
Suffer in ya jocks.
I wonder if it was intended that the flag be upside down – as if to mock the ‘patriotic’ attitude compared to the green internationalist ideas spreading throughout Labor even then?
It may simply have been that the stripper picked it up that way with no thought.
Well that makes one of us.
Nobody in the LNP has balls…nobody. Remember when Abbott instituted the Q&A ban after their ABC gave a platform to Muesli scum, Zaki Mallah, a deliberate hit job to embarrass a LNP minister appearing on the programme? It was Abbott who was furiously attacked. I clearly remember the cries from the likes of Turdbull and other lightweights who used to ban to smear Abbott and further embarrass him. For years…actually decades…successive LNP governments have ignored the problem. You reap what you sow.
And funny how Turdbull, the eternal miserable grub, pops up to smear and embarrass the federal government yet he has been rather mute about his mate Gladys. Funny that.
Has Dr John lost his job as the ALPBC’s favourite Lieboral?
Can only assume ABC have a lot of serious dirt on them. Who else would continue to lay down and take it?
you missed a zero.
The didn’t even use a lefty tripper.Sorry, stripper.
Definitely the ABC need to be reigned in.
With a noose, for preference.
But I do wonder why there is no appetite to create a news station or network with a ‘rightward’ bent?
I believe the market is there. They vote in the elections. In fact despite being daily pummeled with progressive agitprop they still resist falling for it. This they do after daily being called bigots, misogynists, ignorant, shallow, and anachronistic.
So what is the obstacle? Financial? Legal? Or just outright a lack of anyone inclined to embark on such a project?
Programming would be a piece of piss. Some stuff which is interesting to watch besides just news and current affairs programs. A few dramas and comedies which don’t push an agenda, but focus on entertainment. Not desperately over sexualised, skip the tick-a-box quotas, let the parents occasionally know stuff that kids don’t, lay off with the ‘Mary Sues’ – nothing too hard.
Oh, and jokes that are actually funny instead of ones that cease to have meaning when one politician or another leaves office. Laughter without someone’s humiliation.
No one wants to be angry all the time. Some of us don’t like it at all. Put that on TV.
More to the above – I sort of lost myself in detail – the right in Australia could probably really benefit from discovering how many of them they are, that they are not alone but part of a larger community.
As for the impact on politics – well, our political leaders truly are the scum of the Earth. They live in mortal fear of what the ABC might think of them. Perhaps if they were a little afraid of what the right is thinking we might get some balance.
Got it in one, Sinc.
But if the LNP really had testicular fortitude (a far-fetched idea, I know), they would cease funding the ABC immediately. Deprive them of what they need just to function.
Just because ABC funding is in the Budget does not mean the Government is required to provide it.
Usually funding is given in monthly increments in accordance with section 51 of the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013. Just stop the next increment and don’t resume payments.
“Give their mothers something to cry about.” – F. Urquhart.
“As for the impact on politics – well, our political leaders truly are the scum of the Earth. They live in mortal fear of what the ABC might think of them. Perhaps if they were a little afraid of what the right is thinking we might get some balance.”
Well said ML.