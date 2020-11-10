Victoria’s finest doing their best work

The conviction of Jason Roberts over the Silk-Miller police murders has been sensationally quashed and a re-trial ordered.
In a landmark ruling on Tuesday morning, Roberts will be given a shot at freedom after it emerged his original trial was corrupted by police misconduct involving the doctoring of a statement, failing to disclose evidence and perjury.
Unbelievable. (Although, is it? Really?)
Add it to the Terms of Reference for the Royal Commission when the rule of law is re-established in Victoriastan.
Hans, are we the baddies?
Vic police lose again.
Is this a part of the crim-friendly A.L.P.’s campaign to spring 600 hardened criminals out of prison to generate more squillions in legal aid cash for Labor lawyers when they all reoffend, under the A.L.P.’s “Lawyer X” excuse?
Or is this a totally different scam?
When are the 258,000 fraudulent bogus breath-tests from within the VicPol Police Farce on the A.L.P.’s corrupt watch, ever going to be prosecuted?
Or are 258,000 individual cases of fraud in an A.L.P.-run Police Farce, not considered worth going after?
Odd (some may say: “batshit crazy”) that the bloke now in charge of the Labor Police Farce is now so reticent to pursue the guilty, when he was so gung-ho over convicting the obviously innocent when he was running the disgraceful and grossly incompetent “Get Pell Squad” stitch-up for the rotten A.L.P.
Since when do you expect to get a fair trial in a failed state?
I imagine flies avoid Spencer Street – even they have standards.
What? Shouldn’t he just accept the “result” and stay in prison?
Corruption/fraud from “Officials” just cannot happen, can it?
Just ask President Trump and Cardinal Pell (they were urged to accept the “result” too).
don’t you love it? the sentence has been pronounced. just looking for the jury to confirm it.
Absolutely correct!
They have already spent all that money ‘finding’ him guilty. What kind of person would want spend more of their fellow citizens’ money. If he is not guilty if murder he is still guilty of that.
And look at the impact it would have on the perception of law and order among the public, if Vikplod had to come out and admit to wrongdoing. Possibly irremediable damage.
Lol Terry
It is easy to look at this from only one angle.
On the plus side, cases are resolved more quickly and have a smaller overall footprint in energy terms and man-hours.
A former head of CIB once told me “it’s very hard to meet the standard of evidence required by courts. It’s very frustrating when you know someone is guilty but you can’t prove it.”
With increased technology these setups should become more seamless. This should increase case resolution and cost to taxpayers because criminals will be frightened into compliance with the law.
Oops, reduce cost to the tax payer.
I have an older case which stank to high heaven when it was done.
First thing, in this case the bloke did it, no doubts at all, however he was convicted of murder and given the full 20+ year term while as mad as a meataxe and definitely insane.
Friends brother, diagnosed skitzo, off his meds and breaks into his parents place, drinks a lot of booze and pinches his dads rife which he kills the lady a few houses across the street with.
No-one sees him shoot her.
Police attend and initially think it might be the ladies husband and take him off for questioning.
A few hours later driving past they notice my friends brother trying to chop his way through the front door with a carving knife stark bollock naked. (locked himself out).
They establish whats happened and the brother is arrested & hospitalized pending trail.
Its going to be an easy case, but due to a high profile shooting a month before (just as little Johnnys changing the gun laws) they decide instead of doing the straightforward “murder/downgraded by reason of insanity” they will stick him for willful murder.
Which they do, despite police accidentally shooting footage of themselves adding stuff to the crime scene to make it more “logical”.
Justice has sucked b alls in Vic for a very, very long time.
Gobbo, Pell, Dean Laidley photo leak, beating up and running over the mentally ill, arresting people for social media posts, now fitting up Roberts, that officer who stole people’s houses, the fat copper ridiculing anti-lockdown types….. and that’s just this year.
‘it’s very hard to meet the standard of evidence required by courts’
Yes. There’s a very good reason for that.
‘It’s very frustrating when you know someone is guilty but you can’t prove it.’
You do not know someone is guilty UNLESS you can prove it.
It is likely that person should never have been head of CIB – unsuitable.
Is this this the same bloke that beats his missus? I know he’s guilty I just can’t meet the standard of evidence to prove it. Its just the vibe.
Was there a time when Vic Police were not corrupt? They are just a taxpayer funded gang
And a few hundred years of court experience as to why it is necessary.
frolicking: I know that case well. Was in Werribee, no? The shooter didn’t get any better in prison either.
MikeGiggler
Awful for both families.
He had a sex change in prison and on release reverted back to being a bloke.
Still tapped in the head.