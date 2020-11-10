What’s the bet it is on the taxpayers coin

From Nine Newspapers this morning:
One immediate beneficiary of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the US presidential election is none other than former finance minister Mathias Cormann. CBD’s Paris sources now assess the Belgian-born Cormann as a “good chance” for his dream job of running the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
A very nice, comfortable job in Paris … which is exempt from paying income tax.
But:
As CBD reported, Cormann flew out from Perth on Sunday and will spend the next couple of weeks pressing the flesh in Europe, no doubt ably helped by his old Senate buddy George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. Best of luck.
What’s the bet that travel and entertainment costs will not be borne by the beneficiary but rather by Australian tax payers.
Maaaaate.
Nice work if you can get it.
Let’s change the “r” to a “n”. Conmann. That’s better.