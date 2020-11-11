A six-minute drill on election fraud

From What Fraud? 2+2=4 WATCH: A statistical case against a Biden win in less than 6 minutes. Four elements with this the first:
The statistical case against a Biden win, part 1#ChalkTalkhttps://t.co/j1UUxqZPIm pic.twitter.com/aolK1mat8z
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 10, 2020
This is the accompanying text, and we even get a mention!
In Part 1, Cortes discusses record turnout in places like Wisconsin, which had 90% voter turnout. Not only was this equivalent to Australia, where voting is mandatory, but such turnout only happened in key areas Biden needed to win to flip states. One example was Milwaukee, which had 84% turnout compared to another Midwestern city like Cleveland (51%), despite similar demographics.
It’s worth going to the link to watch all four. You can supplement that with this, although it’s heavier going: “It Defies Logic”: Scientist Finds Telltale Signs Of Election Fraud After Analyzing Mail-In Ballot Data.
The only question now is whether cheating your way to victory is now The American Way. If so, then plan accordingly.
This dude is correct. He has presented no evidence of a crime.
I disagree, in that I believe he has presented evidence of a crime, just no evidence of who committed it.
If that’s too much to swallow, he has presented enough evidence to trigger an investigation.
That happens a lot!
Take the $10,000 limit on cash payments here. There is no law that says you can’t pay by cash over ten grand, just that someone is going to investigate it. The fact that 10,000 is reportable, and 9999,99 isn’t, is just the usual stupidity of the Law.
Sometimes a duck is just a duck – but examining it’s DNA will prove it…
So there’s no evidence of crime. Or anything tangible.
Applying Hanlon’s Razor … the reason Milwaukee turnout was high is that Wisconsin was, and was expected to be, competitive. Ohio was never either, whatever the pundits said. The Dems turned their ‘Get Out the Vote’ resources on Wisconsin, just as the GOP did. While in the past, poor GOTV cost Hilary Clinton the state; and poor GOTV cost Mitt Romney the 2012 election: https://www.commentarymagazine.com/bethany-mandel/romneys-get-out-the-vote-fiasco/
There is a preposterous amount of evidence for tens of thousands of counts of electoral fraud.
A thought experiment:
The left like to explain the events of 2006-2009 as the outcome of ‘greedy bankers’. That’s, at most, a small part of the story: while SK presumably has some sort of Real Business-cycle explanation, most people think there was at least some contribution to the collapse by the failure of monetary authorities in the US, Europe and, in some measure, here. (That, and thinly capitalized financial institutions, Too Big to Fail, the US ‘Community Reinvestment Act’ etc)
The problem with the ‘greedy bankers’ explanation is that there’s no evidence of additional greed among them. The ones I’ve met over 20 years or more in practice have always been fairly motivated by ‘bottom lines’ – and the left could never produce evidence that some golden age of altruistic banking had suddenly ended in 2005 (they half-heartedly tried by referring to the repeal in the US of the Glass-Stiegal regulations, but that doesn’t work).
The US has a history of bi-partisan tinkering in elections: we can be fairly confident Nixon was narrowly robbed in 1960, and Boston elections in the mid 20C were a by-word for ‘creativity’. But where is the evidence that anything unusual has happened? So far, we have the assertions of the celebrity class of the centre-right – the grifters like Giuliani whose pay-cheques depend on a pliant donor-tribe – and nothing more.