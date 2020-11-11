El-Presidente-Elect hints at new wars while committing treason

“You just get me elected and I’ll give you your damned war.” – Lyndon Johnson (as depicted in JFK).

When I’m speaking to foreign leaders, I’m telling them: America is going to be back. We’re going to be back in the game. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 10, 2020



Biden is here openly boasting about violating the Logan Act. It was Biden who recommended the Act be used to trap and destroy decorated war hero Mike Flynn in the last days of the Obama administration. One of America’s dozen or so remaining journalists, left-of-centre Glenn Greenwald, notes the stunning hypocrisy.