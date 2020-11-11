El-Presidente-Elect hints at new wars while committing treason

“You just get me elected and I’ll give you your damned war.” – Lyndon Johnson (as depicted in JFK).
When I’m speaking to foreign leaders, I’m telling them: America is going to be back. We’re going to be back in the game.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 10, 2020
Biden is here openly boasting about violating the Logan Act. It was Biden who recommended the Act be used to trap and destroy decorated war hero Mike Flynn in the last days of the Obama administration. One of America’s dozen or so remaining journalists, left-of-centre Glenn Greenwald, notes the stunning hypocrisy.
This violating the Logan Act is a long, long bow. Maybe on some technicality, but even if he loses now talking to foreign leaders – being a former VP – is not unreasonable.
Yes, I realise he is a hypocrite – but all lefties are hypocrites.
Well he openly boasted on camera that he bribed the Ukrainian government to have the investigation into his son dropped, so why wouldn’t he flout the Logan Act?
Maybe someone could ask Judge Sullivan about all this, seeing the good judge has such strong feelings about it (and about his friend James Comey).
I’m not convinced at all he knows what he is saying.
He’s like an empty shell. But it’s a dangerous situation because Harris wants a war in Syria for some reason. She’s a bit of a weirdo.
Still – if there was no fraud – this is what America wants.
The Logan Act is generally regarded as being unconstitutional. It was passed in 1799 and there has never been a successful prosecution under it.
Flynn was always innocent of breaching it – because it is an invalid law. Biden’s hypocrisy on this score (he was the one who suggested the Logan Act be used against Flynn) is breathtaking, even by DC standards
Drone striking Arab weddings and African paracetamol factories again while the left cheers.
China recommenced building islands in the South China Sea this week, too.
If the Logan act is unconstitutional why did Paedo Biden advocate using it against General Flynn ?
US President Joe Paedo Sniffer Bribetaker Biden ? Has a ring to it and all true .
Back to war ,we cant have the profits of the arms maker owners of Biden and the rest of the corrupt democrims being reduced ,Soros and the Rockfellers werelosing profits under Trump,
Yes. I know the Logan Act is a defunct curiosity.
I’m talking about Biden’s view of what treason is.
And Ben Rhodes says the “Biden camp” is talking with foreign powers, not just Biden himself qua former Vice-President.
This is exactly what Flynn did (in Biden’s eyes).
Ho hum. Biden’s a fraud. ABC lies. Sky is blue.
Apart from war, this is what they have in mind for you:
https://www.facebook.com/worldeconomicforum/videos/8-predictions-for-the-world-in-2030/10154159674886479/
Biden is a decent man of integrity.
Scott Morrison told us so.
LOL
The sad thing is so many younger people believe this crap.
They don’t see it for the pack of lies that it is.
The prosecution of Flynn was simply an extreme case of lawfare. The DOJ agreed the evidence was concocted and are trying to drop the case. Judge Sullivan is now on a frolic of his own. Greenwald, like Cruz, is simply exposing the hypocrisy. There is reason to caution Biden’s team because the result is not certified. I would guess that tbey are technically just citizens. Flynn was a provisional team member of a confitmed POTUS. They obviously should wait for the electoral college but the smarmy syncophants, including Morrison, are rushing to acknowledge him. I think it is a long shot, but I really hope they end up with egg on their faces.
As swampy as they get. One of the most enjoyable things about a Trump was seeing the phony allies tossed in the gutter (Merkel, Macron), the reliable ones rewarded (Poland, Israel) and some pragmatic deals made with others who one would be abit more cautious with (Norks, Saudi).
This is all at risk of going up in smoke. The fraudulent election activity notwithstanding, there are people who are out and proud as supporting the Dems and they should be forever condemned as the traitors they are.
Egypt’s Al-Sisi must be rapt with the result. Not.
I’m confident Slojoe is gone. The media are becoming increasingly shrill and are daily fabricating multiple and increasingly wild claims and pathetic denials from whole cloth. They are freaking.
The unanswered question is will he end up in the slammer? My guess is no based on past history (Hillary etc) and the fact he is mentally baked. Harris has minimal future prospects.
SloMo has the political smarts of a giggling teenage girl. What a donkey sucking up to Joe at this premature point in front of President Trump who isn’t so much the easy forgive and forget type. Very poor situation for the people of Australia.
Meanwhile. Harris has announced a roll-back of pro-Israel policy and a renewal of arms – I mean, aid – for Palestinian terrorists.
UAE, Saudis, Israel, Jordan, Egypt will all be devastated at the Trump loss.
Once in a Millenia peace process all over.
Also at that link: Harris hot for renewed slaughter in Syria and she bashes Saudi Arabia.
Incredible how peaceful the Mid East has been since the war machine focused on Trump rather endless global wars.