Has climate change replaced socialism as the dominant political divide?

With the US Presidential election still undeclared and the ALP joining the Liberals in tearing itself apart on climate policies and support for renewables, I had two pieces published today.
The first in the Australian (ungated version here) observed how a Biden victory “will bring increased pressure on us to introduce more regulations, subsidies and other measures to reduce domestic emissions. One upshot, aside from higher household electricity bills, will be closure or contraction of Australian industries previously benefiting from low cost energy. A corollary is lower living standards.”
The second article in The Spectator concluded, “Donald Trump, in renouncing the carbon agenda, was poised to undermine its stranglehold over all economies. If the US now joins the EU in forcing others into a greater carbon abatement, Australia would need to incur even higher costs than the $13 billion a year its current climate-engendered energy policy imposes on the economy. Extracting ourselves from this yoke will be a long haul.”
These developments on climate matters here and more importantly in the US seem to confirm a new variation of the enduring political divide between those seeking central controls over the economy and those favouring individual actions based on pursuit of individual gain and accompanied by firm property rights and small government. The Russian Revolution came to represent one route and the American constitution (based on the ‘no taxation without representation” strictures in magna carta and the Parlement of Paris) the other.
Because claimed climate damage from emissions, though spurious, the emissions themselves are externalities, collateral global damage from the pursuit of individual gain. As with socialism, disproving the damage of emissions themselves and of the measures taken to reduce them takes decades. Human induced global warming claims therefor provides a heaven-sent opportunity for those seeking economic and political controls. Western nations’ educational and media institutions have embedded global warming as a cause for alarm among the young in particular. And overcoming this can be made attractive because it can be aligned with (specious) claims that resolving it may actually advance economic prosperity – as it will for those able to syphon off benefits from others. And visual evidence of people working on erecting wind farms and solar facilities can allow politicians and lobbyists to claim that the support for these facilities creates millions of “well-paying jobs”.
While other issues – fiscal matters, labour laws, immigration, and so on – retain their political importance, the dominant issues now surround climate change. And many government interventions have become re-clothed as measures to combat or adapt to this non-existent issue.
Energy controls (over fossil fuels) are, of course the best known. But we see the same process with agricultural policy: regulations preventing land clearing have been reinvented as measures to prevent emissions; controls over irrigation, formerly based on bogus concerns over salinity, have been redefined as measures to reorientate the activity to the confected new reality of a changed climate and redirecting water to restore a suppose environmental arcadia. We even see the long-standing planning constraints on new housing land releases, formally based on the need to combat “urban sprawl”, now redefined as a policy of adaptations approach to higher temperatures and lower rainfall.
The “watermelons” have been long recognised as a policy pressure that was amplified after the Fall of the Wall. But green ideology has come to dominate the great political divide. And it has brought whole new meanings, excitements and career paths to politicians, bureaucracies and NGOs. It has long created a fragility in the Australian Liberal Party seen on the Abbott/Turnbull schism and it is now causing rifts within Labor. Will we see these result in a formalisation of the existing political alignments?
Climate Change is socialism. They come from the same cloth.
And meanwhile, China is chortling all the way to the bank.
The climate change “emergency” is merely a pretext to justify Socialism.
When you actually look at climate change policies and socialism there is not a sliver of difference between them…
The chunk virus had one benefit: it caused a massive economic downturn and a consequent reduction of human emissions of CO2. Yet, atmospheric CO2 continued to rise unaffected. We had been told human CO2 is responsible for ALL the increase in atmospheric CO2 yet this phenomenon disproves that dead. So, even if you think CO2 controls climate it doesn’t matter because the increase in CO2 is natural.
There are 3 types of alarmists: idiots, spivs and commies. Arseholes all.
Socialism has adopted global warming. It’s a perfect fit. One gives reason to the other to repress the people, and both are totally wrong. Leftie bastards hang out together, and in my experience all climatistas I know of are lefty.
I wrote a comment this morning about the impossibility to compromise with the green-progressive religion. It is fanatical and totalitarian and millenarian. It has all the hallmarks of a cult. The only way to tackle it successfully is to bring them out one by one and deprogram them. Which is a hard ask since maybe a third of the population are hooked on it.
The first two have, at least, some justification however flimsy. When is someone going to have the cojones to pull the teeth of the NGOs. Largely financed by taxpayers and with tax free status. Calling the shots and claiming the moral high ground. Demanding Government do their bidding with massive, and expensive, intrusion into the public debate (such as it is).
Either have a very close re-examination of the requirement for tax free status or remove the category altogether. Greenpeace in NZ anyone?
climate change is a tool by marxists to destroy the cheap energy production of the west and its comparative industrial advantage
Turn off coal power immediately. Rely on solar/wind. What could possibly go wrong? Greens insist all will be right.
Shaun, #3655800 says: ‘Climate Change is socialism.’
The precise phrase I was intending to write! Climate change is socialism.
