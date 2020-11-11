Lisa, Kirsten and Lauren sink contempt case against journos

IT’s amazing how these ‘mistakes’ keep happening in the Victorian legal system:
Still and all, who really cares? The Andrews government versus journalists. I don’t have a dog in that fight.
Victoria legal system lacks justice.
Victorian public servants in general seem to make a lot of ‘mistakes’
From the link:-
Good luck hauling a US or European publication before an Australian court for breaching a suppression order.
The Australian reports came after overseas news outlets including the Daily Beast and Radar Online named the former Melbourne archbishop in their coverage.
None so daring, even overseas, as to print the name of 7 Nilligan’s bestie, “Chocolate Drop Eyes.”
The current climate seems to attract women who seek position from which they can push their personal mission. These three women – who have no doubt been repeatedly feted as ‘the first female [insert commonplace here]’ – are prepared to expend the lives and reputations of innocent people to reach their own objectives.
If their missions really were crying out for accomplishment, real instances of injustice could be sought out and righted. But perhaps that is too hard. Perhaps it is frustrating that the evils that they were so incensed by in the wymminses groups at uni are nowhere to be seen in the outside world. Perhaps Daddy didn’t hug them enough.
But they give female professionals a bad reputation they do not deserve.
And revisiting briefly the ‘first female blah blah blah’, I get the feeling most of these are not stories of overcoming insurmountable odds and prejudice, but simply being the first when all opposition has been removed. No more significant than kids whose surname starts with ‘A’ being first one on the class roll.
Ms Myers was later asked whether she thought the court should have been told about the failed search terms earlier.
“I suppose,” Ms Myers said.
The Peta Principle in action.
It would be a mystery anywhere but Victoria that Kerri Judd could get to be either a QC or the DPP after her performance in the High Court. I can only assume that her example is contagious.
If anybody is up for five hours of Schadenfreude, her HC appearance is on the web; even the brief sampling I made gives plenty of scope for gloating.