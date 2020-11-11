Meanwhile… Ted Cruz demolishes coupist who tried to overturn 2016 election. Funny, Andy’s not looking as smug as he used to

Posted on 3:08 pm, November 11, 2020 by currencylad

14 Responses to Meanwhile… Ted Cruz demolishes coupist who tried to overturn 2016 election. Funny, Andy’s not looking as smug as he used to

  1. miltonf
    #3655505, posted on November 11, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    Cruz was very impressive. Good on him.

  2. David B
    #3655506, posted on November 11, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    I hope to God that one day Teddy will be the Republican Presidential nominee for President!

  3. caveman
    #3655507, posted on November 11, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    It’s the beard. You got to wear them well.

  4. Bela Bartok
    #3655517, posted on November 11, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    If only all the Republicans had moxy like that… rather than milquetoast acquiescence!

  5. Mother Lode
    #3655549, posted on November 11, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    Cruz seems like a different man since he first went up against Trump.

    Looking good.

  6. notafan
    #3655554, posted on November 11, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Likee Cruz then, like him more now, and he’s under 70!, under 50 even.

  7. Ubique
    #3655563, posted on November 11, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Impressive. Senator Cruz has a sharp mind and the conviction and aggression needed to deal with Democrat subversives.

  8. RobK
    #3655568, posted on November 11, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    I do hope he gets some results on this.

  9. Bushkid
    #3655569, posted on November 11, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    Of the “establishment” candidates for the 2016 presidential election, I did like Cruz, but of course knew nothing about any of them, just what we saw and got to read of any of their positions. I thought he got a bit petulant and negative after Trump won the nomination and then the election, but he has matured a lot since then I think, and his more recent showing has been promising. He looks like a genuine Republican, rather than a RINO.

    Perhaps a partnering of him with Pence for a future tilt might be feasible. I don’t see Trump lining up again in 2024 (if he loses this time) as a 78 year old, despite his likely being quite able. A younger team really is needed, albeit one with sufficient maturity and gravitas – and an absence of the stench of corruption!

  10. Rorschach
    #3655580, posted on November 11, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Senator Cruz has a sharp mind and the conviction and aggression needed to deal with Democrat subversives.

    He was my man in 2016 – a libertarian conservative. Guess Trump is Trump though – so I can happily live with it.

    Cruz came near top in class in Const Law at Harvard. No easy feat.

    He also has a great sense of humour.
    https://time.com/4989359/ted-cruz-zo/

    Yes – I would LOVE to see him run. He certainly has improved his profile and I think he has the drive. My ticket would be him and Kristi Noem as a ticket.

  11. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3655583, posted on November 11, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    Cruz seems like a different man since he first went up against Trump.

    Ted got a father roll model and learnt to fight

  12. Bad Samaritan
    #3655595, posted on November 11, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    Ok, so Trump is stuck around $11 in the betting despite that sudden flood of money yesterday……

    Assuming he wins this one, what about he calls Kristi into the Oval Office and does the Bill Clinton thingy (yeah I know he’s a non-smoker, but surely there’s a Cuban lying about somewhere from the good old democrat days)

    Then the Democrats could rejoice at him becoming more Presidential at last, eh what?

  13. Dot
    #3655611, posted on November 11, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    My ticket would be him and Kristi Noem as a ticket.

    Not bad.

    Ted got a father roll model and learnt to fight

    Yes, magnificent, fight you bastard, Lion Ted!

  14. harrys on the boat
    #3655621, posted on November 11, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    Always liked Ted. After Trumps next 4 years, he needs to be the next GOP nominee.

