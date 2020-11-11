Meanwhile… Ted Cruz demolishes coupist who tried to overturn 2016 election. Funny, Andy’s not looking as smug as he used to

Ted Cruz just curb stomped Andy McCabe. pic.twitter.com/Ui4iUhyR1Q
— President-Elect.357 (@ASimplePatriot) November 10, 2020
Cruz was very impressive. Good on him.
I hope to God that one day Teddy will be the Republican Presidential nominee for President!
It’s the beard. You got to wear them well.
If only all the Republicans had moxy like that… rather than milquetoast acquiescence!
Cruz seems like a different man since he first went up against Trump.
Looking good.
Likee Cruz then, like him more now, and he’s under 70!, under 50 even.
Impressive. Senator Cruz has a sharp mind and the conviction and aggression needed to deal with Democrat subversives.
I do hope he gets some results on this.
Of the “establishment” candidates for the 2016 presidential election, I did like Cruz, but of course knew nothing about any of them, just what we saw and got to read of any of their positions. I thought he got a bit petulant and negative after Trump won the nomination and then the election, but he has matured a lot since then I think, and his more recent showing has been promising. He looks like a genuine Republican, rather than a RINO.
Perhaps a partnering of him with Pence for a future tilt might be feasible. I don’t see Trump lining up again in 2024 (if he loses this time) as a 78 year old, despite his likely being quite able. A younger team really is needed, albeit one with sufficient maturity and gravitas – and an absence of the stench of corruption!
He was my man in 2016 – a libertarian conservative. Guess Trump is Trump though – so I can happily live with it.
Cruz came near top in class in Const Law at Harvard. No easy feat.
He also has a great sense of humour.
https://time.com/4989359/ted-cruz-zo/
Yes – I would LOVE to see him run. He certainly has improved his profile and I think he has the drive. My ticket would be him and Kristi Noem as a ticket.
Ted got a father roll model and learnt to fight
Ok, so Trump is stuck around $11 in the betting despite that sudden flood of money yesterday……
Assuming he wins this one, what about he calls Kristi into the Oval Office and does the Bill Clinton thingy (yeah I know he’s a non-smoker, but surely there’s a Cuban lying about somewhere from the good old democrat days)
Then the Democrats could rejoice at him becoming more Presidential at last, eh what?
Not bad.
Yes, magnificent, fight you bastard, Lion Ted!
Always liked Ted. After Trumps next 4 years, he needs to be the next GOP nominee.