No good deed goes untaxed

Drivers of electric and zero-emission cars will be forced to pay a kilometre-based charge to ensure they contribute to the upkeep of roads, the South Australian government has announced in a state budget with national implications.

… Defending the green vehicles charge, Treasurer Rob Lucas revealed that SA had been in talks with other states and territories about how such a scheme could work, saying it was designed to end the unfairness where electric car owners pay no fuel excise. The amount of the charge is yet to be determined but it will combine a standard registration-style fee and a separate usage-based component, which will require motorists to use a log book.

Source.

As if fuel excise is spent on the roads. As if ear-marked taxes were legal in Australia.

How isn’t this an excise tax?

Anyway – Tesla’s are magnificent looking vehicles. But their appeal is that they are “good for the environment”. So not only are people paying for a higher-priced vehicle, incurring luxury car taxes, now they will be paying an equivalent fuel excise, after paying for over-priced electricity. For complete fairness, that equivalent fuel excise should interact with the GST.

Keep a log book? Because there isn’t a technology to track vehicles on the road?