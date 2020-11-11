No good deed goes untaxed

Drivers of electric and zero-emission cars will be forced to pay a kilometre-based charge to ensure they contribute to the upkeep of roads, the South Australian government has announced in a state budget with national implications.
Defending the green vehicles charge, Treasurer Rob Lucas revealed that SA had been in talks with other states and territories about how such a scheme could work, saying it was designed to end the unfairness where electric car owners pay no fuel excise.
The amount of the charge is yet to be determined but it will combine a standard registration-style fee and a separate usage-based component, which will require motorists to use a log book.
As if fuel excise is spent on the roads. As if ear-marked taxes were legal in Australia.
How isn’t this an excise tax?
Anyway – Tesla’s are magnificent looking vehicles. But their appeal is that they are “good for the environment”. So not only are people paying for a higher-priced vehicle, incurring luxury car taxes, now they will be paying an equivalent fuel excise, after paying for over-priced electricity. For complete fairness, that equivalent fuel excise should interact with the GST.
Keep a log book? Because there isn’t a technology to track vehicles on the road?
I’d rather use the logbook and fill it in myself than some tech data transfer from the cars computer. My way would work out much cheaper , for me.
Yeah, I wonder about the constitutionality of said tax. Looks like a “piggy back tax” ie placing an excise tax on an area the Commonwealth has already placed a tax. Obviously we don’t know the full details, but I wonder if any Tesla driver would consider challenging this in court?
“Good for the environment”.
This is the biggest lie about EVs. In a lot of places they run on coal or gas fired electricity and rare earth minerals are required to manufacture them.
But it’s all about the feels and the virtue signalling of owning one.
Who said saving the world was cheap? Only the green energy hucksters who see so many gullible fools!
And bicycles!
Slim Cognito well said. It also takes four times as much copper.
EVs like Tesla are the purview of the rich and shameless who buy their woke credentials like they buy carbon emission offsets on airline tickets.
Most EVs are powered by SMUG anyway.
Any hypocrite stupid enough to drive an EV deserves to be whacked with additional extortionate taxes.
Exactly
Indeed.
And, not to forget, the 500+ kilogram battery these monstrosities have to cart around with them consists mostly of lithium, which is a highly flammable & dangerous alkaline metal that cannot be recycled cost-effectively.
The other essential battery element, cobalt, comes largely from Africa, through child labour in primitive mines.
Of course the Greenies are incapable of googling ‘lithium & cobalt mining’ to see just how ‘environmentally friendly’ these mobile crematoriums (google ‘Tesla + fire’) are.
Electric cars would have no demand whatsoever without government mandates and subsidies.
And when it comes to Tesla, its accounting shenanigans are legendary – like the $1.3B in ‘accounts receivable’ – for a company whose products must be paid for up front, or the ‘clean air credits’ which have been the sole source of its recent ‘profitability’.
Not unlike the poor subsidising the richer people’s electricity through solar panel subsidies, so are they forced to also subsidise EV toys for the rich via ‘clean air credits’ other car makers must pay on vehicles that are actually functional and that the average Joe Bloggs can afford.
Yet another scam; but hey, Musk does not even need to sell many cars these days for his company to be ‘worth’ more than the other global car makers combined.
Not entirely. The luxury car tax threshold is significantly higher for an electric vehicle. However, it’s unlikely that the km based charge would offset the lower luxury tax over the useful life of the car.
Well said!
Yay, lets go full renewables, increase mining of everthing 1000 fold, cover the Western world only (lol, China cha ching$$) in solar and wind and monstrous batteries, so what happens when we run out of rare earths? At the rate it’s going, sooner rather than later. Not to mention trillions of tons of renewables WASTE! How good will that be for the environment?
Perhaps the answer is an annual battery tax-levied by State governments this would be constitutional,as is the current road tax.The real problem would be dealing with hybrid cars.
I see Slim Cognito & John Bayley have made my point.
Tesla’s environmental pitch to sell its vehicles is one of the greatest marketing successes since McDonalds persuaded people that their hamburgers tasted good.
Serve em right I say! Let’s call it what it really is – a wankers tax!
“Good for the environment”.
Call it a tax on stupidity. Or scientific illiteracy. Or an inability to do basic maths. Maybe rent seeking for wind “farms”.
And make it large, very large.
The S model might be a looker but the others are hideous. The pretty pics differ markedly from the ugly buggers on the road.
You have to drive a Tesla for 8 years before you catch up with the environmental footprint of a comparable petrol car. By which time you may need a new battery which costs another 17.5 t of CO2e. And that’s assuming zero emissions electricity, which is available nowhere. Life cycle analyses (LCA) like the linked study usually puncture the sanctimony of green religious doctrines, and EV’s are a classic example of fake virtue.
As for fuel excise and road charges, the obvious answer is to just go over to road charging for everyone. However I don’t think that would go down well with country people, taxi drivers and truckies. But I am happy that EV owners now have to contribute their share.
And they believed the lie that the energy from the sun is free.
People who believe in UN doomsday global warming are some of the stupidest people to ever walk this earth.