Prime Ministerial Brains and Guts

Posted on 3:28 pm, November 11, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

There is apparently a cabinet reshuffle coming.  Tick tock.

If the Prime Minister had any brains and guts, he might consider appointing Christian Porter as Minister for Communications.  This would give him oversight over the ABC and SBS.  If not Christian Porter, then perhaps Alan Tudge.

But then again.

11 Responses to Prime Ministerial Brains and Guts

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3655522, posted on November 11, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Grains, as in quinoa, and buts, as in covering of, yes. Brains and guts I would doubt.

  2. Infidel Tiger King
    #3655535, posted on November 11, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    Defence is our greatest concern.

    A Biden will unleash China and we currently have two woke fat chicks destroying all our capabilities.

  3. Bazinga
    #3655536, posted on November 11, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Fancy the left side criticizing free love and so on. In addition to being attracted to, now everyone has to have the same level of power in order to have fun. Prediction, no fun would be being had.

  4. Cassie of Sydney
    #3655540, posted on November 11, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    “If the Prime Minister had any brains and guts,”

    He has neither.

  5. Tom Thumb
    #3655556, posted on November 11, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Just base rat cunning like his failed predecessors.

  6. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3655564, posted on November 11, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    If the Prime Minister had any brains and guts, he might consider appointing Christian Porter as Minister for Communications. This would give him oversight over the ABC and SBS

    Mohammed al-Porter is an NPC. He is literally a cipher – a being that appears to exist, but which otherwise serves no useful purpose whatsoever.

    Morristeen may as well punt that silly ol’ luvvie Buttrose and install Hendo as Chair of the ALPBC. At least that would cause a few spectacular snowflake meltdowns in Ultimo and Southwank.

  7. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3655566, posted on November 11, 2020 at 4:17 pm

  8. H B Bear
    #3655573, posted on November 11, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Cabinet reshuffle. “Tweedle Dee …”

  9. Scott Osmond
    #3655592, posted on November 11, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    The prime minister never fails to disappoint. In fact he’s so consistent that I haven’t been disappointed or surprised by anything he’s done since about feb or march of 2019. Scotty, let me assure you that this isn’t a good thing.

  10. Terry Andrews
    #3655593, posted on November 11, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    DUTTON for PM, the rest can carry his bags, fetch coffee, etc.

  11. zyconoclast
    #3655625, posted on November 11, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    M0hammered al-Porter

    ?

