-
Single-word edit a very sound idea. Now, about being “free”…
Thank God for the Lieborals.
I’m so glad she has solved all of NSW’s problems and has time to worry about this. But let’s go further. References to “golden soil” would offend Greens voters. As for “wealth for toil”, that’s the kind of last-century economic thinking that no longer passes muster.
I thought that was what “all” meant.
I don’t have any objection to “young” being replaced with “one”, though.
Even as a political nation, we’re one of the oldest democracies in the world.
We’re not young anymore. Time to move on.
Some people are more equal than others? Maybe Bruce Pascoe will describe in his next book how George Orwell got this idea from an aboriginal person.
one and woke
Waltzing Matilda
Peter Smith
#3655363, posted on November 11, 2020 at 1:23 pm
Waltzing Matilda
That’s what I voted for.
Just fuck off no. This is as bad as rewriting Shakespeare because it offends someone. Get over it. Some national anthems openly talk about conquests ffs
I’m so glad she has solved all of NSW’s problems and has time to worry about this.
Exactly. The country is ticking along so swimmingly in public servant land that the socialist bullshit train steams on regardless.
The curse of sleeping alone .. too much time to dream!
Saw a sign in Redfern today that said “3% of Australia = Aboriginal. 33% jail population is Aboriginal. So, Racial Injustice’.
I am sooo glad the move to change ‘young’ to ‘one’ will immediately reduce the number of jailed aboriginal folk.
From 14% of the jail population being aboriginal in 1991 to 28% now, these fabulous words, apologies, NAIDOC weeks, Sorry Days, marches across the bridge etc. seem to have only… made things worse?
Thanks goodness Gladys is on the job!
Waltzing Mathilda? That’s what you want to aspire to? Stealing property and getting shot by the police?
So from coast to coast we become a nonstop Swagman Lives Matter protest?
No.
I will swill my bourgeois billy tea with gojii berries under the radiant Southern Cross any day of the week over that riot recruitment victimhood song.
How about “We are one nation and free” Pauline could use it as her rallying theme endorsed by the national anthem.
Has anyone else seen how far ‘acknowledgement’ now goes?
In most government insituations, you can not longer go a major meeting without it begining with “We acknowlege the traditional owners of the land on which we work and live today, and acknowledge their continued connection to the land and water. We pay respect to all elders past, present, and future.”
Its all for PC points of course. It does nothing at all for anyone in the community, nor will change the anthem.
It also ignorant as hell for a premier to not recognize the youth of the federation. She is confusing the common wealth of Australia with the continent of Australia.
I don’t have any objection to “young” being replaced with “one”, though.
Only if we are all eligible for the same government benefits – welfare, housing, health, education – based not on ethnicity but on need.
Oh, and the rubbish spouted about “first nations” would also have to stop.
One nation, one citizenship of that nation with the same rights and responsibilities for everyone.
Sure.
It’ll only be one little word….
It’s a long way to the top – unacceptable, suggestive of a societal hierarchy
Once a jolly swagman – unacceptable, reinforcing sexist stereotypes
Where women glow and men plunder – unacceptable, sexist, likely to offend offenders
Kookaburra sits in the old gum tree – unacceptable, ageist, and why is the Kookaburra male?
There’s a track winding back to an old forgotten shack – unacceptable, ageist, offensive to Gundagaians
It’s an awful ditty. Time to revert to one anthem, the Royal one.
Now that her bed room mate has gone, she needs something to occupy her mind and whatever else.