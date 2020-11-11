When is cheating okay?

I don’t know if Donald Trump’s allegations of voter fraud will fail or succeed in the courts. Time will resolve uncertainty.
I am, however, hopeful that those allegations will make it as far as the US Supreme Court. I suspect Clarence Thomas will enjoy catching up with Joe Biden, while Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett will enjoy catching up with Kamala Harris. But that is all entertainment and theatre.*
But here is a dangerous argument:
In his biography of Richard Nixon, John A Farrell relates how, in the immediate aftermath of the 1960 election, his subject came to believe that John F Kennedy had stolen the presidency. He took the view that in both Texas and Illinois local bosses had stuffed the ballot, and that this accounted for the winning margin.
The New York Herald Tribune put the journalist Earl Mazo on the case and Mazo believed he was on his way to a Pulitzer prize. Until Nixon withdrew his assistance.
Nixon realised that JFK’s margins were probably too big to overturn, appreciated that a recount would take too long and be pointless, worried his own side’s ballot irregularities would surface, didn’t want to look like a sore loser, and most important of all, as he put it later in his own book Six Crises, “could think of no worse example for nations abroad, who for the first time were trying to put free electoral procedures in place”.
Long story short: contesting a stolen election is bad for democracy.
Yes – that is true. For good reasons:
The United States has long been an example for newly democratic states seeking to preserve peace and advance freedom. Perhaps the most important and difficult thing for them to learn is how to pass power between government and opposition without violence.
Even if what Mr Trump is doing does not lead to violence in America (which it is surely quite likely to do) it may lead to violence in other countries and make the world a less stable place, which is very much against our national interest.
Okay.
It seems to me, however, that trying to steal an election is an even bigger problem.
The author of the op-ed, Daniel Finkelstein, seems to be suggesting that keeping the peace at any cost is also a legitimate democratic objective.
I’m not convinced that is correct.
If Trump is aggrieved he should seek redress through the appropriate mechanisms and processes. As far as I can see, that is what he is doing. He owes it to himself, and the 70-odd million people who voted for him.
If after all that he has lost, well then he has lost.
*After all this perhaps our American friends will come to appreciate the enjoyment and excitement of a finely balanced test cricket match.
Even if Trump achieves nothing, it does look like the Supreme Court will have to lay down some ground rules on Mail in voting
No doubt at all that Trump’s risible efforts to steal election are a blight on the US.
Exactly where I’m at.
—-
Also: let’s not forget that the Democrats campaigned against and tried to overturn the last presidential election for four years – and paid the Kremlin to help them.
The media went along with this every step of the way.
“Trump’s risible efforts to steal election”
Trump has done nothing that he is not legally entitled to do. The chicanery on the part of the Democrats is another thing entirely.
Al Gore didn’t concede until it was definitely over, why should Trump?
I’m with Sinc.
The claim re Kennedy is that old Joe fixed a few crucial jurisdictions using old pals in situ, the unions and the Mob.
That’s bad enough but the Kennedys never paid Russia for help.
They cheated the old-fashioned American way.
In all likelihood nor is the Fink. Keeping the peace is contingent on who did the cheating and who got ripped off.
The whole issue is seen through partisan lenses on both sides, but that’s why the supreme court is there, to interpret the constitution and make rulings on whether an election result is legitimate or not outside the fray of partisan politics.
If states didn’t follow the rules because of Covid, then there’s a reason to hear if that was allowed under the constitution or not.
So using sandpaper is ok? If it was up to me someone caught cheating would never participate again.
There are shenanigans that go on in every election – even here in Australia. It remains for Trump to demonstrate that those shenanigans were enough to flip the election.
Requesting the courts to ajudicate is now ‘stealing’
Hey lefties leave those words alone.
It’s about perception for the two candidates now, not reality as the result hasn’t been called.
It’s why Biden is so keen to stand in front of banners saying president elect, and why Trump keeps tweeting he won big.
If nothing else, the blue wave which never was means San Fran Nan might be losing her gavel.
I think that Nixon’s below cuts to the hart:
But why does not a winning President put a hose through it and clean the stables up?
I suspect that this question is answered by the fact that a) a Democrat won’t do it because it mostly favours them, and b) a Repub won’t do it because that is the one bargaining chip they can use to trade for help (or at least no obstruction) from the bureaucracy (which as we see fully supports the Dems).
Trump has no help from the bureaucracy … maybe [if he gets back in] this time he’ll do the Herculean Task and cleans out the stables. He will have lots of support from “we the people”!
And the GOP is lock step with Trump
Republican Attorneys General File Amicus Brief Urging SCOTUS To Rule On Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballots
https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/10/republican-attorneys-general-file-amicus-brief-urging-scotus-to-rule-on-pennsylvania-mail-in-ballots/
Not sure how prescriptive they will get, or even if it is desirable that SCOTUS get into the weeds.
But, yes, it would be great if they could do two things:-
1. Outline some standards for review and maintenance of electoral rolls; and
2. Linking all votes cast to that roll (ie no anonymous unsigned postal ballots).
There is no need for all of this bollocks. Yes, the USA is big but so what? The US is five times or thereabouts the population of the UK. So roughly that will be five times as many voters, votes, polling stations and counters. In the UK, we vote – almost everyone in person, and it is all counted – except for the wilds and islands – by sunrise. So can it be in the USA, if they choose. OK let’s add 12 hours. But they choose not.
Not the courts job.
This is a total misunderstanding.
SCOTUS needs to rule on whether the Pa Supreme Court overstepped it’s authority.
What the Pa SC did was unconstitutional.
1860 election lead to violence. Some still blame Abe.
But why does not a winning President put a hose through it and clean the stables up?
That would take a lot of persuasion and a change to the Constitiution.
What is often viewed as a popular vote for POTUS is actually a vote overseen by state legislatures for electoral college members, who then vote for president and vice-president.
Hard to see the states ever giving up that power, especially long time blue states.
Keep kicking the can down the road like that and pretty soon you dont have a democracy to pretend about.
If its valuable it should be protected and improved.
We can see that the USPS blockchain patent is a step towards cleaning up the system. We still don’t know if it was used in this election.
In terms of criminal behaviour, the demonrats seen to have thrown everything they could at it, at every step of the way. What we need to get to the bottom of is who gave the cease counting orders and who coordinated the physical and electronic ballot stuffing once counting stopped. Plea bargaining should be able to trace it all the way back to the top. Biden obviously knew as he blurted it out repeatedly in public.
A careful look at biden’s body language during the debate, you can see that he looked down when trump talked about the issue and when Trump actually said fraud, Biden did not look at Trump, he gave a sideways glance at one his team. ie his partner in crime. It was a dead give away.
The US has a long history of jailing election officials and corrupt politicians. I expect biden to serve time.
I don’t recall who posted this but Im going to re post this from American Thinker– Its worth a read because it addresses the probability that DJT will be inaugurated in January. It is impossible to look at the results and not come to the conclusion that the fix was in in at least 5 states.
As they said, once one falls they all fall.
Im already planning a party to celebrate. Have my MAGA hats and popcorn. Let the Dem states burn – they deserve it.
If it was the other around for sure the Dems would gather evidence for the Courts and who could blame them.
After all, there was a comfortable win for one side, then in the very early hours of the morning it all changed after the overseers were sent home and masses of votes were counted to turn that comfortable win into a loss in six to eight important states. It was confusing and very weird.
You have to be fair in these matters, and say it would be correct for the Dems to proceed legally if this happened to them, and not just look at your own side, in the interests of democracy and not making the public any more jaded.
Docket62,
From The American Thinker article:
I wouldn’t swoon over this. Those votes are the issue in contention, so it is natural they be segregated until the case is heard. It cannot be assumed that Alito has made his own decision. We can hope that such a decision is forthcoming.
Utter bullshit. Democracies are built on rule of law. If that fails, which stealing of elections very markedly helps to cause, then democracy will fail.
The classic trinity is democracy-oligarchy-tyranny. Of those three democracy is the most effective, the most precious and the most vulnerable.
The US is presently transiting into an oligarchy, ruled by the classic elite class. It won’t end well. The only approach which is valid is to exert the law without fear or favour and enforce the sanctity of the electoral process. That or decay and die as a nation.
I am not being melodramatic in this. I am being accurate, as students of real history will tell you.
Before, or after, the introduction of DRS?
Boom Tish
Bruce of Newcastle – I am sympathetic to the notion that simply claiming that an election has been stolen is irresponsible. To be fair to many of the media outlets, they are trying to avoid that problem.
🙂
It’s already been stated that they have not fully complied, very few votes were separated. Adding all the other issues and it is clear the election is irreparably tainted, no recount will fix the issues. The state legislators will likely be electing the electors who will decide the next president.
how do the Republicans ever claim the WH if rogue democrats are allowed to truck in the necessary number of ballots to see their man/woman/thing up?
That is a theoretical possibility but would be a huge, huge, huge call.
Another one of those calls for bipartisanship when the Liars are in Opposition.
No thanks.
For “keeping the peace” read giving the rioters what they want. Till next time.
Until his morning, I was a subscriber to Daniel Pipes’ newsletter. The latest article is
This is classic genteel Republicanism, and a perfect example of why only a street-fighter like DJT could have won last time, and why only a street-fighter like DJT can keep an increasingly corrupt establishment honest.
Strange, isn’t it, that even though there is a flurry of legal challenges (unlike the one challenge, which did not concern the possibility of fraud, in 2000) the whole media phalanx which had been shrieking lies about non-existent Trump fraud and collusion for 3 1/2 years, suddenly failed to notice that there were severe problems with the electoral process. In this they were joined by Fox, which joined with Twitter, Facebook and Google to implement censorship of the President of the United States. It is a confidence trick, and the only countervailing force is the sheer bravado of Trump.
The only reasonable approach is to refrain from announcing the President-elect until the President has actually been elected, but they have genteelly refrained from that.
I pray that he wins, for a multiplicity of reason; but a huge bonus will be the irrefutable discrediting of virtually all of the legacy and social media. The enemies of the people, as a prominent US citizen once said.
Docket62
#3655250, posted on November 11, 2020 at 12:18 pm
Very interesting indeed.
BREAKING: President Trump and GOP Senator Thom Tillis Win North Carolina: Decision Desk HQ
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Analysis of Election Night Data from All States Shows MILLIONS OF VOTES Either Switched from President Trump to Biden or Were Lost — Using Dominion and Other Systems
The media have pushed a stolen election narrative four years.
People were falsely accused and falsely convicted, spied on, courts were lied to… violence was incited, a mass assassination attempt occurred.
I think the idea that they’re suddenly being responsible is a bit much.
From what I can see, Trump’s legal team are asking that illegal votes be removed from the count, that presumes they can accurately identify enough illegal votes. If they can and the supreme court invalidates these tainted votes, Trump wins. Rudy has 100s of thousands of votes lined up, so perhaps they can.
However if they can’t identify them accurately enough to the satisfaction of the court then the election is irreparably tainted and the options are to rerun it (doubtful) or punt it back to the state legislators to select the electors.
So beginning to lose the argument (because of the increasing instances of election-tampering) that the counts have been conducted completely fairly and in conformance to the law, stage two is approaching fast.
Now it’s an appeal to a higher responsibility and the argument is being to turned into one that the world is bigger than America and therefore, above all things, Americans need to set and example and be a force for good.
Never mind that there is the possibility that significant voter fraud may have occurred and the persons with little or no care for the wellbeing of the people may enter office. Hillary’s ‘what does it matter’ response during the Benghazi Attack inquiry, comes to mind.
It makes me think of the way North Korea pretends that everything there is perfect; but look behind the facade and its rotten to the core.
On the Election Thread I said that of all people The Donald is the right person – the right president – to fix this mess.
Why shouldn’t an electoral system be run like a bank? The private sector are expected to run a tight operation and account for everything. Governments need to be held to the same level they hold us, account for every dollar / vote.
But these are the same media outlets that have themselves been claiming for FOUR YEARS that an election was stolen. They created and have propagated the problem on every day of Trump’s presidency.
They aren’t suddenly responsible citizens because their side won and they magically believe in democracy and the rule of law again. It merely makes them bigger liars and hypocrites than they already were, if that is even possible.
Chris M & BM, completely agree!
When the left does it. Everyone else gets to play by the rules. Oh, the left can change the rules at any time they feel they need an advantage.
We can see exactly where Mrs Finkelstein sits with his references to Mr rather than President Trump.
These people have never accepted the result in 2016 and continue trying and smear and delegitimise the sitting President, while demanding ‘muh respec’ for themselves.
No blockchain / watermark etc this time, each state does it’s own thing and prints its own ballots. These are state elections for federal government which apparently limited what Trump was able to do prior. They all need to be forced into a tight system which works rapidly, transparently and can be easily and accurately verified by independent parties. In other words the opposite to the current systems.
Penn postal worker recants “fraud” claim.
Sinc,
I appreciate the point. However, it is a rolled-gold certainly that, if the positions were reversed, they would have no problem. There’s a bigger issue. Is it news that the President claims electoral fraud in a presidential election? Of course it is. Are they news networks, or controllers of the public mood, thorough controlling what the public is allowed to hear?
Yet another point. A.G. Barr has recently told the DoJ that they can investigate allegations of electoral fraud in advance of the declaration of the poll.
The head of the relevant investigative promptly resigned.
The DoJ, their investigators, the news outlets that are serious about discovering fraud, and the members of the public who might have important relevant information need to be encouraged to get get stuck into this before it is too late. The blanket surrender to Biden that is currently smothering the US must have holes punched through it so that critical investigation can breathe. If Trump went limp, the wind would be taken out of all those sails. It is precisely fraud that is being alleged and must be investigated, so that must be said loud and clear.
Sinc – Facebook and Twitter are currently censoring “Benford’s Law”.
In the parlance of poker that is as big a “tell” as you can get.
The election was stolen. Bleeding obvious. Therefore the only acceptable response is total opposition without compromise. To do otherwise is to undermine democracy, just like the Democrats are doing.
Really John? Or was that from the fake WSJ story?
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1326323334800437248
Seems quite definite. Wonder if there are other witnesses.
Yes … a Julius Caesar or Napoleon follows democracy as it fails. [de Tocqueville on the US correct?]
Actually – a Tocqueville quote:
We are sleeping on a volcano… A wind of revolution blows, the storm is on the horizon.
Without a single source of truth ID … not easy.
Yeah, Tony Heller spotted this in action, due to CNN’s systems. A small delay in the switcheroo meant that before and after numbers ended up on the same CNN graphic.
CNN Provides Smoking Gun Of Election Fraud (7 Nov)
Some icing on the cake.
From Reclaim the Net.
Twitter has put misinformation warnings on Trump’s tweets claiming that he has won in certain states. They read:
Reminds me of the Waleed line that we can’t fight against Islamic terrorists because that will only increase their recruitment rate. Kindof misses the point of what the fight is for. You expect it to be costly and to get pushback. You stand to lose something more valuable if you give up on day one with unproductive self-defeating thinking.
There is no democracy synergy. The process over the long term is not worth more than the sum of the instances, especially if one bad instance emboldens them to entrench a step change in authenticity.
The tyranny of the majority over the minority (democracy) is peaceful if the minority believe the only reason the lawmakers do not represent their interests is because a majority chose those lawmakers. A non-credible election no longer serves as an adequate substitute for violence because the losers believe they are the true majority and so could prevail in violence by greater numbers. It would also be wrong for election fraudsters to go unpunished. The difficulty of actually physically attacking a politician means the mob’s rage is against their protectors in the police and the general public, rather than the true perpetrators. But the misdirection of the mob’s rage does little to reduce the rage. These are all reasons why the credibility of each election is important.
They shouldn’t skip this one, they should follow their recount and HoR election rules.
Sinc, moderation, bleep bloop, I’m not a robot, I just used the I-word, and politely.
Oh, it just unmoderated already, heh, okay.
Yes – the media are being hypocrites. We all know that. But still.
I think that a major smoking gun / red flag will be when there is a comparison done between the battleground states. I think that there will be a distinct difference where Biden will not get the same increase in raw votes (at the same ratio as battle ground). Which is counterintuitive as the opposite [as it’s a blue state]
A good example of this is here – Cook County in Chicago. (Essentially equivalent to Detroit and Philly in terms of demographics. But Biden got over 200k votes less than Hillarity.)
https://twitter.com/cortessteve/status/1326245187257921536?s=21
I would suggest this is contributing to the reason why New York for example is still <80% counted!
Letting the Democrats get away with this is like murdering a homeless man, with no next of kin and no property.
What harm did it do? No one mourns him. No one lost out because he’s dead. The homeless man isn’t complaining, because he’s dead. (He could be a democrat voter later on, so there’s that, I s’pose.) It’s going to cost some money to investigate and prosecute. It’s hardly worth the trouble!
So, let the murderer go free!
Ah… but deterrent, you know. How many times have you heard that excuse.
“You’re going to jail, not as punishment, but to deter others from committing the same crime.”
So, the Law has to prosecute, and the Courts have to convict, to deter the Democrats from doing it again.
If not, the Law and the Courts are in favor of fraud.
If there was no evidence of fraud, why wouldn’t the Democrats and media (BIRM) want this to go to court?
They would surely love the opportunity to watch Trump embarrass himself. The longer he dragged out his own execution the better for them, right? Schadenfreude for everyone! And piles of proof of how terrible he is that they can dig up for decades to reinforce how bad a president he was, and the Republicans and ordinary voters who supported him.
But no. They want him to concede and go quietly into the night with good grace and his reputation (more or less) intact.
Their current strategy is only a good one for them if they committed fraud. If they were innocent, a better strategy for their long term success would be to allow Trump to keep fighting and keep losing until he destroys himself completely.
Indeed.
If nothing else, the strange interference with Twitter & Facebook feeds convinces me that this election impasse has serious overtones.
At first it was just the Warroom & America’s Voice sites, now other websites are suddenly under “blackout”.
Eg Kyle Becker’s Twitter feed not only folded after several minutes, but my computer was severely “screwed” until I rebooted.
Becker was discussing the problems with the Dominion software that was used in many of the questionable counts. He argues that the software was known to have problems & was rejected by some states.
Yes.
There’s even a stupid meme coming up in my Pinterest (!) account picturing Clinton and Obama laughing uproariously with the caption “Let’s watch him lose TWICE!”. And the malice behind that makes perfect sense if there’s no substantial anomaly.
But that’s not reality. They want him out. Now.
It seems terribly simple: to the extent the process to select the POTUS lacks integrity, the office of POTUS and all his/her works also lacks integrity. There is a great cost in not making that discovery.
Being an example to lesser breeds, appearing a ‘sore loser’, and keeping the peace are externalities.