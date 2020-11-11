When is cheating okay?

I don’t know if Donald Trump’s allegations of voter fraud will fail or succeed in the courts. Time will resolve uncertainty.

I am, however, hopeful that those allegations will make it as far as the US Supreme Court. I suspect Clarence Thomas will enjoy catching up with Joe Biden, while Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett will enjoy catching up with Kamala Harris. But that is all entertainment and theatre.*

But here is a dangerous argument:

In his biography of Richard Nixon, John A Farrell relates how, in the immediate aftermath of the 1960 election, his subject came to believe that John F Kennedy had stolen the presidency. He took the view that in both Texas and Illinois local bosses had stuffed the ballot, and that this accounted for the winning margin. The New York Herald Tribune put the journalist Earl Mazo on the case and Mazo believed he was on his way to a Pulitzer prize. Until Nixon withdrew his assistance. Nixon realised that JFK’s margins were probably too big to overturn, appreciated that a recount would take too long and be pointless, worried his own side’s ballot irregularities would surface, didn’t want to look like a sore loser, and most important of all, as he put it later in his own book Six Crises, “could think of no worse example for nations abroad, who for the first time were trying to put free electoral procedures in place”.

Long story short: contesting a stolen election is bad for democracy.

Yes – that is true. For good reasons:

The United States has long been an example for newly democratic states seeking to preserve peace and advance freedom. Perhaps the most important and difficult thing for them to learn is how to pass power between government and opposition without violence. Even if what Mr Trump is doing does not lead to violence in America (which it is surely quite likely to do) it may lead to violence in other countries and make the world a less stable place, which is very much against our national interest.

Okay.

It seems to me, however, that trying to steal an election is an even bigger problem.

The author of the op-ed, Daniel Finkelstein, seems to be suggesting that keeping the peace at any cost is also a legitimate democratic objective.

I’m not convinced that is correct.

If Trump is aggrieved he should seek redress through the appropriate mechanisms and processes. As far as I can see, that is what he is doing. He owes it to himself, and the 70-odd million people who voted for him.

If after all that he has lost, well then he has lost.

*After all this perhaps our American friends will come to appreciate the enjoyment and excitement of a finely balanced test cricket match.