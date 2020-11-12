From the Desk of Gillian Triggs

Gillian Triggs was previously the President of the Australian Human Rights Commission. She is now one of too many overpaid, overpampered and overindulged United Nations Bureaucrats.

However, if not her fingers, then perhaps her spirit was in play in this recent law reform in Norway:

Bi, trans, and nonbinary folks in Norway are celebrating a huge win after the country recently expanded its penal code that previously only protected lesbian and gay people from hate speech to include gender identity and all forms of “sexual orientation.”

Hate speech, however defined, is a crime in the penal code of Norway. The prosecutors must be very special in Norway given hate speech requires knowledge of the thoughts and intent of the speaker(s). But notwithstanding, this is the special part:

The penal code states that those who are guilty of hate speech face a fine or up to a year in jail for private comments, and a maximum of three years in jail for public remarks. Furthermore, those charged with violent crimes that are motivated by a victim’s orientation or gender identity will receive harsher sentences.

That’s right. The penalty is 1 year in jail for private comments and 3 years in jail for public comments. Yes. PRIVATE comments.

One might have thought that hate speech (however defined) is still hateful whether it was made in public or private. Perhaps there is a discount for being dobbed in. All that is need now is a Victorian style speech tracing system and a Commonwealth Government metadata and face recognition system.

Social credits here we come. Can’t wait for this to come to Australia with the thought crime provisions appended.