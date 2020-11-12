I believe that children are the future and the future is distopic

Posted on 11:30 am, November 12, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

While reading the below document from the ACT Young Liberals, that famous song by Whitney Houston came to mind, the Greatest Love of All:

I believe the children are our future
Teach them well and let them lead the way

Yeah well the children of the ACT have been taught by idiots.  And especially so in this case the children members of the ACT Young Liberals.  Mind you, membership of the “Young” wings of the major parties is up to 31 so not so young.

Ben Shapiro and Candice Owens for Republican nomination for President in 2024.  Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court.  How is this relevant to Australia?

Anything on economic policy?  Well how about this – making instant asset write off permanent?

Anything on tax policy?  The humongous public debt they will need to pay off?  The ludicrous cost of education (before and because of HELP).  How about social policy?  Yep.  Abortions.  Identity politics?  Affirmative action?  Compulsory superannuation.  Criminalisation of speech.  Government facial recognition and tracking systems?  Not important.

But we meagre Australians should not fear.  This is the ACT Liberals and these MORONS will no doubt populate the corridors of Parliament as members or advisors, or failing this, as public servants.  Liberals in name.  Morons in nature.

Update your passport.  Research crypto currency.  Pack your go bag.

Distop-ralia is coming.

 

 

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

20 Responses to I believe that children are the future and the future is distopic

  1. Dot
    #3656505, posted on November 12, 2020 at 11:39 am

    At least they cannot take our Christmas trees.

  2. Some History
    #3656513, posted on November 12, 2020 at 11:42 am

    .

    The Children™. Ahhhh, The Children™.

  3. PhillipW
    #3656527, posted on November 12, 2020 at 11:52 am

    Its not bad. At least they don’t appear to have succumbed to wokeness. I say this as a member from the 70s and awarded Life Membership.

  4. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3656531, posted on November 12, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Young and naïve gliberals. Political fluffers for the likes of al-Porter and Hi-Alan Sludge.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3656540, posted on November 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    I believe the children are our future
    Teach them well and let them lead the way

    Sayeth a Mr Lenin: “Give us the child for 8 years and it will be a Bolshevik forever.”
    The Marxist-Leninists have had ACT children for a lot longer than 8 years.

  6. Archivist
    #3656552, posted on November 12, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    Storm in a teacup.
    This is just a document about the they talked about at a particular meeting.

  7. Archivist
    #3656553, posted on November 12, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    try again:
    This is just a document about the stuff they talked about at a particular meeting.

  8. harrys on the boat
    #3656555, posted on November 12, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    Ben fucking Shapiro? FMD, what a bunch of arse clowns.

  9. Sean
    #3656564, posted on November 12, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    can’t blame them totally. TDS has been wall to wall propaganda for 4 years now, it’s taken away bandwidth from pretty much all else around the world.

    It’s such red v blue drama even sports is boring to people now.

  10. Herodotus
    #3656581, posted on November 12, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    The song was written by Michael Masser with lyrics by Linda Creed. It was premiered and made popular by George Benson.

  11. John Michelmore
    #3656589, posted on November 12, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    Is there hope, at least they are condemning the biased coverage of the ABC!

  12. Bela Bartok
    #3656592, posted on November 12, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    I quite liked the clean-cut young lad who had such a nice voice in “Cabaret” – now *he* had a vision !

  13. Mark M
    #3656593, posted on November 12, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    Wait. What?

    There’s children in the future?

    MILEY CYRUS WON’T HAVE CHILDREN BECAUSE ‘THE EARTH IS ANGRY’

    “Speaking to Elle in an interview published Thursday, the pop star discussed nature, which she said is female, and the negative effects humans are having on the environment.”

    https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/miley-cyrus-children-liam-hemsworth-planet-earth-angry-environment-a9003546.html

  14. H B Bear
    #3656599, posted on November 12, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    The only thing worse than the Lieborals is the Young Lieborals. OK, maybe the Young Nationals.

  15. Infidel Tiger
    #3656605, posted on November 12, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    Most Young Liberals are more Bernie Sanders aligned.

    This seems like a sound bunch.

  16. Slim Cognito
    #3656610, posted on November 12, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    I refuse to believe they came up with this themselves. They must have had help.

    More confirmation that this country will be rooted if it is not already.

  17. Tel
    #3656618, posted on November 12, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    Teach them well and let them lead the way

    Topsy turvy … if all they do are the things they were taught to do, by definition they are not leading the way.

  18. Steve
    #3656622, posted on November 12, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    Mark M,

    I recall a hyper-sexualized “twerker” of not that long ago.

    So from that, to rabbitting on softly about a planet being “angry”…..riiigghhhhttttt……

    Certian pop stars behave like NWO mind controlled robots…oh…wait….

  19. Real Deal
    #3656663, posted on November 12, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    Most Young Liberals are more Bernie Sanders aligned.

    This seems like a sound bunch.

    I agree IT, what does TAFKAS expect? They’re Young Liberals not board members of the Reserve Bank. And I still wish the writer would drop in a first person pronoun every once in a while. I might agree with him more often.

  20. Entropy
    #3656793, posted on November 12, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    The ACT young liberals 30 years ago was something you joined to marry the right people and land that job in the right law or accountancy firm. At least according to the husband of one of Mrs Entropy’s friends who joined up because it would help with promotion.
    In regard to policy, he assured my nobody was interested, but if you got a bee in your bonnet about something and was prepared to write up a policy the rest would not read it but at the meeting would vote in support in order get on with the post meeting socialising and drinks as soon as possible.

    The ACT young labor were the mostly the same, according to one of my offsiders who actually rose to treasurer for the ANU young labor party, although she did say that occasionally they would get a loser that would take it all too seriously and they would have to try to annoy them so much they would resign and join the Socialist Alliance, or if really unhinged (this was the nineties), the SWP.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.