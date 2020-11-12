I believe that children are the future and the future is distopic

While reading the below document from the ACT Young Liberals, that famous song by Whitney Houston came to mind, the Greatest Love of All:
I believe the children are our future
Teach them well and let them lead the way
Yeah well the children of the ACT have been taught by idiots. And especially so in this case the children members of the ACT Young Liberals. Mind you, membership of the “Young” wings of the major parties is up to 31 so not so young.
Ben Shapiro and Candice Owens for Republican nomination for President in 2024. Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court. How is this relevant to Australia?
Anything on economic policy? Well how about this – making instant asset write off permanent?
Anything on tax policy? The humongous public debt they will need to pay off? The ludicrous cost of education (before and because of HELP). How about social policy? Yep. Abortions. Identity politics? Affirmative action? Compulsory superannuation. Criminalisation of speech. Government facial recognition and tracking systems? Not important.
But we meagre Australians should not fear. This is the ACT Liberals and these MORONS will no doubt populate the corridors of Parliament as members or advisors, or failing this, as public servants. Liberals in name. Morons in nature.
Update your passport. Research crypto currency. Pack your go bag.
Distop-ralia is coming.
At least they cannot take our Christmas trees.
The Children™. Ahhhh, The Children™.
Its not bad. At least they don’t appear to have succumbed to wokeness. I say this as a member from the 70s and awarded Life Membership.
Young and naïve gliberals. Political fluffers for the likes of al-Porter and Hi-Alan Sludge.
Sayeth a Mr Lenin: “Give us the child for 8 years and it will be a Bolshevik forever.”
The Marxist-Leninists have had ACT children for a lot longer than 8 years.
Storm in a teacup.
This is just a document about the they talked about at a particular meeting.
This is just a document about the stuff they talked about at a particular meeting.
Ben fucking Shapiro? FMD, what a bunch of arse clowns.
can’t blame them totally. TDS has been wall to wall propaganda for 4 years now, it’s taken away bandwidth from pretty much all else around the world.
It’s such red v blue drama even sports is boring to people now.
The song was written by Michael Masser with lyrics by Linda Creed. It was premiered and made popular by George Benson.
Is there hope, at least they are condemning the biased coverage of the ABC!
I quite liked the clean-cut young lad who had such a nice voice in “Cabaret” – now *he* had a vision !
Wait. What?
There’s children in the future?
MILEY CYRUS WON’T HAVE CHILDREN BECAUSE ‘THE EARTH IS ANGRY’
“Speaking to Elle in an interview published Thursday, the pop star discussed nature, which she said is female, and the negative effects humans are having on the environment.”
https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/miley-cyrus-children-liam-hemsworth-planet-earth-angry-environment-a9003546.html
The only thing worse than the Lieborals is the Young Lieborals. OK, maybe the Young Nationals.
Most Young Liberals are more Bernie Sanders aligned.
This seems like a sound bunch.
I refuse to believe they came up with this themselves. They must have had help.
More confirmation that this country will be rooted if it is not already.
Topsy turvy … if all they do are the things they were taught to do, by definition they are not leading the way.
Mark M,
I recall a hyper-sexualized “twerker” of not that long ago.
So from that, to rabbitting on softly about a planet being “angry”…..riiigghhhhttttt……
Certian pop stars behave like NWO mind controlled robots…oh…wait….
I agree IT, what does TAFKAS expect? They’re Young Liberals not board members of the Reserve Bank. And I still wish the writer would drop in a first person pronoun every once in a while. I might agree with him more often.
The ACT young liberals 30 years ago was something you joined to marry the right people and land that job in the right law or accountancy firm. At least according to the husband of one of Mrs Entropy’s friends who joined up because it would help with promotion.
In regard to policy, he assured my nobody was interested, but if you got a bee in your bonnet about something and was prepared to write up a policy the rest would not read it but at the meeting would vote in support in order get on with the post meeting socialising and drinks as soon as possible.
The ACT young labor were the mostly the same, according to one of my offsiders who actually rose to treasurer for the ANU young labor party, although she did say that occasionally they would get a loser that would take it all too seriously and they would have to try to annoy them so much they would resign and join the Socialist Alliance, or if really unhinged (this was the nineties), the SWP.