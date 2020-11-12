I believe that children are the future and the future is distopic

While reading the below document from the ACT Young Liberals, that famous song by Whitney Houston came to mind, the Greatest Love of All:

I believe the children are our future

Teach them well and let them lead the way

Yeah well the children of the ACT have been taught by idiots. And especially so in this case the children members of the ACT Young Liberals. Mind you, membership of the “Young” wings of the major parties is up to 31 so not so young.

Ben Shapiro and Candice Owens for Republican nomination for President in 2024. Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court. How is this relevant to Australia?

Anything on economic policy? Well how about this – making instant asset write off permanent?

Anything on tax policy? The humongous public debt they will need to pay off? The ludicrous cost of education (before and because of HELP). How about social policy? Yep. Abortions. Identity politics? Affirmative action? Compulsory superannuation. Criminalisation of speech. Government facial recognition and tracking systems? Not important.

But we meagre Australians should not fear. This is the ACT Liberals and these MORONS will no doubt populate the corridors of Parliament as members or advisors, or failing this, as public servants. Liberals in name. Morons in nature.

Update your passport. Research crypto currency. Pack your go bag.

Distop-ralia is coming.