Private Sector Recession – Public Sector Party

From the Spec Flat White:
This morning the Australian Bureau of Statistics released its survey on public sector employment and salaries. And what a release.
As of 30 June 2020, there were over two million public servants across the three levels of Australian government costing $174 billion, yes billion dollars. And that’s just salaries. This does not include travel, accommodation or Cartier watches. That’s also more than the annual cost of Australian welfare.
But wait. There’s more:
The Australian public sector accounted for 16.5% of the number of people employed as at end June 2020. Up from 15.9% twelve months earlier. But wait. There’s more. This is before the Victorian government annihilated its private sector economy and before the public sector wage increases kicked in. And no doubt this will not surprise, but the average per employee cost across all state government increased by 5.1%. But special mention for Victoria whose public servants costs increased by an average 7.3%. For the public sector employees reading, they should not panic. This is before the salary increases that kicked in on 1 July 2020.
