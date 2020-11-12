Private Sector Recession – Public Sector Party

From the Spec Flat White:

This morning the Australian Bureau of Statistics released its survey on public sector employment and salaries. And what a release.

As of 30 June 2020, there were over two million public servants across the three levels of Australian government costing $174 billion, yes billion dollars. And that’s just salaries. This does not include travel, accommodation or Cartier watches. That’s also more than the annual cost of Australian welfare.