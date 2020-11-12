Shutting the Gategate

AS I predicted two weeks ago, Victoria’s Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission announced yesterday it will not take any action over sensational claims that about two million misappropriated dollars found their way from a Vatican fund controlled by disgraced cardinal, Giovanni Angelo Becciu, to unnamed recipients in Australia working to “muddy” the reputation of his arch-enemy, George Pell, during the latter’s trial on rigged sex abuse charges. Here’s what I wrote on 24 October: “[I]f the mystery money was transferred to any entity tangentially involved in the Get Pell scrum, that entity was a private one – which means IBAC won’t take any action…” The Commission has no power to investigate private persons or organisations unless these are inseparably aligned with public officials or bodies. Strangely, IBAC wrote a newspaper-style headline for its own press release and it is highly misleading: IBAC dismisses allegation of Vatican funds in Pell case. It did nothing of the sort. It found no reason to investigate public officials; that is all. No doubt inspired by this falsely emphatic declaration, the ABC went even further:
Classic fake news from a national broadcaster up to its neck in the worst miscarriage of justice in this country’s history and eager to bury a story that may expose certain people in the anti-Pell firmament to serious scrutiny. No, IBAC did not dismiss “trial interference claims,” as the ABC’s first paragraph is forced to admit:
Victoria’s anti-corruption watchdog will not investigate suggestions more than $1 million was wired from the Vatican to Australia in relation to Cardinal George Pell’s trial.
There is a very big difference between dismissing and not investigating. AUSTRAC has confirmed the transfers from the Vatican to Australia did indeed take place. Victoria Police – a far from disinterested party – last month also decided not to investigate the transactions. VicPol’s explanation was that AUSTRAC had not apprised it of any “suspicious activity” associated with the monies. In other words, these transfers per se were not illegal and were not received by any officials. I argued as much in October while also warning that fantastic claims of direct bribery constituted a red herring whose inevitable refutation would be used to take the spotlight away from the actual, private beneficiaries and their supposedly noble mission. It is now highly unlikely we will ever find out the truth about this affair. Unless you think Christian Porter will stick his neck out any time soon.
Victoria: where it’s only a rort if you’re not in on it!
Well, it now sounds like we will all have wait until the identity of the recipients of the Vatican funds is divulged through the Vatican’s own investigations, unless AUSTRAC provides more details. The coincidence of the the timing of the funding, its clandestine nature and the deep involvement of state bodies in the Pell case means that the funding is is of significant public interest.
The inability (unwillingness?) of IBAC and VicPol to investigate clandestine funding to private parties potentially associated with the Pell case is concerning, given that those parties may be only one step removed from some of the key actors.
This whole affair demands a RC.
I wonder if the money went to an organisation that vetted journalists until they found one willing to ram home its agenda, no questions asked?
What about the ATO, surely they would be interested to know where the money went?
Did they follow Andrews instructions to the letter , or did the change the wording slightly?
Like most inquireys the final finding is given to them before the inquiry begins The wording is often changed slighty to make it look original . I suppose they often check the instructions to keep it on the desired path to the preordained finding .
From an article yesterday by Associated Press:
But Australian Federal Police, which referred the allegations to the anti-graft agency, has not ruled out its own criminal investigation.
The national police service said on Wednesday it was continuing to review “relevant information,” a preliminary step toward an official criminal investigation.
Unless you think Christian Porter will stick his neck out any time soon.
Makes you wonder about the timeliness of the Four Corner’s hit piece last Monday
What took them so long? Peanut Head … oops …. the senior Liar figure’s rape allegation disappeared in a day.
P, saying you are investigating something is also a good way of warning people off! Get out of the way and let us do our job, until it is all forgotten.
AUSTRAC Know of “It”? Well as you want to know about our money we want to know where this went and some questions asked of the recipients.
If only we had a National Broadcaster that would pursue what looks to be very suspicious behavior.
AFP and Vatican investigators probe cash transfers