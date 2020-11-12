Shutting the Gategate

AS I predicted two weeks ago, Victoria’s Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission announced yesterday it will not take any action over sensational claims that about two million misappropriated dollars found their way from a Vatican fund controlled by disgraced cardinal, Giovanni Angelo Becciu, to unnamed recipients in Australia working to “muddy” the reputation of his arch-enemy, George Pell, during the latter’s trial on rigged sex abuse charges. Here’s what I wrote on 24 October: “[I]f the mystery money was transferred to any entity tangentially involved in the Get Pell scrum, that entity was a private one – which means IBAC won’t take any action…” The Commission has no power to investigate private persons or organisations unless these are inseparably aligned with public officials or bodies. Strangely, IBAC wrote a newspaper-style headline for its own press release and it is highly misleading: IBAC dismisses allegation of Vatican funds in Pell case. It did nothing of the sort. It found no reason to investigate public officials; that is all. No doubt inspired by this falsely emphatic declaration, the ABC went even further:



Classic fake news from a national broadcaster up to its neck in the worst miscarriage of justice in this country’s history and eager to bury a story that may expose certain people in the anti-Pell firmament to serious scrutiny. No, IBAC did not dismiss “trial interference claims,” as the ABC’s first paragraph is forced to admit:

Victoria’s anti-corruption watchdog will not investigate suggestions more than $1 million was wired from the Vatican to Australia in relation to Cardinal George Pell’s trial.



There is a very big difference between dismissing and not investigating. AUSTRAC has confirmed the transfers from the Vatican to Australia did indeed take place. Victoria Police – a far from disinterested party – last month also decided not to investigate the transactions. VicPol’s explanation was that AUSTRAC had not apprised it of any “suspicious activity” associated with the monies. In other words, these transfers per se were not illegal and were not received by any officials. I argued as much in October while also warning that fantastic claims of direct bribery constituted a red herring whose inevitable refutation would be used to take the spotlight away from the actual, private beneficiaries and their supposedly noble mission. It is now highly unlikely we will ever find out the truth about this affair. Unless you think Christian Porter will stick his neck out any time soon.