The Biden handlers’ plans to destroy the US and world economies

The Democrats 17 person team developed Climate 21, a 31 page summary of which is here.

The aim is to reorientate the economy and the bureaucracy towards the climate-change policies that they see as central to the Biden administration.

Overall Climate 21 starts with:

Issue an Executive Order to create a National Climate Council that is co-equal to the Domestic Policy Council and the National Economic Council to organize and drive White House and Administration actions.

Publish a new, four-year Climate Ambition Agenda, containing specific, agency-by-agency actions on greenhouse gas mitigation and the clean energy transition, climate change adaptation and resilience, and international climate diplomacy and development.

The following is a precis regarding individual Department actions.

EPA. Using its regulatory, international, programmatic, and leadership tools, EPA can have major impact on all three pillars of the climate challenge: emissions reduction, climate diplomacy, and adaptation / resilience. Specifically, the agency can contribute major greenhouse gas emissions reductions in the transportation, energy, and industrial sectors as well as support international engagement.

Department of the Interior’s greatest climate mitigation opportunities lie in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fossil resources owned by the public and Tribes, boosting renewable energy production on public lands and waters, enhancing carbon sequestration on public lands, and indirectly, by educating the public and DOI’s own staff about the science and impacts of climate change. Near-term progress will require a substantial number of relatively senior political appointees.

Department of Energy. To accelerate action on climate change, DOE leadership will need to prioritize early climate action, revitalize the research conducted by these RDD&D programs, and focus them on climate change and clean energy solutions. The Department also has a key role to play in addressing the global nature of the climate crisis and other energy security concerns. A Strike Team will recommend COVID monies to be directed to climate change matters, block anti-climate actions taken by the previous administration, and refocus funding. Restart the Appliance Standard Program, re-orienate fossil energy research program on low-carbon RDD&D, revitalize the agency’s hiring.

Department of Agriculture. (1) partner with farmers, ranchers and forest landowners to reduce atmospheric GHGs through carbon sequestration and emissions reductions; (2) reduce GHG emissions from rural energy cooperatives; (3) bolster the resilience of private working lands and public forests and grasslands; (4) promote sustainable bioenergy, wood products, and other bio-based materials (5) contribute to the scientific understanding of climate change; and (6) invest in climate economic development in rural communities. Given climate skepticism by many in rural America, it is critical that agriculture, forestry, and other rural stakeholders view themselves as USDA’s partners to achieve climate goals.

Department of Transportation authorities and programs will include vehicle efficiency standards, investments in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, support for transit systems and other low-carbon transportation options, and a “climate in all policies” to require consideration of climate impacts of transportation projects. Additionally, DOT should increase staffing within its Office of Public Engagement to bring in climate and environmental justice expertise to help shape and communicate DOT’s priorities.

State Department. The nature of the U.S. climate mission in the early 2020s will be broader than it was in the mid-2010s. Having successfully driven completion of the Paris Agreement, including through robust cooperation with China, the United States now needs to focus on achievement of the three Paris objectives—a safe global temperature; increased climate resilience; and aligning financial flows with the Paris goals. State will formulate a reengagement strategy to advance U.S. climate objectives through diplomacy, both bilaterally and in relevant multilateral forums.

Department of Justice will defend marquee climate initiatives. DOJ could also amplify the administration’s climate agenda by prioritizing cases with a climate nexus and negotiating supplemental climate projects in settlements.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration with its 11,000 employees should expand and make climate data, products, and services even more easy to access and use, provide climate-related support to state and local governments as well as to the private sector, and connect people making specific adaptation and planning decisions with the tools and resources they need. NOAA should also expand mitigation and adaptation opportunities to coastal communities and fisheries by expanding coastal resiliency and habitat restoration efforts, and by establishing a mandate for climate-ready fisheries.

Department of the Treasury. Climate change is increasingly hurting American workers, businesses, and industry. Managing the economic and financial risks posed by a changing climate will require a whole-of-economy and whole-of-government approach. It must move the U.S. and global economy to a low-carbon trajectory and protect the economy from climate change shocks through tax and spending policies that ensure both robust long-term economic growth and strong climate action.