You can learn nothing about election fraud in the US from the local media

If you read only the local media you might think the American election is over. Try this instead: Why Scott Adams of Dilbert Fame And I Say Trump Wins This Thing – Bigly. It even provides a pathway for Trump to succeed.
Biden needs 270 Electoral votes or more to come out of the basement and become the first chief executive of the most powerful force on the planet with early stage dementia. It is a civil rights thing so deal with it. If you think that is wrong, you are a racist.
The 290 Electoral vote total includes 20 from Pennsylvania. There is a ton of fraud in that state and you are seeing all kinds of reports of ballots coming in at 4:00 AM and all that. Skip it. That does not matter.
Focus people on the Justice Alito Supreme Court Order. Justice Alito, not a man with whom to trifle, is in charge of day-to-day activities for a group of states and Pennsylvania is one of them. The Justice told Pennsylvania to “segregate” any vote that came in after 8:00 PM on election night. You will recall, DJ was winning bigly (a Scott Adams word) at that point.
Our papers and the press generally are a disgrace. Journalists are the ventriloquist dummies of the people who pay them. Except for the ABC where they are just a bunch of ignorant socialists.
More encouraging news: Georgia will hold a poll audit and a by-hand recount of all ballots.
2GB keeps calling Biden, president elect.
Alan Jones would have been more accurate.
Roger – Yes.
Next Pennsylvania?
It’s useless watching and reading the local excuse for media. They have no news, like Pravda, and no truth, like Izvestia. The biggest insult is we have to pay $1.3B per year for the absolute worst of the bunch with our taxes, whether we like it or not. Citizens of the ex-Soviet Union would be amazed at the garbage propaganda we are subjected to in this country.
The MSM want keep us a backwater fed on the treated sewage thay call news. The biggest treatment plant is taxpayer funded. How’s that for irony.
It’s becoming less relevant, even as demonstrated by the relatively older, Conservative folk on the Cat.
I doubt that Egg Jnr evah! watches the Evening News.
Other than the Cat, no Australian media provides reliable information.
Breitbart, Town Hall and Power Line are now the only USA sources of reliable information.
Until the vote is certified, Biden isn’t President-elect. Our MSM won’t report that, and our PM was hasty to congratulate Biden as President-elect.
In the first Presidential debate, Chris Wallace asked Biden if he would wait until the vote was certified before he claimed the election – Biden said “Yes”. But he didn’t wait. Either he doesn’t remember the question and answer (likely) or he’s overly confident and jumped the gun (also likely). Either way, makes his answer to Wallace either a lie or a mistake – neither should be tolerated.
Not only in Australia. Can’t trust AP, Reuters, MSM anywhere. Have to read alt.news sources.
Current Election Update: Trump Ahead with Most States, Most EC Votes and Most Legitimate Votes In History – Biden Committing Greatest Fraud Ever”>Current Election Update: Trump Ahead with Most States, Most EC Votes and Most Legitimate Votes In History – Biden Committing Greatest Fraud Ever
Michigan, too, apparently.
Just because Alito wants the post 8pm votes segregated doesn’t mean he intends to void them. He may want to do the opposite: count them but under scrutiny. In fact, that’s almost certainly his intention.
Just had lunch with some people I work with who looked at me dumbfounded when I stated that the election had been compromised by massive fraud and that Fatty Trump would be announced President on December 14.
Add to that OANN, Newsmax, JusttheNews, DailyWire.
Biden’s likely chief of staff speaks truth in 2014
101 – Yes!
The Epoch Times does have Australian reporters, and an Australian edition which highlights local stories. I just took out a $1 4-month subscription to get a good look at it.
Let’s just hope that the same people in charge of counting the votes in the first place aren’t brought back to work their ‘magic’ again.
Regarding throttling of info by the (new) media, this has been doing the rounds:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EmlNA94XcAAIg-X?format=png&name=small
Yes, 270 are required to win, but if a candidate’s campaign engages in a massive voting fraud and/or election theft, they have automatically disqualified themselves from the race.
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=35959