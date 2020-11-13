Because they are lazy

TAFKAS is a listener of podcasts. There are about 10-12 that he religiously listens to. One of these is the Looking Forward Podcast from the IPA. Worth a listen. You will always pick up something interesting.

In the latest episode (here), there was a discussion on the lessons from the US election for Australia and there was a rhetorical question asked. This is not the exact quote, but the question was why does not the Liberal National Government pursue a deregulatory agenda, like was done in the US which returned multifold economically.

The answer dear friends, is not blowing in the wind. The answer is that our politicians are lazy.

Don’t get TAFKAS wrong. He is not suggesting they don’t work hard. But there is a huge difference between busy-ness and business.

It takes a lot of effort to vote on bills that they have not read. It takes a lot of effort to prep for an appearance on SkyNews or the Drum. It takes a lot of effort to write books and undertake additional tertiary study all while you represent your constituents and in some cases while a Minister or Shadow Minister. This is all time consuming work.

Unfortunately, this is not what our politicians are elected and paid for. They are paid to govern and unfortunately governing is hard. It is time consuming. It is intellectually challenging. It requires decisions on trade offs because there are NEVER win-win situations in government; there are always losers for every winner.

And when it comes to regulation, there is the standard cop-out that the Senate will block it. But amazingly, almost all of the deregulatory work done in the US was done at the executive level. Translated to Australia, that mean through the policy positions and interpretations of the administrative and regulatory agencies. Ie directions given by the elected executive (Cabinet) to the agencies.

Ok. To be fair. It’s not just about our political masters being lazy. It’s also that they are cowards and don’t want to take on the administrative state. They don’t want to exercise the power they were not only given when they were elected, but the power they sought when they pursued their elected political careers.

It did not take an act of parliament for the Treasurer to move the oversight of bank responsible lending from ASIC to APRA. It was a stroke of a pen. It did not take an act of parliament to stop/discourage ASIC from pursing the wagyu and shiraz case to the High Court. It took an executive decision.

Have a look at the ASIC, APRA and ACCC web sites. They have plenty of regulatory statements describing how they chose to interpret the law. Ok. Great. Who elected these people? Ministers can just as easily direct these agencies to interpret the law in the manner that the elected representatives interpret it. But they won’t. Because that takes work to deeply familiarise themselves with the issues.

So to our friends at the IPA, to your questions on why does not a Liberal government purse a deregulatory agenda? It’s because they don’t want to. It’s the Bill Shorten strategy – to say different things on the same issue to different people.

In Melbourne – Adani is bad. In Queensland – Adani is great.

Same thing.

At elections – regulation is bad. In office when speaking to the regulators – keep doing what you are doing and keep me out of the newspaper.

There is an old Robin Williams story about 2 German businessmen coming to New York an being taken to a comedy club. The Germans laughed and laughed and asked their American host why there aren’t any such funny people in Germany?

The host replied because you killed them all.

Well. This is why Australia does not have any economic growth and great global companies. Because the Government killed them all with regulation.