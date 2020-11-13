Henry Ergas on their ABC

While Henry has linked to his Australian op-ed this morning, I thought I’d highlight his conclusion:
The justice the culture of shaming promises cannot be that of laws; instead, in demanding executions based on scant evidence and summary judgments, it is that of bullies, vigilantes and thugs.
That is the justice which the ABC administered to Porter and Tudge — just as it had to Cardinal Pell. Nothing could be more antithetical to its founding vision, which aimed to strengthen the bonds of civility and enrich public life; yet nothing has become more deeply ingrained in its outlook.
It may be that no government can salvage the founding vision. But nor should taxpayers be forced to fund those who would shred the social fabric.
The ABC promotes and espouses anti-enlightenment perspectives and views.
Thanks for this post Sinc.
ABC not enlightened. They are using solar wind and in the dark.
And yet, to every Liberal government it remains untouchable. A very poor deal for conservatives.
Why on earth would anyone believe anything on their AlpBC?, They obviously hate everyone and everything that is not socialist, leftist or communist. They are a dangerous and embarrassing mob always baying for blood . Why on earth our soldiers were in Afghanistan in the first place is totally beyond me Secondly, one would never hear of the atrocities committed by the other side. Like the near weekly reports of murder and mayhem by the “other side” in Nigeria and other parts of Africa?
Tawdry is the word that immediately springs to mind. Here we are, our Government battling to catch up in the face of COVID and this is the disruptive, sleazy rubbish this crowd dishes up.
Well 7-Nilligan and the ABfnC appears to be on a religious crusade to clean up political and religious institutions, they’ve decided that freedom to commit sin is beyond the pale but only for those whom the ABfnC denounces as unworthy to be thus free. It’s like we’ve entered the world of Dostoevsky’s Grand Inquisitor.
lacking any imagination “our ABC” is merely following the Dems’ playbook – ie slur, de-legitimize, shame and traduce endlessly one’s political opponents. Distort the news, enable the cover -ups, lead the resistance etc . And yet no so-called conservative government in this country will brandish more than the archetypal wet cabbage leaf.
The ALPBC should not exist.
The End.
But what are the ‘founding principles’ of the ABC, exactly?
Who wrote these founding principles, and when?
The ABC was originally a private corporation, nationalised in 1934.
I would include universities in this category too.
Spurgeon Monkfish III
#3657849, posted on November 13, 2020 at 1:07 pm
+1
Someone should start trawling through the tawdry past private lives of some of the ABC’s ‘star’ talent and see how they like it… and publish all their salaries and benefits.
Fire with fire now, the marquess of queensberry can take a seat for a while.
Seriously, what do we do with this rogue broadcaster?
They promote division in the community, which is intentional.
Yet they are untouchable. Nobody in Canberra has the belly for the fight.
Sue them if you’re wronged, and who funds their legal fees? We the taxpayer.
Win your case and massive damages, and who pays? Yep, you guessed it.
Why on earth our soldiers were in Afghanistan in the first place is totally beyond me
Live fire exercise, like our F/A-18s in Iraq. Utterly immoral.