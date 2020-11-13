Henry Ergas on their ABC

Posted on 11:13 am, November 13, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

While Henry has linked to his Australian op-ed this morning, I thought I’d highlight his conclusion:

The justice the culture of shaming promises cannot be that of laws; instead, in demanding executions based on scant evidence and summary judgments, it is that of bullies, vigilantes and thugs.

That is the justice which the ABC administered to Porter and Tudge — just as it had to Cardinal Pell. Nothing could be more antithetical to its founding vision, which aimed to strengthen the bonds of civility and enrich public life; yet nothing has become more deeply ingrained in its outlook.

It may be that no government can salvage the founding vision. But nor should taxpayers be forced to fund those who would shred the social fabric.

The ABC promotes and espouses anti-enlightenment perspectives and views.

This entry was posted in Culture Wars, Hypocrisy of progressives, Shut it down. Fire them all.. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Henry Ergas on their ABC

  1. Peter Greagg
    #3657726, posted on November 13, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Thanks for this post Sinc.

  2. stackja
    #3657730, posted on November 13, 2020 at 11:36 am

    ABC not enlightened. They are using solar wind and in the dark.

  3. Mr Johnson
    #3657739, posted on November 13, 2020 at 11:41 am

    And yet, to every Liberal government it remains untouchable. A very poor deal for conservatives.

  4. Dave of Reedy Creek, Qld
    #3657745, posted on November 13, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Why on earth would anyone believe anything on their AlpBC?, They obviously hate everyone and everything that is not socialist, leftist or communist. They are a dangerous and embarrassing mob always baying for blood . Why on earth our soldiers were in Afghanistan in the first place is totally beyond me Secondly, one would never hear of the atrocities committed by the other side. Like the near weekly reports of murder and mayhem by the “other side” in Nigeria and other parts of Africa?

  5. OUTRAGED
    #3657748, posted on November 13, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Tawdry is the word that immediately springs to mind. Here we are, our Government battling to catch up in the face of COVID and this is the disruptive, sleazy rubbish this crowd dishes up.

  6. Tintarella di Luna
    #3657816, posted on November 13, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Well 7-Nilligan and the ABfnC appears to be on a religious crusade to clean up political and religious institutions, they’ve decided that freedom to commit sin is beyond the pale but only for those whom the ABfnC denounces as unworthy to be thus free. It’s like we’ve entered the world of Dostoevsky’s Grand Inquisitor.

  7. tombell
    #3657829, posted on November 13, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    lacking any imagination “our ABC” is merely following the Dems’ playbook – ie slur, de-legitimize, shame and traduce endlessly one’s political opponents. Distort the news, enable the cover -ups, lead the resistance etc . And yet no so-called conservative government in this country will brandish more than the archetypal wet cabbage leaf.

  9. Archivist
    #3657851, posted on November 13, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    But what are the ‘founding principles’ of the ABC, exactly?
    Who wrote these founding principles, and when?
    The ABC was originally a private corporation, nationalised in 1934.

  10. John of Mel
    #3657888, posted on November 13, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    But nor should taxpayers be forced to fund those who would shred the social fabric.

    I would include universities in this category too.

  11. Terry
    #3657890, posted on November 13, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3657849, posted on November 13, 2020 at 1:07 pm
    The ALPBC should not exist.

    The End.

    +1

  12. Perfidious Albino
    #3657918, posted on November 13, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    Someone should start trawling through the tawdry past private lives of some of the ABC’s ‘star’ talent and see how they like it… and publish all their salaries and benefits.

    Fire with fire now, the marquess of queensberry can take a seat for a while.

  13. bruce
    #3658034, posted on November 13, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Seriously, what do we do with this rogue broadcaster?
    They promote division in the community, which is intentional.
    Yet they are untouchable. Nobody in Canberra has the belly for the fight.
    Sue them if you’re wronged, and who funds their legal fees? We the taxpayer.
    Win your case and massive damages, and who pays? Yep, you guessed it.

  14. Eyrie
    #3658041, posted on November 13, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Why on earth our soldiers were in Afghanistan in the first place is totally beyond me

    Live fire exercise, like our F/A-18s in Iraq. Utterly immoral.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.