Henry Ergas on their ABC

While Henry has linked to his Australian op-ed this morning, I thought I’d highlight his conclusion:

The justice the culture of shaming promises cannot be that of laws; instead, in demanding executions based on scant evidence and summary judgments, it is that of bullies, vigilantes and thugs.

That is the justice which the ABC administered to Porter and Tudge — just as it had to Cardinal Pell. Nothing could be more antithetical to its founding vision, which aimed to strengthen the bonds of civility and enrich public life; yet nothing has become more deeply ingrained in its outlook.

It may be that no government can salvage the founding vision. But nor should taxpayers be forced to fund those who would shred the social fabric.