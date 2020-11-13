And related: Huge Legal Victory for President Trump in Pennsylvania.

A judge in Pennsylvania has ruled in favor of the Trump campaign after concluding that ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day that were segregated should not be counted.

Comes with this:

Like I said, Pennsylvania is going to the Supreme Court. And it won't be pretty for the Dems and their "president elect." https://t.co/N90rNAOD3o — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) November 12, 2020