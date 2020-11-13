And related: Huge Legal Victory for President Trump in Pennsylvania.
A judge in Pennsylvania has ruled in favor of the Trump campaign after concluding that ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day that were segregated should not be counted.
Comes with this:
Like I said, Pennsylvania is going to the Supreme Court. And it won't be pretty for the Dems and their "president elect." https://t.co/N90rNAOD3o
— Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) November 12, 2020
How much fun is this!
How will MSM explain this? Or just ignore like laptop?
When will my election subside!? It’s not going down! mUnt, get in here!
I think this is two separate issues.
The counting machines are being identified as problematic – but they can be easily and quickly tested to establish what’s going on.
The PA votes are those that arrived late – they won’t be counted. BUT I saw a report that this was only about 10,000 votes.
How many ballots would this be? And can they really be segregated with confidence in the number?
How terrible!!! 🙂
Sinc, it may only be 10,000 votes – until you realise they have been multiple affidavists about instruction to fraudulently post mark sn earlier date received
If, however, those votes have been mingled with earlier ones, then the entire Pa election has to be ruled invalid. Hayes vs Tilden all over again!
There’s going to be a collective scream they’ll be able to hear on Mars soon. Can’t wait!!!
No matter who is standing for election ,the integrity of the electoral system is paramount . Any fraud or cheating deprives boters of their right to have a valid vote .
The left are motorious for electoral fiddling and open fraud .
Regarding the voting machines, it’s not only the Republicans who have grounds to complain, there was a bunch of votes for Jo Jorgensen which were also switched to Democrat.
That is all very nice for the good and righteous fellas but they are subject to a citizen’s initiated AVO placing their count scrutineers no closer than 50 yards down the road, around the corner and behind a high wall.
The Court can look very, very serious and solemnly issue decrees from on high but what minimally funded police force or electoral office nobody with no power is going to be able to watch the mongs do a re-count there own way no matter what?
Possibly, old bloke.
But given JJ’s total vote number, do you think that making this point is going to help, or just muddy the waters in a way that will mean libertarian quibbling over the unimportant just helps big government.
Again.
Sinc, that may not be as easy as you might think.
As I understand it, an update to the software was rolled out *very* late in the piece. If I was looking to deliberately tip the scales, the absolute first thing I would do is make that tipping very, very date-dependent. And I’d not be using the machine clock to do that. I’d have something, somewhere, that allowed the software to calculate what date it *actually* is, irrespective of machine date. That would not be too hard to achieve.
Assuming this is all fully compiled code (a fair assumption) if done right it could be darn hard to prove anything. I know a couple of guys who can actually read – and patch – machine-level code, but they are not exactly thick on the ground.
Always assuming that there was intentional fraud, of course…
From Professor Fred Lenin at 12:39 pm:
“If, however, those votes have been mingled with earlier ones, then the entire Pa election has to be ruled invalid.”
Yes – if they were so mingled, in defiance of a court order (is there one for this?), what does the court do?
Clearly, PA has defied the court already by refusing R observers entry despite a court order that they must allow “meaningful access” – that’s 600K plus votes not allowed to be observed by one side, but which ones?
The court is between a rock and a hard place here – if they do nothing about a breech of the court order, it sets a bad precedent and the court loses respect of the populace, but if they invalidate the election, they might get lynched or accused of partisanship.
Also, don’t forget that the PA state Repub legislature can refuse to certify the vote and simply tell the electors “vote Trump” or “vote Biden”. Which they may do if Trump makes a good case for improprieties (not hard to do with all those witnesses!) It would be a defensible position for them to say that before the obvious shenanigans, Trump was winning, so we must vote for him since that is where our confidence in the vote fell over.
OT but relevent:
It is very interesting that DJT has made changes at the top of DoD – the former assistant to Rick Grenell (the guy who de-classified so much stuff related to Spygate) is now Chief of Staff, and may be looking at an audit of ONA and the money they(ONA) paid Halper. Another staunch Trump/Flynn guy is head of Intelligence (I might have those two positions mixed up, but you get the point). So much can happen before 20th Jan, even if DJT ultimately loses. Or there may be a DoD “Easter Egg” for an incoming JB/CH administration.
FFS, how much more evidence of mass electoral fraud has to emerge before various high profile dumbocrats are indicted?
I won’t be happy until Geriatric Joe is sentenced to spend the rest of his pointless existence in gaol and Head Job Harris is given a forty year sentence (at least).
That staggeringly stupid syphilitic incontinent geriatric even admitted the dumbocrats would be engaging in mass electoral fraud*.
*No, f*ckwits, the stupid old bastard’s mind is so gone that he couldn’t even dress up their mass voting fraud as a lie. What he stated in that video clip is the bleeding obvious.
“f*ckwits” being the tiresome stupid collectivist knobheads that blight this blog.
If the scale of the fraud can’t be accurately quantified due to further dumbocrat malfeasance, what other option is there?
Doomlord:
Yes – the ruling affected very few votes. But the more important part is that the lower court ruled that the administration [Gretchen & Co] do not have the right to overrule the legislation.
I presume that this will be challenged by the Democrats in the State Supreme court, and whilst they ruled 5/4 to allow acceptance of mailed in ballots after election date, Alito – and to a certain extent the US Supreme Court – have made it clear that they consider there are issues with the ruling. Note. the US SC 4/4 decision [without ACB] where: The motion to expedite consideration of the petition for a
writ of certiorari was denied. They agreed that there was an issue and that they would review … Only ruled that they don’t have enough time before the election to decide.
The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has issued a decree that
squarely alters an important statutory provision enacted by
the Pennsylvania Legislature pursuant to its authority under the Constitution of the United States to make rules governing the conduct of elections for federal office.
…
For these reasons, the question presented by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision calls out for review by
this Court—as both the State Republican and Democratic
Parties agreed when the former applied for a stay. But I
reluctantly conclude that there is simply not enough time
at this late date to decide the question before the election.
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-542_i3dj.pdf
Penn judgement not really a big win. It relates to validation of votes – not the segregated votes.
Did any Biden votes get switched to Trump or Jorgensen?
By dominion I mean.
LOL. If they had, the screeching of various braindead lamestream meeja imbeciles (BIRM) would be audible in space.
Trump will lose because this is cheating and cover up on large scale.
Firstly they back dated the votes, so the cut off being illegal by the state court is meaningless.
Secondly, in states where the software has given a fake result… the ballots have already been destroyed. The election is only contestable with recount if the margin is small enough, and Biden win by just enough that there is no recount and the ballots and digital images have all been destroyed because state laws let them.
There will be no recount. The obviously fake computer data will stand.
Doomlord:
In principle yes … but I would suggest that that examining one of the machines actually used needs a court order. And probably and appeal process will drag this out. In the meantime, re-adjustments may be made [if not made already in the vast majority in the republican counties where most of the “adjustments” were made. And oh yes – please see the machine form Philly, where Shiva showed that there was a low likelihood of algorithmic adjustments to occur] 🙂
That is a great question. I raised it already. Everyone is assuming the votes went from Trump to Biden. But in the Republican leaning counties, I’d bet that the votes went to Jorgensen or other third party candidates… [which can be rationalised as doctor’s wives (sorry) tend to vote green – so where their “protest” vote would go]
The counting machines are being identified as problematic – but they can be easily and quickly tested to establish what’s going on.
The problem is not the machines but the code which they use. They use the same open-source code which is vulnerable to hacking at several points, and the audit trial (record of who logged in and what they did) is wiped clean. Scrutineers have said that people from the election companies were seen downloading data to the machines from their laptops and no one knows what they were doing. They don’t even have to be physically present to change the voting data, these machines were all connected to the public internet and are easily hacked.
There is an American standard for the voting machines, none of the machines in use comply with that standard. State governors need to start sacking the bureaucrats who contracted to voting companies for not adhering to the American standard.
There’s also the issue of why the votes are transmitted to some shadowy company in Spain for the vote count before it is relayed back to the USA, what is this all about?
From the ABC’s US correspondent, David Lipson, updated 40 minutes ago:
“As the stream of baseless conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud spews from the US President’s Twitter feed, ………”
What is the source for the Dominion vote deletion claim?
As far as I can tell, it’s some anonymous guy Jim Hoft posted a link to.
Meanwhile, having for months talked up the role Russia would play in this election at some dastardly level…
… the Department of Homeland Security has declared – getting a smidgen carried away with itself – that the 2020 poll was “the most secure in American history.”
There have been a number of independent analyses that have pointed this out. The one that is most reported is the Shiva analysis.
This was a massive sting by Trump and the Military Intelligence.
Donald [email protected] Oct 20 2018 tweeted out:
The Democrats and their cronies are stupid.
Stupid Morrison congratulates Biden. What a loser!
C.L. – DHS bureaucrats “declared”?
Trump shouldn’t be posting internet memes prepared by Some Guy.
You tell , CL
No one else is game to.
Him
The source:
What corrupt idiot wrote the algorithm?
That would be the first thing I’d put in there to make it less suspicious.
For example, a lot of these analyses are based on scraping data from entities like Edison Research that had data feeds from Electoral Offices and consolidated them for news feeds like NY Times. Say here [and good luck]:
https://static01.nyt.com/elections-assets/2020/data/api/2020-11-03/race-page/pennsylvania/president.json
Here is Jon Stokes [Ars Technica founder. Later WIRED, etc.. ] looking into the data himself.
https://twitter.com/jonst0kes/status/1327055091044638720?s=20
SNAP 🙂 [Just got beaten!!!!]
If you want to see what and how it’s being analysed. Here is a good examle:
https://thedonald.win/u/PedeInspector/
It is a step by step replicable / verifiable analysis.
CL, that is CISA which is part of DHS, run by a bipartisan expert who is respected in his field, which is clearly not what this administration values. They would rather listen to the partisan goon from the FEC whom Trump parachuted in recently.
From article in Quadrant Online:
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/doomed-planet/2020/11/confirmed-not-by-law-but-by-media/
The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has issued a decree that squarely alters an important statutory provision enacted by the Pennsylvania Legislature pursuant to its authority under the Constitution of the United States to make rules governing the conduct of elections for federal office. . . In a law called Act 77, the legislature permitted all voters to cast their ballots by mail but unambiguously required that all mailed ballots be received by 8 pm on election day. . . It also specified that if this provision was declared invalid, much of the rest of Act 77, including its liberalization of mail-in voting, would be void. . . The legislature subsequently made it clear that, in its judgment, the COVID–19 pandemic did not call for any change in the election-day deadline.
From the geeks – there may be movement of votes between counties / precincts to hide the tracks:
Ozman (1.45pm) can you flesh this out a little?
How’s the sting gonna play out exactly?
Agrees with Dr Shiva’s analysis that different counties in Michigan experienced a “glitch” function cutoff varying between 20-40% pro GOP precincts dependant upon how pro Democrat the county was.
I was going to make a glib remark about this being the first line of every beltway type’s LinkedIn profile, but…a bipartisan expert? That is very interesting, m0nty. I think you meant non-partisan, but the above is actually more truthful. Deep staters and swamp creatures are happy with the establishment of either party – that’s a fact.
I haven’t been following any of this but I have a feeling we are going to get a look inside the sausage making machine.
You lot sound like….like….Trump supporters
If the democrims pull this scam off thsts the end of free elections in the USA,it can join China NKorea Vietnam ,Russia and the EU as one of the worlds majority undemocratic countries .
Wait untill the bidenist commos try to take the guns off US citizens that will be fun to watch comrades biden and harris will be kept busy going to the funerals of the communist gun confiscators ,and I dont think the Armed forces or Police will help do the commos will ,if they refuse what will the snowflakes do ? Throw tantrums I suppose .}
You don’t think they will lay back and take it like Victorians?
Thanks, Daily Llama. I appreciate you showing that – contrary to their stated opinions, those people apparently hold Joe Biden in enormously high esteem and voted for him in record numbers, according to the tallies as they stand. If you believe the current numbers, they absolutely love being depicted as stupid toothless hillbillies by the pro-Biden Hollywood elite. It’s such a winning strategy. Who’d have thought!
Good. Lord.
This is historically significant.
Trump’s gotta fight this and win.
Vox Pops have got to be the laziest form of agitprop.
No worries, Bad Samaritan.
Trump thinking of a python, gives one enough rope to hang itself.
Either the elections will end up as being invalid and Trump wins because the Democrats are disqualified, or this will go to the House and the Republicans win, having more states at 1 vote for each state.
The following meandering gives a folksy overview.
The aim was to take this election to SCOTUS, so that everyone would become aware of the voter fraud and the system would be fixed with voter ID. Ginsberg was allowed to stay alive until there was just enough time to install Barrett. What a bummer! Do you think that the announcement of her death wasn’t planned?
The Democrats adamantly opposed voter ID. Nevertheless, the public were reminded by many sources that voter ID was required for nearly everything else. Also, the Democrat precincts, where nothing was done for the poor people on the plantation, were consistently being exposed throughout social media. Record black turnout for Republicans! And Hispanics! And from legal immigrants, such as Indians!
Trump’s handling of the coronavirus scam exposed the fraudsters Fauci and Birx, the WHO, Bill Gates, the Pharmaceutical companies–Hydroxychloroquine is no good, just because Trump said it works. Later on the miraculous recovery of Trump from the deadly disease. Democrat states were given the right to do as they wanted. So they did the ABC of totalitarianism and defecated on those who supported them, their own electorate.
Soros actually wanted Trump to take control and bring in the military to create a civil war. The riots were used to expose the Democrats as vandals and self-interested corrupt puppets of the globalists. Still, the fact that Trump let things happen, this gave the Demon rats more confidence. They thought they had the Trumpster in a corner. Their man Esper was Secretary of Defence, and they would drag Trump out of the White House. The delusional demon rats are dumb.
NSA (National Security Agency) monitors everything! Everything!–Even all the jerks acknowledging the fake Biden as the future President.
During the 2018 elections, Trump only wanted to secure the Senate. This was done!
Meanwhile, instead of arresting everyone, monitoring was taking place to see who was cheating and where. Some arrests were made of low hanging fruit, to warn members of the public that people do get jail time and make it look like they were doing something, but unable to nip the fraud in the bud. Tightening up of many loopholes was happening. Tom Fitton was exposing the dead people on the voter roll, but not getting rid of them all. Come in spinner! The dead can rise. Joe Frazier, still punching in the grave, even got to vote.
Republican Representatives in the House (2018) were not supported by Trump, because they were compromised, and to set up the sting, the grifters had to feel confident that they had everything under control. The demon rats were given the House. Get rid of Trump, then Pence, and the Democrat Speaker of the House becomes President. Fait accompli. It looked so easy!
Meanwhile, Trump and his team of many volunteers were working hard on the ground, door to door, reminding people in person of what achievements had been accomplished and promises kept. Trump’s efforts were rewarded with open air rallies (which demon rats tried to prevent) with up to 50,000 chanting “We Love You!” Never ever happened before. Mum was the word.
Michelle Obama and Clinton were being prepped for the ticket, but they were a little uncertain because real polling indicated Trump’s popularity, and the lockdowns were not killing the economy as planned.–Dirty Diaper Dan did his bit for Victoria, though.
Biden got the nod, then Harris. The most extensive and inclusive voter fraud in American history was underway. With the cover of MSM and Social Media, they began their propaganda blitz, banning the commentators exposing them.–Darker days ahead with shutdowns, once the news of Biden’s loss becomes evident. Trump & Intel have prepared for this.
The machines have been monitored. The counting has been monitored. But everything has to be seen to be done according to the normal litigation procedures and THE CONSTITUTION for transparency.
The final nail in the coffin was for Joe Biden to declare victory before certified by the Electoral College.
Biden promising to wait until December 14 before declaring victory. https://youtu.be/tbWqvZY3UpQ?t=109
Biden is now completely caught in the fraud. The NSA has everything else. The American Thinker has a little.
Just a stroll down the lane. I might get another call from Canberra about exposing too much of the false narrative regarding this current scam being perpetrated on the people of the world. ASIO is watching.
“ Certified Fraud Examiner since 1992 here. I have never seen such an oversupply of red flags. 3 or 4 might be explicable or coincidence, but dozens all pointing the same way? This would be too implausible for fiction, let alone a case study.”
https://monsterhunternation.com/2020/11/12/i-asked-one-simple-question-to-people-who-work-with-fraud/
The Trumpster is a genius at this sort of shit …. the leftards haven’t got a Hope ….. how many times have they been played already ……
More popcorn ….. this gonna get good !
Crunching the numbers:
https://monsterhunternation.com/2020/11/12/i-asked-one-simple-question-to-people-who-work-with-fraud/
Of course there was voter fraud , who doesnt think a bunch of lying thieving bribe taking mongrels like the democrims would play fair ,they have absolutely no concept of honesty ,never have had never will ,the democrim party has always attracted the shit of political activists ,like those other socialists Hitler and Stalin .
Enjoy the ride!
More popcorn ….. this gonna get good !
Haha, Paul’s frothing! I am too.
The Qrapture
😎😎
Not really, depends on the code and how well its hidden, when its set to trigger, how its set to trigger, wether it’s triggered remotely etc. It’s not even clear if they are now running the same code they did on the night.
Not so fast…the ruling related to the time available to confirm signatures…and forced it back to the 9 Nov rather than the 12 Nov….hence the expected low number of votes that this decision will affect.
Making a mountain out of a molehill.