Public interest? ABC betrays its founding principles

Much like the BBC, the ABC was formed, and its mission framed, on the basis of two beliefs that emerged from the trauma of the First World War.
Very few people, even among environmentalists, have truly faced up to what the science is telling us.
This is because the implications of 3C, let alone 4C or 5C, are so horrible that we look to any possible scenario to head it off, including the canvassing of "emergency" responses such as the suspension of democratic processes.— Clive Hamilton
Valid criticism of the ABC is abundant, but they don’t give a damn because the ABC is legislatively immune to any kind of oversight or intervention. The ABC doesn’t even have to follow its charter, because there’s no enforcement mechanism. Senate Estimates are nothing but street theatre and have no impact.
HOWEVER….
When people start targeting specific possible solutions, they freak out. For example, when you push the sale of their Ultimo HQ and moving them all to Parramatta, and they start foaming at the mouth and hearing voices. Even better, attach that concept to creating opportunities for their favourite little Alphabet People, and it’s check-mate.
Target the benefits of their existence, and they fall apart.
Reform of the ABC is vital and it must be made to follow its eminently supportable charter to the letter.
Replacing the ABC’s ridiculous and irrelevant in house complaints process with a fearless, transparent, and fully independent panel would be a good starting point.
As a start close down any boutique coffee and latte shops within strolling distance of Ultimo HQ.
Anyone know how they are going with diversity and gender equality quotas in the engineering depts?
That also includes building maintenance BTW and other yukky jobs where one gets ones hands dirty.
The Coalition tried to do something about it for years but never had the nerve or realised the urgent need to get tough and seriously slash the budget.
The high tide of that delinquency was Tony Abbott’s promise to maintain their funding, delivered on the eve of his landslide victory. Did he think he would get a single vote out of that?
[Accepting all the errors, forced and unforced that he made, I still think it was a disaster to turn to Turnbull. Still I don’t want this thread to wander off topic in that direction].
Getting back to the point, the failure of the Coalition vis a vis the ABC was replicated time after time after time – the Stot-Despoyer appointment, appointments to agencies of the grievance industry, appointments to the High Court etc etc.
The argument that the talent deserve such generous remuneration to prevent their roster being raided by the private sector was revealed to be nonsense when Alberscreechy left and could not get a gig.
They are just not that good. Tie finance to performance and watch the wretched thing wither and die.
And broadcast it.
A very good comment Rafe. There is a commentator here (on the open forum) who maintains that the reason why the coalition has never done anything about their ABC…particularly under Howard….is because it would have been electoral disaster and that it would have caused a backbencher revolt. I disagree. Howard had control of the senate from 2004 to 2007 and he did nothing…just like nothing was done about Section 18C. But anyway that is now all in the past….yet the coalition has been in power since 2013 and all it has done is chip away….nothing substantial. Now the ABC, riddled with scum like Milligan….is out of control and it doesn’t even try and hide its bias. The ABC is beyond redemption. And if I see another coalition MP like Sarah Henderson or Andrew Bragg talk about how important the ABC is to Australia…I will scream. The truth is that if the ABC were to disappear tomorrow…nobody would miss it.
“Replacing the ABC’s ridiculous and irrelevant in house complaints process with a fearless, transparent, and fully independent panel would be a good starting point.”
Agree…but nobody will do it. Ita’s been MIA since Monday’s disgraceful, biased political hit job on the coalition.
Why does the head quarters even need to be in Sydney? Why not send it west of the sandstone curtain to regional Australia. Decentralise the HQ altogether. I’m sure Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst or Albury for example would welcome the extra business. The other states could all make a bid for the regional HQ, Monty would love them in Toowoobah, or how about Bendigo, or Mount Gambier or Geralton? Lots of options to consider.
Cassie
The truth is that if the ABC were to disappear tomorrow…nobody who matters would miss it.
Fixed!
‘The argument that the talent deserve such generous remuneration to prevent their roster being raided by the private sector was revealed to be nonsense when Alberscreechy left and could not get a gig.’
And yet these days no one in he private sector seems much interested in poaching the ABC’s current ‘stars’ .
Quite the contrary, many seem to have been poached from the private sector by the ABC: Crabb, Tingle, even Milligan. Recruitment process for these people are, of course, opaque: the ABC seems to be run by and for mates.
While those towns would welcome the money they would not be so open to the miserable creatures who came with it – at first.
After a few months of finding their tyres let down after calling cattle farmers blood-drenched murderers, having little Tarquin coming home in tears because the other kids laughed at him for wearing a girls’ school uniform, or finding everybody in town avoids in public them but laugh behind their hands after they suggest story telling by drag queens with dildo accompaniment, they might feel a little out of their safe space.
Then they would have to start hiring locals. While there may be sympathetic souls in Sydney no lefty really believes in making sacrifices. Their idea of virtue is to force other people to make sacrifices. So with the good burghers of these regional towns in the cafeteria, holding clapper boards, handling the cameras, and editing, the likes of Tony Jones will just dry out, shrivel, and get blown away when someone opens a window.
Valid criticism of the ABC is abundant, but they don’t give a damn because the ABC is legislatively immune to any kind of oversight or intervention.
The solution is simple.
There is littel legislation surrounding the funding arrangements. Until c.1973 it was through the TV license. Whitlam terminated that and began funding it out of general revenue. Return t0o the license model of funding but make it voluntary, i.e. a subscription service.
Those who want to watch the ABC can subscribe. Those who don’t won’t. What could be fairer than that?
I’d wager the ABC wouldn’t last 12 months.
The tripewriter seems to have put a tripo in the headline of this article.
I think it should read:
“Public Interest? A.B.C. betrays its foundering principles.”
There!
Fixed!
The ALPBC enjoys the full support of the UniParty. It ain’t going anywhere,
Both sides of politics regard the ALPBC as a periodic annoyance but do not see it as worth burning political capital over. Neither see attacking the ALPBC as a vote winner despite the fact nobody watches it.
Most people have a 1960s view of the ALPBC – Alan McGillivray calling the cricket on summer holidays and the Country Hour, not the Marxist infested swamp of Ultimo and Southbank.
In short, we are stuck with it.
Just make the funding of the whole ABC/SBS edifice subscription only.
Force the Green/Left to fund their propaganda arm.
Thank you, Henry. Your explorations of history always teach me things I didn’t know, perfectly summarised by the late Rabbi Sachs:
But don’t expect the government to rein in the primitive barbarian tribe that now runs the ABC, which taunts its chairwoman because she has no power over it as she isn’t a member of the collective.
Footnote: It’s a shame I didn’t even attempt to comment on this piece at The Australian, which has given virtual carte blanche to the young barbarians on its staff to ban reader comments that don’t conform to the childish, diseducated, woke tantrum through which they view the world.
The Australian, which, for the time being, I still subscribe to, is at war with its readers.
Any media organisation picked up Alberscreechi yet?
I thought so. Another “star” in fact unemployable and trading of the ALPBC’s fading legacy.
I believe most people watch non-ABC sources for accurate News.
However I do turn to the ABC everyday. and scan their take on anything vaguely important. There is no better way to keep watch on what Socialist World believes and is planning for us all.
If we don’t grit our teeth and examine the true un-Australian world, we have only ourselves to blame if we are caught unawares.
Ignorance will be excuse….