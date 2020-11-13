“We can handle this OK”

The Dems spent too much time believing their own polling manipulation. So when The Donald’s votes started coming in and overwhelming their ballot numbers, they had to find more ways to counter the red wave. What to do? This came to mind”:
The agents of [government] regard the wealth of their master as inexhaustible; are careless at what price they buy … at what price they sell.
Sorry, no, this wasn’t ad hoc, there was just too much of it. This was planned.
Fascinating thing tho, I am still getting people telling me there is no evidence.
I believe calli might have made this point previously.
👍, Catfeesh, I didn’t see Calli’s comment before I put up Lucy.
Chris Harper
#3658294, posted on November 13, 2020 at 9:27 pm
Exactly.
You don’t run a party organisation like the Dems on a hope and prayer, unless absolutely assured of a win, like in 2016.
At that election they got caught with their pants down and it was too late for any action.
Not this time though.
Too many votes for Trump, and not just the people overwhelmed. Dominion too. Its job was to count and flip so the outcome was Trump = x, Biden = x+1. But, in technical terms, it started to do crazy stuff, to achieve the goal. ‘The software broke’. It began deleting votes. Discussed briefly in Greg Hunter – Weekly News Wrap-Up 11.13.2020 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99KKG7SfZW0 at 13:50.
Let’s wait and see. Optimism!