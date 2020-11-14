Andrews govt responsible for 90% of Australian virus deaths

Posted on 10:13 am, November 14, 2020 by currencylad

26 Responses to Andrews govt responsible for 90% of Australian virus deaths

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3658662, posted on November 14, 2020 at 10:17 am

    Furthermore many of the deaths in nursing homes were due to Andrews and Sutton refusing to evacuate infected elderly out of them. Whereupon the virus went through the rest of the residents like wildfire. That is criminally negligent in my book.

  3. stackja
    #3658663, posted on November 14, 2020 at 10:17 am

    ALP crappy government who is surprised?

  4. Mak Siccar
    #3658665, posted on November 14, 2020 at 10:18 am

    The ALPBC spin mistress in full propaganda mode. Sickening!

  5. BrettW
    #3658670, posted on November 14, 2020 at 10:23 am

    She must be of the opinion the state with the most deaths wins.

  6. Ceres
    #3658677, posted on November 14, 2020 at 10:31 am

    Missed a number Virginia. It’s 817, repeat after me 817. You cretin.

  7. Roger
    #3658703, posted on November 14, 2020 at 10:49 am

    It will probably take distance and time to realise what we did here, and how we could do it better should that time come again…

    A RC and the subsequent criminal charges might be of some assistance too.

  8. 2dogs
    #3658708, posted on November 14, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Victoria’s coronavirus success was never in doubt with a community like ours.

    A true statement if you define success from the perspective of the virus.

  9. win
    #3658714, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:02 am

    Your community you ABC parasite has police hitting mentally ill patients with their police cars.

  10. Jonesy
    #3658724, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:07 am

    So typical. this is all part of the plan to paper over this disaster and paint dear leader in the most glorious of light. The cold hard fact, the minute the head of the public service, Chris Eccles walked out of that meeting was the cause of 817 deaths. Without proper oversight to run such a complex, dangerous and important mission as a secure quarantine, the idiots unleashed crony capitalism in all its snout filling glory upon the nation. This is what happens when you select for quota. This what happens when you allow petty union dogma to infiltrate the governing process. Sorry Virginia, this is what happens when the ALP is always out of its depth. Collectively, we voted for them (Not Me!) we deserve all of this good and bloody hard!

  11. rickw
    #3658736, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:13 am

    Communists still have a talent for killing people.

  12. John snowy Bowyer
    #3658754, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:30 am

    I do hope someone sends this to Virginia? I looked but could not see any email address on their webpage. Just as well I suppose.

  13. Up The Workers!
    #3658763, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:39 am

    When will the 817 ‘Industrial Homicide’ charges start being laid?

    After the A.L.P. (Australian Lepers’ Party) put all that hard, bloviating work into getting the ‘Industrial Homicide’ legislation rammed through, it seems a crying shame to waste it.

    Or is the A.L.P.’s Chief Commissioner for Head Stompings and Granny Bashings, still only interested in imprisoning innocent Cardinals and letting recidivist guilty killers off scot free?

  14. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3658783, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Wonder how the negligent deaths in nursing homes litigation will turn out ?
    There will be a big shake up in the care industry I should think , stories I have heard are hair raising ,blatant greed on the part of the owners of the facilities ,like I heard one staff carer for 40 patients , lack of meals and showering ,migrant women being exploitedas carers . Suppose it will come out in the court cases ,if the communist media report it . Wonder if the owners of facilities will counter sue the State government for creating the situation ? after all why shoukd they take all the blame

  15. Up The Workers!
    #3658788, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:54 am

    “Victoria’s coronavirus success was never in doubt with a community like ours” – so says professional A.L.P. shill, Virginia Trioli on her Party’s A.L.P.B.C. propaganda outlet.

    Deadly Dan and his comically incompetent Cabinet of performing Dementia-Sufferers, Truth-Mishandlers backside-coverers and disease facilitators, would certainly think so, because in drumming up nine times more Peking Pox, Socialist Syphilis, Commo Cough, Labor Leprosy, Bolshevik Bronchitis, Sino Sneeze, deaths than all the rest of Australia, Deadly Dan has assured the A.L.P. some 817 brand new “vote early and vote often” deceased Labor(sic) voters at all future Federal, State and Local elections.

  16. mem
    #3658789, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:54 am

    I’d still like to know where that $30 million plus went that was allocated to the favoured company that was not on tender list and employed staff that had no idea about infection control. Willing to bet a large chunk of it made its way into ALP and mates pockets and not to the workers.

  17. Pedro the Loafer
    #3658791, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:56 am

    La Trioli is a very good German.
    Very respectful and obedient to the dictates of her Overlords.

    She could also be described as a snivelling sycophant, but that would be rude.

  18. RJH
    #3658793, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:58 am

    Funny no mention or concern by VT of the apparent group memory loss/early onset of Alsymers by the upper echelon of the entire Victorian Government & Civil Service’s inability to remember who was individually responsible for their decisions taken which directly were responsible for the premature deaths of 850+ of their citizens? Surely it rated a mention from VT the Wokiest of Woke people within their ABC who normally want to desperately display to the world how concerned they are with the plight of the sick & disabled in the community?

  19. Old Lefty
    #3658795, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:58 am

    I think, mem, that I can already hear the chorus of nothing to investigate here from VicPol and IBAC.

  20. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3658800, posted on November 14, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    “Victoria’s coronavirus success was never in doubt with a community like ours”

    She’s on a salary that’d choke a horse – and she got paid every day of the past Seven months.
    She actually got a pay rise during that time.

    She’d be wise, when skiting of the “success” of Victoria’s approach, to ensure she is not within clouting distance of any person whose hopes & dreams were tied up in any of those thousands of what are now vacant unlettable tenancies from that hour-long montage.

  21. Lee
    #3658803, posted on November 14, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    If that was a “success”, I’d hate to see a failure.
    Trust the Left to spin one of their own – Dictator Dan – as a “hero” to congratulate themselves over, when his actions over security guards led to the vast majority of the Covid deaths in Australia.
    Somehow, I think there would have been a vastly different reaction had he been an Liberal premier.

  22. Fair Shake
    #3658812, posted on November 14, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    I caught up when some friends this morning in Melbourne. One of the crew supported by several others thought old Dingbat Dan had done a rather good job all things considered. They know where I stand on that F-wit. I advised them that I agree to strongly disagree with them. They only follow Channel 7 and MSM.
    That 50+ % approval rating may not be too far off the mark.
    This state is Fked.

  23. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3658821, posted on November 14, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    I caught up when some friends this morning in Melbourne. One of the crew supported by several others thought old Dingbat Dan had done a rather good job all things considered.

    For interests sake, how much did this One – and the several supporters – lose during the ‘andrews response’?

    Their business & a lifetime of work? Their job & too old to get another similar job? Their house? Their aged parents in a distant unreachable suburb? Their oldest son via hanging in the garage by his guitar amp cord?

  24. OUTRAGED
    #3658882, posted on November 14, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    Look at me, look at me. I am the light and look to me for fact and my guidance in the way you should be thinking on all matters. Virginia T.

  25. Buccaneer
    #3658890, posted on November 14, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    Silly me, I thought Dan blamed the community…

  26. Steve trickler
    #3658895, posted on November 14, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Apparently, no person dies in nursing homes anymore unless they have the scamflu.

    This faith in the stats suggesting all those deaths are the result of the scam, is troubling.

