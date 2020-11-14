Build the cable to Singapore Twiggy! Save us from the island effect

Do it for the nation Twiggy, give us access to cheap gas power in Singapore to supplement our expensive and unreliable RE when we run down our conventional power supplies.

That might save us from the island effect that people will recognize as the third of the four icebergs in the path of the RE Titanic.

What if California were an island? They import 30% of their electricity.

No state imports more.

A third of the Californian power mix is natural gas (10% imported).

A third is renewables. 20% of their solar power is imported and 60% of their windpower is imported.

Imagine their situation if they did not have extension cords.

During the recent blackouts the states that export power to California were themselves experiencing the same weather conditions that reduced California’s domestic production of wind and solar power. Consequently they could not make up the shortfall of the power supply in California.

If those states run down their conventional power assets under the incentives of the Green New Deal then they will have even less capacity to support the green parasites in California.

Australia, being an island, is seriously disadvantaged in attempting to achieve ambitious renewable energy targets.

Recall the four icebergs: Frequent wind droughts; the need for 100% of demand to be met 100% of the time; the island effect; lack of grid-scale storage.

Unlike California and most places in the world with ambitious RE targets, at the moment we have no extension cords to the neighbours to help when we are short.

Denmark can produce up to 80% of their electricity from the wind on a good day but over 12 months they import 45% of their power.

Germany has made a massive investment in the Energiewende, the green energy transition. When the wind is blowing strongly Germany exports power, often at negative prices.

She was a net exporter for many years but when the wind is not blowing, Germany turns to nuclear power from France.

In June 2019 she became a net importer for the first time since 2014.

The Netherlands has carpeted the countryside with wind farms and solar panels, but these provide just 2.7% of final total energy consumption.

Looking at electricity, wind provides 10% and solar 5%. When the wind is off dut, power is imported from Germany and France.

Britain exports power when the conditions are favourable (hence the French threat to undermine the trade by cutting the interconnector) but she also imports during the periods when there is little or no wind.

There is a power crisis across the whole of Western Europe at present thanks to a long spell with next to no wind.

OTHER ISLANDS

Small islands do not have smelters, heavy industry or electric trains.

Thursday island invested heavily in RE but still depends on diesel backup during the low-wind months of the year.

King Island. The Clean Energy Authority announced that some 20 million dollars were spent on King Island (population 1,600) for a “fully functioning RE microgrid” with integrated wind, solar, biodiesel and battery storage. That is over $20,000 per head.

Diesel still provides a third of the power on the island.

Flinders Island installed RE facilities with a 40% shortfall that is covered by diesel. The Mayor is optimistic that the tidal power might be used to make the power supply RE.

Rottnest Island is another showpiece for the Clean Energy Authority and as usual diesel backup is necessary.

Conclusion. So much for the prospect of places without nuclear power or extension cords surviving a big RE push.