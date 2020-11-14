How a civil war could break out

Liberty Quote
I have wasted a lot of time living.— Michael Oakeshott
Inevitable. And give it ten years or so, I think California, Oregon and Washington will break away, and possibly Texas and the other Gulf states will too. If war comes, we’re all doomed
Spot on about the brainwashing by mainstream media and social media some call it gaslighting but straight media manipulation that is fed constantly with no alternative views is a diet of Propaganda and brain washing .
We have always been at war with Orefornington.
Can you use blockchain for electronic voting?
I still don’t buy the pending civil war narrative. Who will the combatants be? If enough of the citizenry were willing to be as vicious slaughtering each other in the streets as they are attacking each other on Twitter, we’d have a real problem.
I think a more-or-less bloodless dissolution of the US is more likely.
‘I still don’t buy the pending civil war narrative.’
If there is a “Civil War”, it will be in narrative only, and extraordinarily short (nothing like Mark I).
It will be something like…
The Deep State declares the enemies of the state (pretty much everyone of the deplorables they’ve maligned since 2016).
They unleash their hordes of Antifa/BLM (all 20,000 of them) and whichever state forces they can command, for a time, until…
…the narrative breaks down.
Against them are MAGA and the resistance (the guys with the guns and their 2nd amendment).
From the outset, the state forces will begin to change sides (after all, they are from the other side anyway) and Antifa/BLM will continue to do what they do best (crumble and run at the first sign of resistance – they only beat up on the unarmed, vulnerable, and weak).
Civil War over (almost instantly).
The aftermath involves the pursuit of the Deep State and no quarter given.
Thinking about it. It will be much more like the Revolutionary War.