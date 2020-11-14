Not one chance in a million

If you don’t regularly deal with people on the left you have no idea how mad they are. That there was genuine fraud by the Democrats in this election is so evident that it ought to be beyond dispute. We could talk about the scale or the difficulties in fixing things after the fact, but not whether it has even occurred. But no one I personally know will admit it – zero probability or less they say. It’s one thing for some top Democrat not to own up in the United States since the game is to deny the obvious for ever and a day, or at least until the election is declared. But for personal friends here in Oz, why is it impossible for any of them to agree there may be something in it? Nevertheless, no one will do it. Fascinating. They are all in on the lie. It is a psychosis of some kind. They will lie to you straight to your face even though their admission will change nothing. It is incredible. If you push them, they might accept there might be a one in a million chance, but even that they will not do.

That the Dems are trying to steal the election is beyond obvious is discussed here by Tony Thomas in a post at Quadrant Online. Here’s how it starts but read it all.

It now looks like Deep State criminals have tweaked voting machine software to switch Trump votes – possibly millions of them — to Biden to create the illusion of a Democrat victory. You don’t have to believe me on this. If you still retain a smidgen of high-school algebra, the data patterns in voting in the swing state of Michigan speak for themselves. A team of three engineers and software analysts have demonstrated that a minimum of 69,000 votes there were switched from Trump to Biden. Biden is supposed to have won Michigan and its 16 Electoral College votes by about 146,000 votes in an electorate of 5.4 million. If the vote switching occurred, the two candidates would be virtually neck and neck, Trump probably ahead. The same voting machines and their software were used through all the swing states. Another ‘if’: if similar fraud is accepted by courts to have prevailed in those states, the US is headed for a giant constitutional crisis. The Michigan auditing team was Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, an MIT trained data scientist and Fulbright Scholar and now Republican Senate candidate; Bennie Smith, a Democrat and software engineer, data analyst and an election commissioner; and Phil Evans, engineer and data analyst. They analysed voting patterns in Michigan’s four biggest counties and concluded the patterns must have resulted from an inserted algorithm that switched salami-slices of votes from the Trump tally to the Biden column. The greater the voting support for Trump and Republicans, the bigger was the slicing-off for Biden. This can be shown by straight trend lines in the graphs, which would normally display a wide scatter.

But this is a secret known only to those who support Donald Trump. An almost absolutely certain tell over who someone hopes to see win the American election is to ask if they think there might possibly have been electoral fraud, and if they say no, then you know with near certainty they are a loopy Democrat who will lie to the end of the earth so that their socialist mates can ruin everyone’s lives, including their own.