On the contrary: now is the time to tell the state to go f–k itself

Posted on 11:05 am, November 14, 2020 by currencylad

I was talking with my UK colleagues who are saying the UK is similar to where we are now, because each of our countries have that independent spirit. I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you’re told.”

– Authoritarian crank Anthony Fauci, 79, thinks freedom is a small price to pay to be “safe.” It isn’t.

 

19 Responses to On the contrary: now is the time to tell the state to go f–k itself

  1. Scott Osmond
    #3658726, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:08 am

    Isn’t it time he was put out to pasture? Trump should fire him.

  2. Oh come on
    #3658727, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:08 am

    but now is the time to do what you’re told.

    Now, then forever.

  3. tombell
    #3658728, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:09 am

    Trump’s greatest mistake.

  4. rickw
    #3658733, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:12 am

    EMERGENCY POWERS

    The power of dumb people implementing dumb ideas at critical moments.

  5. stackja
    #3658734, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:13 am

    Xi virus all so convenient for Dems.

  7. Bill The Bunyip
    #3658752, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Telling the state to go fuck itself has always been the correct response. Now we need to make our voices louder.

  8. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3658779, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Fauci is a fan of Hillary, which says everything anyone ever needs to know.

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #3658782, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Shameful that Trump listened to this guy. Eternally shameful he hasn’t fired him.

  10. Albatross
    #3658804, posted on November 14, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    tombell
    #3658728, posted on November 14, 2020 at 11:09 am
    Trump’s greatest mistake.

    This.

  11. miltonf
    #3658841, posted on November 14, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    What is with these geriatrics hanging around for ever? I thought in the 90s you were over the hill at 30.

  12. Visiting American
    #3658843, posted on November 14, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    Fauci is very highly respected in the US and for good reason. Trump can’t fire him. Some folk here need to pay attention to reality.

  13. miltonf
    #3658848, posted on November 14, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you’re told.

    Any one who says that is not worthy of respect.

  14. Bear Necessities
    #3658850, posted on November 14, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    Fauci is very highly respected in the US and for good reason. Trump can’t fire him. Some folk here need to pay attention to reality.

    Only in government that could happen.

  15. jo
    #3658860, posted on November 14, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    I want to be SAFE from government, nanny staters and Karens.

  16. Win
    #3658883, posted on November 14, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    Thanks to DR Google doctors have lost their Messiah status and having relevance deprivation syndrome need to bring the population to their knees, again.

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3658886, posted on November 14, 2020 at 1:29 pm

    Fauci is very highly respected in the US and for good reason. Trump can’t fire him. Some folk here need to pay attention to reality.

    That’s a facade. He’s been backflipping like a Minoan gymnast and undermining Trump when it has been safe for him to do so. The MSM play him up because they know he one of theirs.

  18. JohnJJJ
    #3658891, posted on November 14, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    Win
    #3658883, posted on November 14, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    Thanks to DR Google doctors have lost their Messiah status and having relevance deprivation syndrome need to bring the population to their knees, again.

    Interesting. My Dr uses Dr Google. So I see him more as an expensive computer assistant who has a monopoly on prescriptions. Similar model to the Universities and their monopoly on certification. I wonder what crisis the Unis will use….. oh wait… Chinese students.

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3658892, posted on November 14, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    The thing of course with Fauci and Trump is that Fauci is the best of a bad bunch. The CDC is thoroughly captured by the Left. So it was either manage Fauci the best he could or probably get someone worse.

    CDC Employees Made More Than 8,000 Federal Contributions To PACs And Politicians Since 2015. Only 5 Went To Republican Causes, FEC Records Show (17 July)

    Most universities wouldn’t be that lefty.

