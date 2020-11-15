Q&A on the value of 3000 windmills

Q. Minister, what is the most important contribution of the fleet of wind turbines?

A. The information from the wind farms provides for the first time an accurate measure of the amount of wind across the country from hour to hour every day.

Q. Were the windmills subsided and mandated for that purpose?

A. No, that is an unintended consequence

Q. What does this record of the wind supply tell us?

A. There is not enough wind to keep the lights on without 100% backup from conventional power.

Q. How much did it cost to discover this?

A. My phone is ringing, I think it is the PM. Excuse me. Just think about the jobs.