Q&A on the value of 3000 windmills

Q. Minister, what is the most important contribution of the fleet of wind turbines?
A. The information from the wind farms provides for the first time an accurate measure of the amount of wind across the country from hour to hour every day.
Q. Were the windmills subsided and mandated for that purpose?
A. No, that is an unintended consequence
Q. What does this record of the wind supply tell us?
A. There is not enough wind to keep the lights on without 100% backup from conventional power.
Q. How much did it cost to discover this?
A. My phone is ringing, I think it is the PM. Excuse me. Just think about the jobs.
The answer to question 1 is a bit of a stretch. There was plenty of data.
We can write the rest off as “learning money”, as my mother was often saying.
Would the answer to Qu 2 be wishful thinking? How many ministers would understand unintended consequences? I suggest not many because they seem totally surprised by the emergence of such consequences after the spending has happened.
The terrible carnage to wildlife caused by these windfarms is something which grates more than most things, since the hypocrisy is so enormous. So-called environmentalists literally laying waste to the environment. We have the great and good crying about harm to koalas and their habitat just about every day these days but none of them will face the horrendous massacre of birds and bats, and impacts on nearby terrestrial creatures through infrasound.
I give Bob Brown credit that he at least has finally found a voice to condemn these evil installations.
Q. Minister, For how long do you intend supporting the unreliables and expecting a different outcome?
A. What are you? Don’t you believe in the science? Greta agrees with the science. What’s wrong with you?
I thought that was only because he realised his property values were going down.
Only the rich can afford Socialism…
The total Nameplate for wind Plants across Australia is 7728MW. (from 64 wind plants with about 4100 individual towers, generators on top of poles)
It has nearly caught up to the total Nameplate for coal fired power in, umm, The State of Queensland, which has a Nameplate for coal fired plants of 8100MW. (from 8 plants with 23 generators in all)
The total power delivered from ALL wind for the last 12 Months was 19024GWH
The total power delivered from ALL Queensland coal fired plants was 47135GWH
So, a similar Nameplate of coal fired power delivers 2.5 TIMES the power for consumption.
No contest really!
Tony.