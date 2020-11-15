This is our Agincourt!

This day is call’d election day.

He that outlives this day, and comes safe home,

Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam’d,

And rouse him at the name of Donald Trump.

He that shall live this day, and see old age,

Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbours,

And say “That was the day he won re-election.”

Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,

And say “These wounds I had on election day.”

Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,

But he’ll remember, with advantages,

What feats he did that day. Then shall our names,

Familiar in his mouth as household words—

Donald J. Trump, and all who stayed with him,

And on his side and with him to the end

Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb’red.

This story shall the good man teach his son;

And election days shall ne’er go by,

From this day to the ending of the world,

But we in it shall be rememberèd—

We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;

For he to-day that sheds his blood with me

Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,

This day shall gentle his condition;

And gentlemen in America now a-bed

Shall think themselves accurs’d they did not stay the course,

And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks

That fought with us upon election day.