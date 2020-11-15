US Election Ho-Down

The US election is over for another 4 years. Ok. There will be a senate run off in January and another Congress and 1/3 Senate election in 2 years. But …
At the risk of attracting the ire of certain of the Cat crowd, it looks almost certain that it’s all over red rover for President Trump and come January 2021, there will be a President Biden 46.
There will be lots of post mortems in the US to understand why the result was so close and why the Democrats did not electorally destroy President Trump and why they did poorly in the Senate, Congress and State elections. There will likely also be studies in Australia as to what lessons are portable from the US to Australia. It has already started with some in the Labor Party believing that a Biden victory is proof that they (ALP) are correct in their climate policies (Joel Fitzgibbon notwithstanding).
Here is TAFKAS’ view.
Every US Presidential candidate has a theme, a flavour, a smell. Rightly or wrongly:
- Mitt Romney’s was that he can manage, govern and run stuff well.
- Barak Obama’s was that there has never been any like him before.
- Hillary Clinton’s was that she will take care of her mates.
- Joe Biden’s was that he’s not Trump.
- Donald Trump’s was F*ck You.
Yes. F*uck you to the wokey woke people out there who think they are smarter, more just, more righteous than the rest of the populous and that the great unwashed who disagree, need to be silenced, de-platformed, impoverished and in some cases imprisoned.
To them, President Trump said F*uck you.
Sometimes these candidates won and sometimes they didn’t. Trump won his first election and came pretty close to winning his second despite some very poor policy outcomes.
This highhanded, hifalutin attitude permeates US media, US colleges and increasingly more and more of the US’s social institutions. Take a look at this report from YAF about some of the courses taught as US universities.
These aren’t some tin pot schools. These include some really prestigious schools including the Ivy League schools.
Take this one from Yale University:
ANTH 451b—Intersectionality and Women’s Health
The intersections of race, class, gender, and other axes of “difference” and their effects on women’s health, primarily in the contemporary United States. Recent feminist approaches to intersectionality and multiplicity of oppressions theory. Ways in which anthropologists studying women’s health issues have contributed to social and feminist theory at the intersections of race, class, and gender
Perhaps this one from Harvard:
AFRAMER 116—Specters of Race and Paroxysms of Violence in Scorsese and Tarantino
Through such films as “Taxi Driver”, “Raging Bill”, ‘Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained”, the course will explore the avant-garde techniques of cinematic storytelling that Scorsese and Tarantino deploy to explore America’s obsession with the figure of the black male as both a victim and a purveyor of extreme violence.
Or even this one from Michigan State University:
ENG 481—Seminar in Critical and Cultural Theory
Advanced analysis in theoretical approaches to textual studies, selected from perspectives such as formalist, narrative, hermeneutical, semiotic, Marxian, psychoanalytic, poststructuralist, postcolonial, and/or other recent critical discourses.
So perhaps the lesson to be learned, in the US and in Australia is that culture wars matter. Having highly paid woke intellectuals in Universities, in the Human Rights Commissions in public broadcasting authorities telling citizens that they are racists, misogynists, sexists, queerists, intellectually inferior, morally deficient does not help electorally.
In Australia, this is particularly offensive when these highly paid woke intellectuals are paid for through the toil of the Australians who are being called racists, misogynists, sexists, queerists, intellectually inferior and morally deficient.
This stuff matters. In fact, it is probably a hygiene factor. People won’t listen to policy while they are being insulted, particularly on their own coin.
And when the Prime Minister says that addressing free speech won’t create a single job, he should pause and reflect that allowing such attitudes to continue to fester in publicly funded institutions will cost jobs; his job and that of his Liberal and National Party colleagues.
Joe can thank his ancestors who voted for him.
If the supposed welfare state policies worked and actually led to the lowest black and Hispanic unemployment in recorded history the left would be erecting statues and writing books for decades.
Nope, a free market policy suite with a few tweaks did it. It’s what we have argued for from the right for decades. It’s a great vindication of what we can achieve if we fight like the left and deliver on what we claim works.
Or we could play nice and lose with ‘dignity’ while watching socialism slowly creep in to solve problems it creates.
Podiesta!
Trump is a lot more than you suggest. An unworthy assessment.
Pinball commentary.
The outcome is weeks away.
If Biden is inaugurated then whatever happens in four years won’t be an election by the usual definition.
I am not sure why you are saying Joe won the election and Trump lost it.
From a pure common sense point of view Trump won the “election” – ie real people filling in only one ballot.
What Trump lost and Biden won was a PR contest based on media and “whatever it takes”.
Under those conditions Democracy as a practical concept is dead.
Given Mark Steyn’s maxim that culture trumps politics [that is to change anything in politics, you first have to change the culture], Trump was a blessing completely underserved. If he does not win this battle, the people will begin to understand what they have squandered, or what the “swamp” was determined they could not have. But it will be what we collectively deserve.
No.
A man who was getting 5 men and a dog to his rallies beat Trump?
Completely absurd.
It ain’t all over red rover. Don’t be a stooge for the media and the Dems. Trump can win. Keep the faith.
Brian
#3660088, posted on November 15, 2020 at 3:54 pm
But it will be what we collectively deserve.
The people voted for Trump – a small cabal of liars, thieves and murderers overthrew this result to enable their totalitarian rule of the world.
It is hardly what we collectively deserve.
how the ALP can cheat their way to the next government ?
Those courses are probably what would have been offered during the last few days of the collapse of theRoman Empire. Gazing at your navel just before the Visigoths smash through the front door.
No state has yet certified for Biden. Why, because there is still too much doubt over ballots cast and ballots counted. So it is wrong to claim he is president elect. This is purely a media call to pressure a concession from the President and dampen his supporters enthusiasm.
Big rallies across the US today marching against the vote steal. When the dust settles I’m looking forward
to four more years.
Bit premature to call it
Hope you are wrong.
FFS, Spartacus. Populous is the adjective. Populace is the noun.
Now go and admonish yourself — apart from your ignorance of the issues at play in the disputed US election that are being revealed in court filings. Rushing to confirm your biases just adds to the disinformation deluging the US and the world.
Note: the objective of the delugers is not to uncover the truth and get to the bottom of what actually happened. As Peter Smith implores you above, don’t be a stooge for the news media, whose “reporting” on US politics has been disgraceful.
There are no lessons to be learned from electoral fraud, other than prevent electoral fraud.
Americans have proudly stood up against the full weight of industrial scale lying. But, for reasons that remain inexplicable, they greenlighted every possible method of electoral fraud imaginable, in particular failing to address the dangers in electronic voting that have been obvious from when first proposed.
I haven’t heard the fat lady sing yet.
And when the Prime Minister says that addressing free speech won’t create a single job …
That’s because (and I hate to say it, because I utterly loathe Labor and the Greens) Morrison is a moral coward, in the same sense Tony Abbott was for not abolishing 18C.
Given the wholesale theft of votes (apparently one of the Vote tabulation whistleblowers says they flipped 38 million votes from Trump to Biden) not to metnion the other distraction of cemetary registrants etc., surely there are enough enlightened people in the courts and congress to disqulaify the DNC (and its candidate of course). If not the whole system is so rotten that it will lead to a civil war of sorts or a revolution.
And that of course is the objecdtive of the Establishment. Widespred submission to the Great Reset is possible only if the economy is driven into the ground.
I think you are premature in writing of The Donald just yet. If I am correct, I certainly don’t envy him the governance quagmire that will result.
What a disappointment you are. This is the most important election of my 60yrs. When the proven corrupt candidate’s dementia has progressed so far he sometimes tells the truth and boasts of the most extensive and inclusive(?) electoral fraud in US history it is time to man the barricades, not retreat.
It has already started with some in the Labor Party believing that a Biden victory is proof that they (ALP) are correct in their climate policies…
That fool Mark Butler…notwithstanding that “climate policy” hardly featured on the electoral agenda.
Such is the intellectual mediocrity of our politicians; including our PM, who has already congratulated Biden.
More fool Labor.
I hope they keep up that deluded idea, then it could well be yonks before they get back in.
Labor’s climate change policies are what probably cost them the 2019 election.
Completely out of touch.
Ain’t over till the electoral votes are cast.
and the fake conservatives.
Trump has won. His legal team has to uncover the rot and the fraud and prove it.
I wouldn’t get too far ahead of myself on the election outcome, Tafkas. I know it’s hard not to, given the white-out blizzard of media lies, but this decision is a long way from being resolved.
Me, I’ve gone from being unsurprised-yet-still-outraged, to quietly optimistic. Politics have been rotten in the States for a long, long time. They’ve now reached a genuine crisis in which either the system will correct itself, or the people will correct the system.
That’s a highly-portable lesson that Australia’s political class needs to learn, pronto. I’d rather they can learn it from the US, rather than us having to teach it to them the hard way. That said, events in Victoria make me think it’s going to have to be the latter.
F*ck You! too Sparty, Trump did and will win, don’t give up on him yet!
Climate change is an inner city superannuated public servant issue supported by private equity fund con artists who know there is a lot of money to siphoned off from lazy feckless politicians embodied in the likes of Zali federally, Keans at state level. The rest of us are busy trying to hold onto jobs, pay bills and look after families.
Gazing at your navel just before the Visigoths smash through the front door
There is a theory that the Visigoths were let in and welcomed by the certian groups within the diverse population of Rome. No need to smash.
I am really looking forward to see what all the world leaders who congratulated China Joe do.
Mark Butler is a complete waste of space. Even for a Gillard era Liar.
Oh no. The lesson learned from electoral fraud is that those people who commit it are against democracy and therefore should be disqualified from participating in it.
I think it’s interesting that Heinlein advocated veterans as the enfranchised, and Kurt Schlichter also in his recent and sadly very accurate fiction series. You should be prepared to serve if you wish to also command.
The only lesson to be learned here by us, and fast, is that a proper system of identifying people in order to give them a ballot is very necessary; and also that mail ballots (postal votes) should be only available to those with certified genuine excuses for not voting in person. Also, that postal votes should be in the counting office by the day of the election or they don’t count not straggling in for weeks after, and that each one should be marked off a register as received. Also that hand counting of ballots is best, and it is essential that scrutineers be in the counting places.
These are the lessons for Australia from the US fracas. Tighten up, or lose democracy.
Trump won, I have no doubt about that. Chicanery is what is calling Biden President Elect.
Dare I say me too!
Trump won’t win because he is the only one in the GoP who is fighting; not one GoP legislature in the battle states will reconvene to address the fraud; not one. In GA the recount is rejecting GoP scrutiny and the GoP legislature is doing nothing about it, kemp refuses to reconvene the legislature. Trump has had to fight the demorats, the swamp, the msm, big tech and his own rat party. FFS.
The pressure to keep Joe in the job for which they declare him Elect will be huge, and likely insurmountable. I suspect even the Supreme Court will be swayed by this. Hope I’m wrong, but I’m not hopeful.
If so, The Donald should keep up the pressure on corruption in the process, using his own media, so that the situation is not able to happen again so readily. Also so that Biden is continuously queried and delegitimated, along with his cabal of corruptocrat vote snatchers and fawning media prestitutes.
Meanwhile pressure our own MP’s to reduce leftist material in our schools and university courses. Alert students to what might be dross to study and what might be value for money as well as intellectually valid.
And as Mark Latham warns today on Outsiders, the NSW Parliament are combining the LIBs, the Greens and Labor to push through a great big bloody energy reset bill in double quick time before we notice and scream. All done and dusted this week, why bother to debate. Only Latham and the Shooters are opposing it.
TAFKAS: Agree, 100 per cent.
Even if Biden does win, he could well be hamstrung by possible Republican control of the Senate and the House.
The Democrats cheated.
Simple as that.
Johnson
Surely that particular diverse group had a name.
johnjjj
Lol at autocratic
A comforting thought, but on many matters they will fold. Anything for a quiet life.
For those still dubious about the dangerous state of play in the USA, David Kilcullin’s research on US armed groups of both Left & Right is instructive. These are his opinions in June of this year – extending the argument of his opinion piece in The Australian in May:
https://www.ussc.edu.au/events/a-conversation-with-author-david-kilcullen
A comforting thought, but on many matters they will fold.
Very hopefully not.
I believe that there are so many RINOS – even inside the party – that the very survival of the Republican Party is in doubt, unless they take the fight right up to the Democrats.
There is no way the Democrats would ever fold if they had the numbers.
Whenwill the impeachement of biden start ? there are plenty of grounds ,bribe taking selling influence ,treason etc etc . When he is out get stuck into the half indian fraud she will crack under pressure .
Make the evil bastards regret their cheating and lying .
Have a good look at the media p\owners and democrim donors they are as corrupt as biden obama and the clintons .
The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus!
Arrr! What are Trumps poor policy’s? “despite some very poor policy outcomes.”
In your mind TAFKAS, what did Trump/Republicans Policy’s do that’s was so wrong IYO?
I’m open to a different train of thought!
What is Sydney threatening Kraken ? a bombshell waiting to explode.
Trump, out of office, will be that which no other President has had to face. POTUS, Kamala probably, should speak to Boris and find out how to deal with an active leader of the opposition.
Bit of a howler TAFKAS.
Industrial scale cheating under the cover of the Coronavirus and the media blaming Trump for every flu death is what got Old Pedo Joe across the line drawn by the Media. The Democrats learnt from 2016, where they cheated, but not enough, as they miscalculated the popularity of DJ Trump. This time they left nothing to chance but midway through the main count they panicked and had to come up with hundreds and thousands of fraudulent votes to inject into the system. To their dismay, this has been picked up by everybody except the MSM. Who in their right mind believes that 75million Americans voted for Joe, the candidate who did not have to campaign and who is a policy free candidate. Let alone the affairs of his putrid son who according to the media is squeaky clean.
For months before the election, the pollsters and the MSM had Joe falsely miles in front of Trump. This was to cover up the vote injection that they had planned for Biden to ensure there were not too many questions asked.
Blind Freddy can see that this election was rigged to favour Biden.Your high handed and high falutin commentary about what permeates University life in the US doesn’t really cut it with me. I think the reasons for the current vote score a more primal than that. And, this election is far from over.
Not one of your better efforts TAFKAS. However, it did give me the opportunity to vent.
Consider my ire raised!
So am I, especially in the area where commentators call him weak: on Corona Virus.
Trump did everything by the book in the early stages of this presumed health crisis. He stopped all movement in from Wuhan in China, saving countless lives as hospitals geared up for trouble. He took advice from Fauci, and implemented the lot of it. I was in the US at that time and he was VERY Presidential. He had joint press conferences with the Governor of New York and other Democrats, he moved heaven and earth to get ventilators made using his private industry contacts, he got a hospital ship in double time to New York, organised immediate work on a vaccine and on manufacturing PPE equipment. The Democrat governors then made a mess of things, and the truth is that Trump as President had mostly to leave things then up to the various State Governors, who all had differing readings of the epidemiology and the risk factors as the epidemic curve developed and fell. Trump said nothing that was improper or stupid about the epidemic: what did happen was this his statements were misreported and howled down, without recognising their context – as for example when he commented that researchers (not himself) were, in his layman terms, looking for ways to ‘sterilise’ the virus. This resulted in the hubris about ‘Dettol Donny’, complete nonsense from the media playing their usual ‘get Trump’ game – and one could cite so many other examples of such media chicanery too, especially about his mention of new treatments that included the possibility of hydroxychloroquine, which despite media howling has been shown to have a place now in early treatment and prevention. Trump only changed tack on the epidemic when it became clear that lockdowns were more damaging than the virus in terms of both the economy and population health and that the epidemic was not 1918-19 redux. Even then, he still regarded control and contain measures to be useful and facilitated them.
And that, TAFKAS, puts paid to that ‘policy failure’ of Trump’s. Now what else have you got??
Oh fang. Have a look at his trade policies and outcomes to start with.
Ideology over real results eh TAFKAS.
The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus
#3660277, posted on November 15, 2020 at 6:19 pm
Oh fang. Have a look at his trade policies and outcomes to start with.
Wow – who woulda thunk the the USA President should look after the USA???
“To their dismay, this has been picked up by everybody except the MSM.”
Oh I have no doubt the MSM have picked up very well on this. The kind of denial they are showing is of the “doth protest too much” kind.
“He stopped all movement in from Wuhan in China…”
For which the Dems and the complicit media declared him to be a racist.
In a famous example, Ricardo considers a world economy consisting of two countries, Portugal and England, each producing two goods of identical quality. In Portugal, the a priori more efficient country, it is possible to produce wine and cloth with less labor than it would take to produce the same quantities in England. However, the relative costs or ranking of cost of producing those two goods differ between the countries.
Bunkum. So many more variables than are considered in this model.
Bit of a no brainer really- a businessman with real achievements in the real world vs. a pay-to-play professional politician (I’m being polite) whose been in DC since 1973.
Bloody hell- 1973! I was in primary school.
Your high handed and high falutin commentary about what permeates University life in the US doesn’t really cut it with me
Too damn right. Day by day, the more I think uni degrees are over rated.
Dear Takfas,
To be fair to your claim, a couple of million informed and reformed Republicans may have seen through his devious plan to resurrect a little American manufacture. But I don’t think the 76,000,000? Democrat voters had analysed Trump’s trade policies all that much.
The issue that MUST be fought to the end is the algorithm, the same “science” that drives climate change and coronavirus, and if their voting mechanism isn’t undone now, USA will become a one party state.
Ultimately, if the Republicans can get one state to the Supreme Court, and the court questions Dominion’s credibility, the Voting software is compromised, and, constitutionally, the state’s Republican controlled Legislatures decide the Electoral College nominations, it’s game over.
And if it doesn’t happen, it’s a different game over.
The Democrats have picked the toughest adversary in their country’s history, and he is up for the fight.
He didn’t. Have a closer look.
The US election is over for another 4 years. Ok.
Poor start there dude.
Anyone conceding is Marked.
I’ll give you a hint – the Kraken is real.
Sidney Powell don’t play.
Enjoy the Show!
At this point in the discussion I think we need some estimates. We need estimates of the number of fraudulent votes in each of the contested states.
We also need estimates of the likelihood of the following outcomes:
(a) the matter won’t go before the supreme court in a case that could see Trump declared the winner;
(b) it goes before the supreme court and Trump loses; or,
(c) it goes before the supreme court and Trump wins.
USA history tells us that Dems didn’t like Lincoln winning.
fucking click bait….
Can’t see any good reason why so many people remain determined to call the final result.
A process is under way and nobody yet knows or can predict how that will play out.
Once the final call is made, the losing side will be hell bent in tearing down whoever has become POTUS.
The only thing that everybody should agree on is that the world’s smartest country is incapable of running a fair ballot.
Tafkas!
Ok! Went and looked up some trump trade policies! (In lefty google search!)
We can agree that Tariffs are a low denominator tool in the tool box to get your country’s domestic economy up and running with manufacturing and Nationalists (USA in this instance) compared with other countries using very low wages and sweat shop labourers to produce products that western “affluent” countries buy!
And yes, I’m Asuming your not a fan of tariffs? But looking at the last few previous administration’s trade policies, Trump needed to kick start the USA (And world) economy, with a quick tool to do exactly that! Would he keep them going? I’m sure he “will” he wants working class USA to excel. USA is now almost self sufficient, it could in fact tell the world to f off, as we can cater to our selves! (Except for the ~60-70* million USA Citizens that would disagree with me!)
*Yes I’m a Trump fan, so I just think there’s to many instances of voter descepancys for basement Joe to sit in there for six months and get that many votes!!! Theres been voter fraud for ever in usa elections, it’s just been setup to be so close this time that Dems only “just” scammed enough votes to “maybe” sneak through! So to 70 mill is including the scammed votes.
I do like Scott Adams idea! Trump wins, then on 19th of Jan 2021 Don resigns, Sends in Pence! Republicans win, Democrats get their wish and have removed Trump. You think this would make everybody Happy!!!!😉
I’ve come to the conclusion I’m really terribly misogynistic. It’s not that I loathe women, in fact I love em to pieces and always have, it’s just that I can’t be @rsed explaining the precise meaning one more time. I’d rather be labelled than pander. %$#$%-em I say!
As for Biden, we need him to fall from his Zimmer frame and cede to Kamala. The sooner these woke $#@#-wits get a taste of life in leftist bubble the better. It was going to happen sooner or later. Better to let them get a couple of years taste.