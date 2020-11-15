US Election Ho-Down

The US election is over for another 4 years. Ok. There will be a senate run off in January and another Congress and 1/3 Senate election in 2 years. But …

At the risk of attracting the ire of certain of the Cat crowd, it looks almost certain that it’s all over red rover for President Trump and come January 2021, there will be a President Biden 46.

There will be lots of post mortems in the US to understand why the result was so close and why the Democrats did not electorally destroy President Trump and why they did poorly in the Senate, Congress and State elections. There will likely also be studies in Australia as to what lessons are portable from the US to Australia. It has already started with some in the Labor Party believing that a Biden victory is proof that they (ALP) are correct in their climate policies (Joel Fitzgibbon notwithstanding).

Here is TAFKAS’ view.

Every US Presidential candidate has a theme, a flavour, a smell. Rightly or wrongly:

Mitt Romney’s was that he can manage, govern and run stuff well.

Barak Obama’s was that there has never been any like him before.

Hillary Clinton’s was that she will take care of her mates.

Joe Biden’s was that he’s not Trump.

Donald Trump’s was F*ck You.

Yes. F*uck you to the wokey woke people out there who think they are smarter, more just, more righteous than the rest of the populous and that the great unwashed who disagree, need to be silenced, de-platformed, impoverished and in some cases imprisoned.

To them, President Trump said F*uck you.

Sometimes these candidates won and sometimes they didn’t. Trump won his first election and came pretty close to winning his second despite some very poor policy outcomes.

This highhanded, hifalutin attitude permeates US media, US colleges and increasingly more and more of the US’s social institutions. Take a look at this report from YAF about some of the courses taught as US universities.

These aren’t some tin pot schools. These include some really prestigious schools including the Ivy League schools.

Take this one from Yale University:

ANTH 451b—Intersectionality and Women’s Health

The intersections of race, class, gender, and other axes of “difference” and their effects on women’s health, primarily in the contemporary United States. Recent feminist approaches to intersectionality and multiplicity of oppressions theory. Ways in which anthropologists studying women’s health issues have contributed to social and feminist theory at the intersections of race, class, and gender

Perhaps this one from Harvard:

AFRAMER 116—Specters of Race and Paroxysms of Violence in Scorsese and Tarantino

Through such films as “Taxi Driver”, “Raging Bill”, ‘Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained”, the course will explore the avant-garde techniques of cinematic storytelling that Scorsese and Tarantino deploy to explore America’s obsession with the figure of the black male as both a victim and a purveyor of extreme violence.

Or even this one from Michigan State University:

ENG 481—Seminar in Critical and Cultural Theory

Advanced analysis in theoretical approaches to textual studies, selected from perspectives such as formalist, narrative, hermeneutical, semiotic, Marxian, psychoanalytic, poststructuralist, postcolonial, and/or other recent critical discourses.

So perhaps the lesson to be learned, in the US and in Australia is that culture wars matter. Having highly paid woke intellectuals in Universities, in the Human Rights Commissions in public broadcasting authorities telling citizens that they are racists, misogynists, sexists, queerists, intellectually inferior, morally deficient does not help electorally.

In Australia, this is particularly offensive when these highly paid woke intellectuals are paid for through the toil of the Australians who are being called racists, misogynists, sexists, queerists, intellectually inferior and morally deficient.

This stuff matters. In fact, it is probably a hygiene factor. People won’t listen to policy while they are being insulted, particularly on their own coin.

And when the Prime Minister says that addressing free speech won’t create a single job, he should pause and reflect that allowing such attitudes to continue to fester in publicly funded institutions will cost jobs; his job and that of his Liberal and National Party colleagues.