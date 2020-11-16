Liberty Quote
It is obviously futile to attempt to eliminate unemployment by embarking upon a program of public works that would otherwise not have been undertaken. The necessary resources for such projects must be withdrawn by taxes or loans from the application they would otherwise have found. Unemployment in one industry can, in this way, be mitigated only to the extent that it is increased in another.— Ludwig von Mises


Always twice as hot!
Also the end of great teets! 🙁