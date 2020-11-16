Are we going to let defeatism beat us?

Have a look at Jo Nova’s take on the way the forces of evil are moving heaven and earth to stop Donald Trump use the legal avenues that are available to press his case against the voting fraud in key states. Not a time to back off and tell the Donald to roll over and accept that it is ok to lose a stolen election. See here.
Bullying works. Time to fight back:
Humans are a gregarious species. Never underestimate how powerful bullying and social ostracism can be — even on adults — especially on smart and wealthy adults near the top of the pecking order. Indeed, the pecking order position is the problem. Those with something to lose, who are trained in universities in everything but how to stand up for themselves, fold faster than the truck drivers and steel workers Donald Trump represents.
The Swamp is terrified of Trump’s legal challenges
Trump is so dangerous to the Swamp they are prepared to spend big money to target anyone who helps him. Once upon a time, representing a President would be great for advertising and gaining new clients. The Swamp bluster is trying to reverse that.
One of Saul Alinsky’s rules for radicals (to win by destroying civil debate) is to isolate “the target”. In this case Trump is “the Target” and activists have managed to isolate him from one or two of his long standing legal teams. Trump has worked with some of these legal firms for years, and they’ve earned more than $20 million from working with the President. But when an activist group puts up half a million dollars to tar their name with advertising and put their clients on the spot, the clients then lean on the legal firms.
MEANWHILE THE DEPLATFORMING PROCEEDS APACE
WordPress is getting into the game bigtime!
Conservative Treehouse reaches 500,000 to one million readers each day and has run for ten years on WordPress. But now they are suddenly being given two weeks notice to get out. They are being “Deplatformed” and there is not even any reason given:
…”given the incompatibility between your site’s content and our terms, you need to find a new hosting provider and must migrate the site by Wednesday, December 2nd.
If the Hunter Biden scandal can be cleansed from the media. If the US election can be brazenly stolen by stopping vote counting at 2am and starting it at 4am with huge dumps of Biden votes, by kicking out Republican observers, and backdating postmarks — what can’t be hidden? All previous “lines in the sand” have been crossed. In the new order what pushback will there be for attacks on free speech?
Seems to me if the election results were legit the Dems would be happy for recounts to take place.
Yes it would be part of the healing process so the Republicans would know it was wrong to suspect that there was anything out of order, then they could say sorry and kiss and make up with the Democrats.
Everyone (including me) should abandon WordPress as soon as possible.
During the SSM plebiscite, if you logged into your own site, you were greeted with a rainbow top banner, which you could not get rid of. My complaint to WordPress brought a response along the lines, “We would hate to see you go, but if you don’t like it, you can piss off.” The arrogance of Silicon Valley and all the little valleys beggars belief.
Are we going to let defeatism beat us?
No defeatism at Betfair Australia. Serious punting.
More than one thousand, two hundred and thirty one million dollars ($1,231,021,563 in fact) has been matched on the outcome of Biden and Trump.
The DOW about to hit 30,000 for the first time in history.
Some one is going to lose bigly.
Evil is attempting to railroad us into subservience.
Indeed.
Given the American left are now using actual physical violence to get their way, however, I wonder what the anti-left can do except respond in kind.
Yes, it has come to that.
For example, I have no doubt that a lot of the violence on the streets of Washington over the past few days is meant to terrorise the Supreme Court.
Alex Jones has been warning about what’s coming down the pipeline for many years.
So too Roger Stone. In fact “Stop The Steal” was a slogan coined by Roger Stone prior to the 2016 election.
These two guys were so informed that Alex was deplatformed by almost every BigTech company simultaneously, and Roger Stone would be in jail if not for Trump’s pardon.
CNN even joked about Stone getting gang raped in prison.
AOC’s Trump Accountability Project, aka “the list”, is no longer active.
The Dumbocrats beginning to doubt themselves after not flipping a single house seat?