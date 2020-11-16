Are we going to let defeatism beat us?

Have a look at Jo Nova’s take on the way the forces of evil are moving heaven and earth to stop Donald Trump use the legal avenues that are available to press his case against the voting fraud in key states. Not a time to back off and tell the Donald to roll over and accept that it is ok to lose a stolen election. See here.

Bullying works. Time to fight back:

Humans are a gregarious species. Never underestimate how powerful bullying and social ostracism can be — even on adults — especially on smart and wealthy adults near the top of the pecking order. Indeed, the pecking order position is the problem. Those with something to lose, who are trained in universities in everything but how to stand up for themselves, fold faster than the truck drivers and steel workers Donald Trump represents.

The Swamp is terrified of Trump’s legal challenges

Trump is so dangerous to the Swamp they are prepared to spend big money to target anyone who helps him. Once upon a time, representing a President would be great for advertising and gaining new clients. The Swamp bluster is trying to reverse that.

One of Saul Alinsky’s rules for radicals (to win by destroying civil debate) is to isolate “the target”. In this case Trump is “the Target” and activists have managed to isolate him from one or two of his long standing legal teams. Trump has worked with some of these legal firms for years, and they’ve earned more than $20 million from working with the President. But when an activist group puts up half a million dollars to tar their name with advertising and put their clients on the spot, the clients then lean on the legal firms.