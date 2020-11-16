Informative and impressive: a legal sitrep from Giuliani

Posted on 2:42 am, November 16, 2020

14 Responses to Informative and impressive: a legal sitrep from Giuliani

  1. Tom
    #3660613, posted on November 16, 2020 at 3:52 am

    Must-watch video. Apart from anything else, it validates why Trump ran for office in the first place: the US political system is rotten to the core. God speed, Mr President.

  2. Mak Siccar
    #3660616, posted on November 16, 2020 at 4:01 am

    +100 and ditto to Mr Rudy.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3660637, posted on November 16, 2020 at 5:53 am

    Surprised that this was allowed on Fox. Maybe there’s been a bit of soul searching amongst management after the recent ratings collapse and exodus to OANN and Newsmax.

  4. Herodotus
    #3660640, posted on November 16, 2020 at 6:16 am

    The MSM for the most part continue to say nothing to see here, unsubstantiated claims of vote rigging.
    Tom Switzer interviewed Pat Buchanan on his ABC radio show, and the latter had some very good summaries of the state of play. While Tom is at least a bit left, he is obviously on good terms with Buchanan who is a solidly Republican identity. He ran for President twice in the 90s. The tactic employed was for Tom to put forward in a non-vitriolic way what you’d expect an ABC type to say (like why doesn’t Trump just concede) and then allow the guest to speak uninterrupted. What Buchanan has to say is not what the ABC in general wants said. I think Switzer is being clever, at least I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. Most of the swine that work there wouldn’t have a guest like Buchanan on in the first place.

  6. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3660664, posted on November 16, 2020 at 6:59 am

    What we are facing here as a civilisation is evil. This evil must be ruthlessly struck down.

  8. Googoomuck
    #3660695, posted on November 16, 2020 at 7:36 am

    Guiliani and Powell have big reputations to maintain. It’s hard to believe they would go off half cocked. Which is a roundabout way of saying they have credibility. What is incredible is that a US election could be manipulated this way. And that’s how it will be seen by the average MSM user; a desperate attempt by paranoid Trump to stay in power. However, coming after the Russia Hoax, the impeachment and Biden’s lethargic campaign, it does seem plausible. I can’t wait to see this hit court. Votes being illegal because of process errors will surely incite hysteria. Oh boy.

  9. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3660715, posted on November 16, 2020 at 7:59 am

    This is not really about Trump its about freedom andreal democracy ,if the voting system can be rorted to this extent it coukd mean your vote doesnt matter ,its n’ot what the majority want its what the evil corrupt grasping arrogat “eelights “want . I call them “eelights ” because elites means the cream of the group ,and these evil corrupt bastards are certainly not the cream ,or even the skimmed milk ,they are the stuff you scrape off the botottom of sewage pipes .

  10. nb
    #3660724, posted on November 16, 2020 at 8:13 am

    Bruce, #3660651 says ‘Some number-crunching’:
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/caught-part-2-email-inventor-dr-shiva-finds-impossible-ballot-ratio-feature-michigan-results-caught/
    The post has lots of useful and telling data, but here is a summary of Shiva’s video:
    ———————–
    Dr.SHIVA LIVE: MIT PhD Analysis of Michigan Votes Reveals Unfortunate Truth of U.S. Voting Systems. (1hr, 10mins) at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ztu5Y5obWPk
    ——-
    *Summary shown at 41 minutes:*
    a) Algorithm moves Trump votes to Biden
    b) The more the precinct was Republican, the higher the % of Trump votes transferred to Biden in that precinct.
    c) The slope of the discount to Trump’s votes is the same for each county.
    ——-
    Further summary:
    – The discount slope indicates application of an algorithm using the *weighted race allocation method*. Weighted race is a documented feature in election systems dating back to 2001.
    – The linear decline indicates a computer algorithm was in place to lower Trump’s vote as a function of % of Republicans in a precinct. The linear decline is consistent from one precinct count to another and is predictable. Hundreds of precincts are involved. By contrast, in Wayne County no algorithm is detected.
    [Interestingly, Wayne County was a site of heavy-handed exclusion of Republican scrutineers.]
    – Hand written ballots are imaged and the computer reads the image to determine the vote. Ballot images are being deleted and this makes it more difficult to verify results.
    – 56:00 – National Association of State Election Directors (NASED). Nonprofit funded by Murdoch company and Rockefeller brothers. This organization sought to have Twitter ban Shiva.

  11. Rafiki
    #3660727, posted on November 16, 2020 at 8:15 am

    The Shiva thesis is thoroughly analysed on the election post-morten thread. Some doubt that it says much at all.

    It seems that Trump’s chances of ballot reversals depends on his showing that the Dominion machines tipped Trump votes to Biden. Giuliani was not thoroughly convincing about this.

  12. Sinclair Davidson
    #3660754, posted on November 16, 2020 at 8:58 am

    So we’re seeing lots of circumstantial argument, interesting statistical anomalies, and hardware/software stories but no actual smoking gun. This is not the Court of Arbitration for Sport where you can come along with a plausible bullshit story. To over turn an actual election count the US judges need to see actual hard evidence.

  13. m0nty
    #3660759, posted on November 16, 2020 at 9:06 am

    In summing up: it’s the constitution, it’s Mabo, it’s justice, it’s law… it’s the vibe.

