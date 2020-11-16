Twitter Spat

There is an argument on twitter between Louise 7-0 Milligan and Jim Molan. It all started when Molan called out Milligan’s dodgy reporting.

It kind of escalated from there.

Then Sevennilligan pulled out this old chestnut.

Like the 7-0 High Court judgement never happened. Like the Victorian Chief Justice, the trial judge, and the Victorian Director of Public Prosecutions were not publicly humiliated in open court. As we all know lawyers have a very special trade union, because if a humiliation of this magnitude had happened in any other industry, those individuals would be collecting JobSeeker payments.

Now Milligan isn’t some random on the internet arguing the toss. She represents the $1 billion public broadcaster that is wholly financed by taxpayers. This is just more bias from the ABC.

Mind you, Molan isn’t innocent in this whole affair either.

All those criticisms of their ABC are entirely correct. He knows what is wrong with their ABC. Yet Jim Molan is part of a government that simply refuses to do anything about it. Molan is slagging Milligan on social media, he should be slagging her, and her employer, on the floor of the Parliament.

What to do about the ABC? Defund it. Privatise it.