Twitter Spat

There is an argument on twitter between Louise 7-0 Milligan and Jim Molan. It all started when Molan called out Milligan’s dodgy reporting.
It kind of escalated from there.
Then Sevennilligan pulled out this old chestnut.
Like the 7-0 High Court judgement never happened. Like the Victorian Chief Justice, the trial judge, and the Victorian Director of Public Prosecutions were not publicly humiliated in open court. As we all know lawyers have a very special trade union, because if a humiliation of this magnitude had happened in any other industry, those individuals would be collecting JobSeeker payments.
Now Milligan isn’t some random on the internet arguing the toss. She represents the $1 billion public broadcaster that is wholly financed by taxpayers. This is just more bias from the ABC.
Mind you, Molan isn’t innocent in this whole affair either.
All those criticisms of their ABC are entirely correct. He knows what is wrong with their ABC. Yet Jim Molan is part of a government that simply refuses to do anything about it. Molan is slagging Milligan on social media, he should be slagging her, and her employer, on the floor of the Parliament.
What to do about the ABC? Defund it. Privatise it.
Ok Sinc. TAFKAS agrees with your analysis about the problem of and what to do with the ABC.
But why then does the Government in its capacity as shareholder representative as the executive government “overseer” not do anything about it?
Not My ABC
Girlymen, softcocks, and chicken hawks to a person.
The Senator won’t go beyond anything ScoMo andthe factional kingmakers like Alex Hawke want.
Also noteworthy the Senator only gets animated when under personal attack as he perceives it.
Biggest fake conservative in parliament.
Yet Jim Molan is part of a government that simply refuses to do anything about it.
I suspect Molan is not happy about that but is in a minority in the party room.
For some reason the parliamentary Liberal Party seems to be scared of the ABC.
As for Milligan, someone needs to school her as to what it means when a conviction is quashed and a verdict of acquittal is entered instead – by the highest court in the land, no less.
Milligan doesn’t get it, that she lost. Regarding Their ABC, enough gullible voters keep it going.
7-Nilligan can afford to be so brazenly dishonest because she knows the ABC will never expose her. They are all of them on the same crusade.
The private networks are afraid of stepping out of line with the ‘narrative’ and will continue to broadcast what are obvious misrepresentations and lies that are so at odds with reality that it becomes impossible to discount.
Anyone who followed the ABC will have had no idea that the case against Pell could have fallen apart and him be acquitted. Here at the Cat the elements underwriting the acquittal by the Federal Court had long been identified so it was only a matter of seeing which ones they would refer to (or if they would overlook the obvious deficiencies of the Victorian case).
For anyone relying on the ABC it would have been a thunderbolt out of the blue.
Let’s not even start on their state, federal, or international electoral predictions.
I am sure the billion plus per year save could be put to better use , like increasing politiciansand public employees salaries and perks . That argument might get their attention in Canberra .
Dont even dream of doing something usefull with the funds saved by abolishing the cabal .
Maybe all this could be raised at the Senate enquiry into media diversity. My fear is in seeking to eviscerate Murdoch, they will ignore the 900 pound gorilla in the room. Not Sarah Hanson Young, the ABC!
She’s only trying to defend her “credibility” and that of her book, which could only be seen as being opportunistic at the time of writing and, of course, unprofessionally inaccurate.
Note how she mentions two of the two most senior judges in Victoria but conveniently forgets the 7 more senior than them.
She is peddling fake news and clearly does not accept the final result.
As for Milligan, someone needs to school her as to what it means when a conviction is quashed and a verdict of acquittal is entered instead – by the highest court in the land, no less.
Roger, doesn’t Milligan brag about the the fact that she has a law degree? Or am I mixing her up with somebody else?
Either way her going back to the original judgement is like someone continuing to damn Lindy Chamberlain because of the spray marks in the family Torana.
However whilst there is an impasse it is irrational also to keep arguing.
Where’s Ita? ALPBC “management “ MIA as usual. What other company would stand to one side while an employee argues with a “shareholder”?
Roger, doesn’t Milligan brag about the the fact that she has a law degree? Or am I mixing her up with somebody else?
All I can find is that she “enrolled in law”.
Let’s assume she graduated; she then became a court reporter. Says it all, really.
An appeal to the Victoriastani justice system? Bwahahahaaaaaaaaaa. Nilligan doesn’t know much about living under a despotic regime.
Worse than opportunistic or inaccurate…it was highly prejudicial.
“the 2 most senior judges in Victoria”.
LOL….even Barbara Cartland was a better and more accurate writer than 7-Nilligan!
Mutualise it. Be the most entertaining thing to come out of the ABC in years.
7nilligan deliberately confuses a RC with a court of law aka 7 nill high court. A RC is not a court it makes recommendations and offers opinions it is not bound by criminal courts evidentiary requirements and cannot convict. 7nilligan knows this but chooses to ignore fact in favour of the feel. Reality interferes with her delusional self belief that she was right all along. The opinion offered by the RC about Pell was unsubstantiated by any evidence and held Pell to an impossible standard. The joke is Coates was one of the commissioners and in now sitting on the Victorian hotels fiasco it will be interesting to see if she applies the same standard to Dan.
Surprised Nilligan didn’t raise her Walkley shield of peer endorsement. That would put him back in his box.
Ask Milligan the following:
1. What did she, prior ABC officers or staff know about rapacious child abusers and abuse in the ABC or PUBLIC SCHOOLS?
2. Can we have Jay’s family’s and fathers’ work phone records from 1996? We just need to see if the fourth iteration of his accusations are more robust than versions 1 – 3.
3. Has she had her gate hinges greased lately?
Sinc at 0945am…!!!
@ Sinc-
Girlymen, softcocks, and chicken hawks to a person.
Please ban Sinc due to inconsistent use of gender-neutral language… 🤪
Apart from this flight of fancy, no contest with this statement.
Does any Cat know where Molan Part 4 is? You know, the one wth 7-0 Acquittal, plus the italicised quite from the judgement report that effectively declares the key witness as a perjurer without saying the word?
Or would that have crashed Twitter, banned Molan and brought our very own Flatus Scroll[past] onto this thread to loftily declare that AcQuItTaL MeAnZ NufFiNk! PeLl Iz St0nEy ArAcHnId CoZ ABC SeZ!
The fact is, 7-Nilligan (love it!!), in a fair justice system the onus is on the prosecution to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt . All you had was hearsay, from people that had been paid to provide it.
You’d think you would have the good grace to STFU and retire to a monastery after the the mauling you got from the proper court. But on you drone, like some ghastly machine that’s gone haywire and no one knows how to switch off.
@Sinc
TAFKAS thinks you overestimate these folk when you write:
You are insulting and denigrating Girlymen, softcocks, and chicken hawks all over Australia but calling LNP members thus.
This is from Mike Seccombe in the Saturday Paper from this past Saturday in an article title “How do you cure a cancer like Rupert Murdoch?“:
You know you have a problem when Mike Seccombe implies that you are weak.
Has she had her gate hinges greased lately?
Phrasing, Dot!
And Morrison, Molan and the rest of them sit back while the ABC carries out a hatched job on our SAS troops. How dare these lightweights, most of whom have never seen armed conflict up close be allowed to pillory our troops. Our men and women in uniform deserve our honour and support not an inquiry Pushed into action by some snot nosed weakling At the ABC.
Mike Seccombe? A ghost from sofas past.
Jebus! The Saturday Paper. I thought only Hendo read that one. You need to find better things to do on the weekend. Good to see Mike hasn’t gone freelance.
Dot, I presume you are referring to the father who’s been in the media. He is the father of the other one – the one who died of a drug overdose. But your point is still valid – who spoke to whom?
Unless I’ve missed something, I am yet to hear of any senior coalition minister come out and blast the ABC and Louse 7-Nilligan for the Pell lynching. In fact Porter undertook, as soon as Pell’s acquittal was upheld by the HC, to release the RC findings. So the stupid fucking Liberals are always more than happy to feed the beast that is their ABC. LNP ministers continue to appear on its programmes and they continue to finance the ABC’s blatant bias. They feed this sinister far-left organisation, I suppose thinking that if they do this then they will be left alone…..except they aren’t and last Monday’s disgraceful hatchet job on Porter and Tudge shows just how woefully wrong this attitude is. But Porter and Tudge should thank their lucky stars because they came off lightly at the hands of the ABC and Louse 7-Nilligan. You see, unlike the innocent Cardinal George Pell, neither of them will spend fourteen months in prison.
You reap what you sow.
I think it’s ironic this sudden emphasis of Royal Commissions when the ABC studiously refused to report on the Trades Unions Royal Commission for month after month after month.
if we had at least one politician in the LNP with an ounce of smarts & bulldog in them, this is exactly what it transpire. They would meekly wave through Sarah Sea-Patrol’s request for a media diversity enquiry, then go hammer and tongs at the ABC within it.
But we don’t, so they won’t.
BBS
It may be possible that people were not even there in the fourth and final version of false accusations, it may be provable, the evidence may reflect outright lying, perjury and perversion of the course of justice.
What if J Snr took his work mobile to Bonnie Doon the day Pell grew an extra arm and the ledger in the tax records shows accommodation for parents and kids (hypothetically speaking), or something similar?
What if Mum called her parents (J’s maternal grands) from a payphone on the Great Ocean Road that day, the Feast of Supernumerary Limbs?
Evidence of appalling abuse within the duties of priests is not disputed. The fact that the Catholic Church did not act on evidence of abuse is plain and sustains the assertion that it was systemic. The people who were in a position to act did not act.
Debating merits of the Pell case is a distraction. Any organisation with duties to children with this record of abuse should no longer have any school or other position of authority over kids.
“if we had at least one politician in the LNP with an ounce of smarts & bulldog in them, this is exactly what it transpire. They would meekly wave through Sarah Sea-Patrol’s request for a media diversity enquiry, then go hammer and tongs at the ABC within it.
But we don’t, so they won’t.”
That’s right…it’ll be left to One Nation senators Hanson and Roberts to speak up. All the so called warriors of the LNP right…Abetz, Stoker, Canavan, Molan and so on will stay shtum. They’re cowards.
Which would logically mean no institutions look after kids ever again, families only.
Why?
Because the safest place outside of the family home for a child is actually the Catholic Church.
All other churches, public institutions and youth/sporting organisations of notable size, all do much worse with regards to child protection.
Facts don’t care about your bigotry.
LOL..then that would close down many state education departments and government schools. And by the way, the lynching of Cardinal George Pell is no distraction. It is a blight on the Australian legal system or to be more specific…the Victorian legal system.
Oh and by the way “Visiting American”…I’m not a Catholic.
“Facts don’t care about your bigotry.”
Well said Dot.
A change of socks? How refreshing.
Debating merits of the Pell case is a distraction. Any organisation with duties to children with this record of abuse should no longer have any school or other position of authority over kids.
Shame then, about the public schools, the private schools attended by the kids of ALP stooges and maaaaates, the I slamic colleges and everywhere else not touched by Julia Gillard and the ALP ‘Royal Commission’
To quote the Humungous- “None is without sin…”
So with that in mind, Visiting Stooge, best you go and rethink your Leftwit trolling points…
Snap Cassie
Don’t worry about heritage or faith. Isiah 49. Beautiful stuff.
Defund? No.
Privatise? No.
Exterminate? Yes.
Obliterate any trace of it having ever existed? Yes.
Legislate to strip citizenship from every singel employee and all their family members? Yes.
Deport them? Yes.
By dumping them in orange boat off the coast of An African country involved in civl war? Yes.
Hack Milligan’s pastiche of lies, slurs and innuendo against Cardinal Pell completely failed to sustain any convictions on over 26 fabrications, even with the $3.5 billion of Vicpol and the $1 billion of the ABC behind her. Keith Windschuttle has now apparently produced a 400 page expose on Tethering which is on sale on the Quadrant online website: The Persecution of George Pell.
Having waded through the foul garbage of Milligan, Morris Marr (relation of David Marr?) and Melissa Davey, he is the only person to deal with one of the worst injustices in Australian legal history.
I’m still waiting for my copy as it does not seem to have a kindle version. I wonder if he will be awarded the Golden Quill?
Wiping away filth always leaves things cleaner, brighter and healthier.
‘Let’s assume she graduated’
Let’s assume she didn’t, because nowhere I can find is there a suggestion she has a law degree.
“Shame then, about the public schools, the private schools attended by the kids of ALP stooges and maaaaates, the I slamic colleges and everywhere else not touched by Julia Gillard and the ALP ‘Royal Commission’”
Well said RA.
I will be buying it.
‘The opinion offered by the RC about Pell was unsubstantiated by any evidence and held Pell to an impossible standard’
The RC could be summed up in a powerpoint presentation:
Paul Bongiorno and George Pell were both junior priests in Central Victoria in the early seventies
Both knew Ridsdale and both had shared accommodation with him at one time or another
Both were the subject of formal allegations that they knew of/were told about Ridsdale but took no action
Neither allegation was supported by independent corroborative evidence
Both Pell and Bonge plausibly denied the allegations.
One was given a free pass by the RC: the other wasn’t.
A perfect comment. Thank you.
Including state schools, state children’s homes, etc ?
Or are you just singling out private and religious institutions ?
Evidence of appalling abuse within the duties of priests is not disputed. The fact that the Catholic Church did not act on evidence of abuse is plain and sustains the assertion that it was systemic. The people who were in a position to act did not act.
Because you are a visitor, you might not be aware that in around 1996, as soon as he had the authority to do so, Cdl Pell established the Melbourne Response (he only had the authority to do so there), the first such action in the Catholic Church world-wide. We are yet to see similar action by the secular authorities here to malfeasance, well documented, in public institutions including schools and orphanages.
Wiping away filth always leaves things cleaner, brighter and healthier.
Paul Murray offered free Domestos to clean up the election in Queensland it didn’t work.
More abuse happens within family environment . I have treated many people who were sexually abused as children , you would have thought that at least one would have been abused by the clergy . No family , relatives , friends of family and neighbours , the closest was a man who was abused by a worker at a Salvation Army Boys’ home .
The first step to “defeating” the ABC is give them the ability to charge paid subscriptions ala Netflix and also advertising and as counter -intuitive as it is ask for nothing in return, no commensurate cuts in funding. The empire builders will not be able to resist the lure of the filthy lucre and will soon become dependent upon it. (This politically bullet proofs it from ”you are trying to destroy a national treasure”)
That achieves 2 things
1) they have to put on programming that makes money in the open marketplace and
2) proves they can make money off that and after a period of time cuts can be introduced.
even if 2) never happens can freeze spending and let inflation do the work albeit slower than I’d like but that is still streets ahead of where we are now. Any increase in ABC spending has to come from advertising and subscriptions. If they still only put on left wing bias content we still win as it starves other left wing organisations like Nine/Fairfax.
Any organisation with duties to children with this record of abuse should no longer have any school or other position of authority over kids.
It has been determined (by the RC, IIRC) that abuse is/was actually greater in some non-Catholic churches, than the Catholic Church on a pro rata basis.
That included probably the most left wing church in Australia.
The MSM aren’t interested in any of that.
Rather telling that Milligan’s only response to the HC decision seems to be ‘hug your children’. Daniel Andrews had a go, why couldn’t Milligan?
He should simply tweet that he is putting a recommendation to her employer that she be fired. The fight back is good, but if not followed up by actual action it still falls into the camp of typical conservative weakness when real action is required.
👍
And that’s why the suppression order on the identity of J should be lifted.
And the RC never looked at state organisations such as the public school system so if the story has been told, then it’s only half the story.
what Cassie said!
Why not corporatise the ABC, then privatise it by selling it to News Ltd with an agreement that News Ltd would flog off all its other Australian media interests ?
BTW – News Ltd would have no difficulty operating in conformity with the ABC’s charter.
What to do about the A.B.C? Funded by subscription. Let the howler monkeys put up their own money!
In a just world the HC would be sending a strongly worded letter to Ms Milligan and her employer.
“Or are you just singling out private and religious institutions ?”
Methinks “Visiting American” is just singling out the Roman Catholic Church. His comment reeked of sectarian anti-Catholicism.
As a way to get rid of it I propose selling the ABC to the staff for $1, and allowing the corporation to carry advertisements.
The vast value of the assets would mean that the ABC staffers would be sufficiently torn between greed and fear as to choose greed, since they’d all become instant millionaires. At the same time the redundancy and retirement responsibilities would fall upon the now private corporation, so the Federal Government would save on those probably very chunky entitlements.
And since Canberra would be saving $1.3 billion a year the gift of the assets would be recouped pretty quickly.
We could then start a sweep for how long until the newly privatized corporation goes bankrupt.
Visiting American = another lapsed catholic
They certainly become bitter and twisted in that church when they lapse. They make orange men on march day look reasonable.
Louise Milligan is still providing misinformation about Cardinal Pell’s case in her latest book (Witness) zoom promotional events, even though she says the book is not about Cardinal Pell. A great deal of the book is devoted to herself as a ‘victim’ in her appearance at the Committal whilst she was so busy doing her ABC 4C work, appearing at an interstate Writer’s Festival, answering phones from lawyers trying to save her from criminal prosecution, and finding journalists to give evidence about the importance of journalist privilege. In her chapter “Just listen to the question would you?” she seems incapable of answering questions put by Robert Richter. She had a crowd of supporters at Court – her former ABC boss, book publisher, ABC co-worker, ABC solicitor, ABC Director of News and a QC! I am very grateful for my copy of Keith Windshuttle’s brilliant book “The Persecution of George Pell”. It should be recommended reading for all people who provided testimonials and cover ‘blurbs’ for Louise Milligan’s book Cardinal plus the Walkley Awards Judges and the law firm that gave Milligan an award.
Ah yes, their ABC, sell it for $1 to a buyer who will uphold the “charter” on just one channel and use the others as they will. It will save us a $1B a year ……….