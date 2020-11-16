US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread II

Posted on 4:28 pm, November 16, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

  1. dover_beach
    #3661550, posted on November 16, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    Styx is not a Nazi. What a crock.

  3. Knuckle Dragger
    #3661552, posted on November 16, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    Bloody hell dover. Thanks a bunch.

  4. Boambee John
    #3661553, posted on November 16, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    This Styxhexenhammer666 bloke that Zippy keeps linking to is a Nazi, Sinclair.

    As is Zippy.

    Zippy: If you are of German descent, is munty aware of your ethnicity?

    If not, the fat fascist Antifa tool is (once again) demonstrating his ignorance of the significant difference between generic fascism and the quite different German version, known as Nazism. But then his ignorance on many subjects is displayed here daily, why would we expect him to not be equally ignorant on one of his chosen subjects?

  5. rickw
    #3661555, posted on November 16, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    This Styxhexenhammer666 bloke that Zippy keeps linking to is a Nazi, Sinclair.

    As is Zippy.

    You’re the bloke who loves black uniforms, funny salutes and who gets all excited over direct action……

  6. calli
    #3661561, posted on November 16, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    It’s the metal rim glasses. Dead give away. Nazi for sure.

    And the habitual Herr Flick.

  7. Oh come on
    #3661562, posted on November 16, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    m0nty plumbing the depths of the know-nothing PoliSci undergraduate – everyone he disagrees with is a Nazi. Also, m0nty no doubt believes Trump is literally Hitler. Or maybe Trump is worse than Hitler.

    How embarrassing for him.

  8. kaysee
    #3661563, posted on November 16, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Conservative Group Offers $10K Reward For Voter Fraud Tipsters in Four Major Cities

    On Sunday, Americans for Limited Government (ALG), one of the nation’s leading conservative activist organizations, announced that it is offering a $10,000 reward to any resident of Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, or Philadelphia who provides “information that leads to the arrest and conviction of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.”

    The unique rewards program is being broadly publicized throughout each city by the widespread distribution of “wanted” posters displaying the program’s website — VoterFraudReward.com. The posters urge residents who have evidence of voter fraud to contact ALG at 202-847-6551. The poster distribution campaign is thought to be the first of its kind in history.

  9. twostix
    #3661566, posted on November 16, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    This Styxhexenhammer666 bloke that Zippy keeps linking to is a Nazi, Sinclair.

    As is Zippy.

    Those hate speech laws in Victoria are pretty broad aren’t they Paul?

  11. Mater
    #3661581, posted on November 16, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Service and General Government
    “Election Security: Ensuring the Integrity of U.S. Election Systems”
    February 27, 2019

    Statement of Dr. J. Alex Halderman
    Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Michigan Director, Michigan Center for Computer Security and Society

    “…Next time, things could be much worse, and it’s not just voter registration systems that are at risk: the nation’s voting machines are stunningly vulnerable to attacks that could sabotage the voting process or even invisibly alter tallies and change election outcomes. I know because I have developed such attacks myself as part of over a decade of research into election security threats and defenses.3 Last fall, Chairman Quigley and Representative Katko invited me to demonstrate such an attack at a briefing on Capitol Hill. I brought a touch-screen voting machine used in 18 states, and we held a small mock election. I remotely hacked the voting machine to steal both Congressmen’s votes and changed the election winner.”

