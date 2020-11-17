20 years from now, a Liberal government may prosecute them

This is the photograph accompanying that report. Just look at this goofball.
• Do not fly the flag upside down, even as a signal of distress.
• Do not allow the flag to fall or lie on the ground or be used as a cover…
See: Australian National Flag Protocols. Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet.
Accordingly, I put it to you that using the Australian flag as a snot and germ cover is undignified and unlawful.
Couldn’t agree more CJ.
