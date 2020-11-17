ABC of WTF

The usual problem TAFKAS encounters when debating with people is that they seldom have familiarity with the primary sources of information. They usually rely on someone’s analysis of someone else’s reading of someone else’s commentary.

And like a game of Chinese whispers, it is more often that not, a downright certainty that the “facts” people think are as facts are usually baseless.

How many ABC journalists have read the IPCC report? Probably a tiny fraction of the number of ABC journalists who vote for the Greens.

Mea cupla. TAFKAS has also made this error many times himself relying on the judgement of others and their sources. But sometimes it is useful to go to the primary source. To wit …

This is a link to the ABC’s Charter. It makes an interesting read and it explains much.

For all the jabberwocky about the obligations of the ABC to be politically balanced, this is the only reference to (and use of the word) balance in the charter:

(iii) the responsibility of the Corporation as the provider of an independent national broadcasting service to provide a balance between broadcasting programs of wide appeal and specialized broadcasting programs;

It’s only “balance” obligation relates to balancing niche appeal content against the demands of mass appeal content.

There is nothing in there about political balance. Nuffin. And this goes a way to explain the conduct of the ABC.

Now given that the Howard Government was in office for 11 odd years and the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison Government have been in office for 7 and a bit years, why has not this increasingly important issue been addressed? Is there something buried in the Act? Maybe. But why is the political balance question only discussed in the context of the ABC’s charter?

Could it be that none of the politicians have actually read the Charter and familiarised themselves with the legislative and regulatory parameters of the ABC? Anybody offering odds?

But more importantly, will this Liberal National Government that is constantly under assault by the ABC do something about it? About as likely as this Liberal National Government ever delivering a balanced budget.

So for all the complaints about political bias and political hits on the centre right parties (they are only centre right if the centre is defined as Bernie Sanders), they are getting everything they are allowing. If they don’t like it, they should do something about it.

But as dear Sinclair wrote in a reply to a TAFKAS comment … they are: