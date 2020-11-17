ABC of WTF

The usual problem TAFKAS encounters when debating with people is that they seldom have familiarity with the primary sources of information. They usually rely on someone’s analysis of someone else’s reading of someone else’s commentary.
And like a game of Chinese whispers, it is more often that not, a downright certainty that the “facts” people think are as facts are usually baseless.
How many ABC journalists have read the IPCC report? Probably a tiny fraction of the number of ABC journalists who vote for the Greens.
Mea cupla. TAFKAS has also made this error many times himself relying on the judgement of others and their sources. But sometimes it is useful to go to the primary source. To wit …
This is a link to the ABC’s Charter. It makes an interesting read and it explains much.
For all the jabberwocky about the obligations of the ABC to be politically balanced, this is the only reference to (and use of the word) balance in the charter:
(iii) the responsibility of the Corporation as the provider of an independent national broadcasting service to provide a balance between broadcasting programs of wide appeal and specialized broadcasting programs;
It’s only “balance” obligation relates to balancing niche appeal content against the demands of mass appeal content.
There is nothing in there about political balance. Nuffin. And this goes a way to explain the conduct of the ABC.
Now given that the Howard Government was in office for 11 odd years and the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison Government have been in office for 7 and a bit years, why has not this increasingly important issue been addressed? Is there something buried in the Act? Maybe. But why is the political balance question only discussed in the context of the ABC’s charter?
Could it be that none of the politicians have actually read the Charter and familiarised themselves with the legislative and regulatory parameters of the ABC? Anybody offering odds?
But more importantly, will this Liberal National Government that is constantly under assault by the ABC do something about it? About as likely as this Liberal National Government ever delivering a balanced budget.
So for all the complaints about political bias and political hits on the centre right parties (they are only centre right if the centre is defined as Bernie Sanders), they are getting everything they are allowing. If they don’t like it, they should do something about it.
But as dear Sinclair wrote in a reply to a TAFKAS comment … they are:
Girlymen, softcocks, and chicken hawks to a person.
I think what you are looking for is in s8 of the ABC Act. Which requires to Board to ensure independence and integrity of the corporation and the accuracy and impartiality of its broadcasts? Not sure I see much of that from any Board in the last decade or so.
Good point, but I also note:
There is nothing in there giving the corporation power to produce political opinion
They can produce news services.
Petard – hoist them on it, etc.
.. following from Mr Arden’s comment. ABC Act.
PartII – 8 Duties of the board
QED.
A little lazy to just do a word search for the word ‘balance’.
“accurate and impartial ” – just remind me when they last devoted a Four Corners to attacking a Greens’ policy or performance. When did they last criticise a union? When did they point out that all these renewables would need billions spent on new transmission lines? When did they talk about the moral hazard of handing out more and more free stuff to voters? When did they discuss the Laffer curve? When did they discuss the pros and cons of the minimum wage?
A lot of their bias is by omission.
Complaining about the ALPBC is like kicking the dog, it might make you feel better but it won’t change much.
If I must accept having a state funded media in a democracy, then surely its board must be elected.
In any such election, of course, I will be voting for whoever promises to wind it up.
Hahaha. They just voted unanimously for the great reset!
They’re on the same side, silly.
But kick the dog enough and it will either run or die.
The problem with the ABC is that they think “balance” relates to ALP v LNP political journalism, when in fact the correct balance relates to left v right political journalism. Clearly, the ABC is applying journalism from the left, where anyone to the right of their opinions are fascist, racist or worse (we can, of course, get into a dialogue that proves that fascism is actually from the left and not the right).
But if others are right, the ABC does not have the remit to opine on politics at all – their remit is to impartially report the news, not to critique or promote one ideology over another (yet they do so all the time).