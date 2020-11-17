“As the elastic touches my ears”

Posted on 6:25 pm, November 17, 2020 by currencylad

St John Henry Newman composed Lead Kindly Light and the Mission of My Life prayer. Dick Bott gives you…

This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to “As the elastic touches my ears”

  1. stackja
    #3662464, posted on November 17, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Prayer said with mask on or off?

  2. Herodotus
    #3662475, posted on November 17, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    This is showbiz – political tap dancing, not religion.

  3. Tom
    #3662481, posted on November 17, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Ode to a big government fascist compliance muzzle.

    The human race is going backwards to 1930s Germany at 100 miles an hour.

  4. Cassie of Sydney
    #3662483, posted on November 17, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    I wonder how many congregants Reverend Bott has? I will hazard a guess…not many.

  5. candy
    #3662486, posted on November 17, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Well he’s sure on himself.
    Talking about his smile and crinkly eyes. Obviously been staring in the mirror admiring himself.

  6. calli
    #3662491, posted on November 17, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Memo to this weirdo “shepherd”.

    Face masks are not a Sacrament.

  7. H B Bear
    #3662493, posted on November 17, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Does he have anything for a plague of locusts?

  8. one old bruce
    #3662500, posted on November 17, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Sounded like a prayer for putting on vestments (if there is one), rejected by Reformers, but:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geneva_gown

    An odor of idolatry there Rev.

  9. Tel
    #3662502, posted on November 17, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    The same people will tell you that it was Trump who politicized the whole mask issue.

    This despite Trump being the first one to recommend masks are worth a try, back in March when hardly any masks were available and he suggested wearing a scarf as a temporary option.

    https://nypost.com/2020/03/31/trump-says-people-can-wear-a-scarf-to-prevent-coronavirus/

  10. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3662517, posted on November 17, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    IS this why the trolls are pulling condoms on their heads?

  11. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3662529, posted on November 17, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    “Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad.”

    Numpties like Bott are insane embarrassing imbeciles that I am fed up having to share a planet with.

    In any just world, the dreaded Bat Flu would have shuffled him off this mortal coil around the first time we ever had the misfortune to hear about it.

  12. Bruce
    #3662530, posted on November 17, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Well, that’s his fifteen minutes.

  13. Albatross
    #3662543, posted on November 17, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    ἐνδύσασθε τὴν πανοπλίαν τοῦ Θεοῦ.

    LOL.

  14. BrettW
    #3662558, posted on November 17, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    With all the things going on in the world I have to wonder why this prayer by a Canadian merits its own thread.

  15. calli
    #3662571, posted on November 17, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    Mask wearing has become a fetish, BrettW. This is another manifestation. Virtue is signalled by wearing one. Extra virtue by saying a prayer as it is put on.

    It’s not a ridiculous proposition to imagine it as a future form of social credit currency. Perhaps a “health card” will be the matching passport.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.