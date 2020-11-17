Bob wants a mommy and a daddy

We need someone to lead us through in a kind of father figure way or mother figure way. To bring us through and show that they love us, care about us, and want our best. They are looking out for us. It’s the total opposite with someone like [Trump]. It confounds me how he ever got to be elected… That’s what we need in a leader. In any leader. That’s what we are going to get with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”
– You could never tell that Robert De Niro‘s father left his mother for another man when the actor was two.
If little girl-groper and sniffer Joe and Kamala are your idea of “father” and “mother” figures, God help you!
De Niro has form as a complete and utter moron and wanker.
Grandpaw and mommy
Tell Uncle Joe I don’t want to be tucked in by him.
I think he has Xi Jinping in mind.
They will love us when we think like them.
Until then they will punish us for our obstinacy. For our free speech, for our beliefs, for our enjoyments, for our insisting on what we can see right in front of us rather than what someone is telling us we see.
They will persecute, smear, marginalise, mock, and abuse us – in the name of unity.
Father a girl groper and mother who wants to send a new generation of young men to their deaths in the Middle East on another useless war so she can strut about back in the States safely being a “strong woman” leader.
Charming parents.
Not the smartest tool in the shed old Robert, how’s the divorce going?
Thanks, CL. I’d wondered what de Niro’s pathology was. That explains everything.
Most leftard neurosis can be traced back to childhood trauma. It’s why they’re all so angry. As a result, de Niro has spent his life pretending to be someone else.
An old man who never grew up needs a father figure? FMD you old twat! Be that figure to other people that you never had and let the government out of people’s lives to enable it in others.
What’s the reason for De Niro’s black women fetish?
Is there another issue there?
I find amusing the assuredness that Biden and Harris will fulfil the fantasy. I find amusing anyone who thinks a politician will fulfil any fantasy. I suppose that’s what makes it a fantasy.
Interesting question, MH.
Fetish maybe. Certainly a strong preference.
Any red-blooded man might fall in love with an African-American woman.
Bob has married/had children with three.
We saw this ‘leader as father figure’ fetish with Gough. It’s pathetic.
Most leftard neurosis can be traced back to childhood trauma. It’s why they’re all so angry. As a result, de Niro has spent his life pretending to be someone else.
We have let sexual freaks define what male and female are.
We let militant man hating lezzos define what makes women happy in a monogamous hetro relationship.
We let a sexual pervert (Kinsey) define what was “normal” peoples sex impulses and drives.
We now accept 2 men and a beagle make a family.
You must go and this link to Mark Steyn interviewing U.S. lawyer Sidney Powell about the Dominion voting machines. DO NOT MISS THIS.
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sidney-powell-begins-to-release-the-kraken-with-mark-levin/
During those rallies came over very much as a Father of the Nation figure. True patriotism does arouse such feelings, as the Father God/Father of the Nation concept is a deeply embedded meme in our culture and it is this for which de Niro is yearning. Pinning his hopes for this sort of leadership on basement quality Biden and his team of strident SJW’s falls far short of the mark. It is strange that the left are blind to the commitment and even calls of love that Trump managed to muster from working class America.
Nobody loves Biden like that.
If this imbecile hadn’t divorced so many times , I’d bet his net worth would have been around 2 bill or more. In the 90s you kept hearing how he was putting every dollar he could buying Tribeca real estate. He become the biggest holder in Tribeca when the area hadn’t been discovered. It later turned into one of the most expensive hoods in Manhattan.
Wretched robocontrol baulked at the word. Trump came over. .
Yet more confirmation – as if it were needed -of Anthony Hopkins’s recent statement:
“Actors are generally not intelligent people.”
Having been raised through normal families ourselves, these people in the midst of politics seem very weird to us, even though we have worked in that cesspool for decades. Hold your nose and keep good notes about the malefactors.
What a bloody cuck.
Bob is just following the Hollywood hive.
Like all the rest, he isn’t brave enough to have another opinion, other than the hive one.
When they laughed at his “fuck Trump” he was so pleased that someone – anyone – thought he was funny.
The price is that millions now think he’s irrelevant.
Ironically, that is one of the most astute observations about actors.
I don’t mind actors having opinions. I don’t mind them stating their opinions. It annoys me when they think their opinion matters more than mine because they have professional flatterers.
The term ‘ivory tower’ has long been used to signify aloof, detached, or even escapist thinking. The person therein not understanding the real world where every choice is not only hard but at a cost, where consequences harsh, where there is sickness, crime, and squalor.
‘Ivory tower’ is an expression of contempt.
And yet what is the difference between that and Hollywood?