THE ABC’s 7.30 is airing a hit piece tonight – yes, another one – this time against News Corporation, Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison. Without evidence, the far left-wing program that once aired made-up accusations against Cardinal George Pell will charge that Rupert Murdoch and the aforementioned LNP leaders have been engaged in a conspiracy to shore up Liberal prime ministers and denigrate the outstanding premierships of Messrs Rudd and Turnbull.
‘News Corp is now essentially propaganda’
While the petition has more than 500,000 signatures, it has failed to secure a royal commission so far. Instead, the Greens will hold a Senate inquiry.
“The critical thing, you have to recognise that News Corp is now essentially propaganda. It’s a political organisation that employs a lot of journalists,” Mr Turnbull said.
Kevin Rudd concurs.
“Whereas once the Murdoch press would generally lean conservative, but see it [as] in its interest to give the other side of politics a half a go, in the last decade, it’s simply been wall-to-wall propaganda on behalf of the Liberal National Party … And [in the US it’s become] propaganda for the far-right Republican Party,” Mr Rudd said.
“Well, enough is enough.”
So there you have it. Malcolm Turnbull agrees with Kevin Rudd who agrees with the Greens who agree with the ABC that News Corporation is politically biased. And lots of journalists are in on it. Without evidence, Turnbull goes further, alleging Tony Abbott committed what could be construed as near criminal acts:
“Tony Abbott operated almost in a partnership with News Corp,” he said.
“Their reporters, their editors had access to Cabinet decisions before they were taken, in fact, reported Cabinet decisions having been taken when in fact that [sic] turned out they hadn’t been, so there was extraordinary access.”
Mr Abbott declined an interview with 7.30, but released a statement describing the allegations as “baseless smears”.
“Unlike some, as Prime Minister, I never leaked out of Cabinet or backgrounded against colleagues,” he wrote.
“To me, this is dishonourable and a betrayal of the solidarity that should exist within a political party with a shared commitment to the people it represents.
“I make the general point that Australia needs more media outlets and more media diversity; but won’t otherwise respond to baseless smears or dignify a hatchet job.”
Well said, Mr Abbott.
Suffer in you jocks Lieborals.
Diversify the ABC.
Given its limited audience the ALPBC isn’t even a particularly successful propaganda outfit. It has provoked a couple of knee jerk responses from a piss weak governments (one of which was found to be illegal and for which taxpayers have yet to get the bill).
… the outstanding premierships of Messrs Rudd and Turnbull.
Ha Ha Haaa
Turnbull was never a builder as he never really created anything – even a policy idea. He was a destroyer.
Wow.
Just remember, the Liberal party of Australia promoted this narcissistic turd to be PM in September 2015.
“stackja
#3662503, posted on November 17, 2020 at 7:14 pm
Diversify the ABC.”
No…destroy the ABC.
Bahahahahahaaaaa
Who cares what either of the two cocksmokers think or say?
Jeez, we must be in a different universe!
Abbott was hamstrung by turdwithmyarsetotheair and Scomo, well he’s a nothing really, why bother?
Exactly, Humphrey.
Every day the LNP continues to finance vicious propaganda attacks on it by its own left wing and their men of the past via its tribal enemies at the ABC simply confirms that the LNP believes in nothing and has no standards.
Meanwhile, the ABC’s comical campaign against the LNP has little traction outside of its Green heartland of 10% of the electorate. Politically, the ABC is irrelevant.
Turn bull and Rudd trying to blame Murdoch for their failings with enough hot air to launch the Hindenburg.
Abbott worth more than the both of them put together.
Blatant projection. Just substitute the ABC for News Corp, and Labor/Greens for the Liberal National Party.
The ALPBC:
“It’s a collectivist propaganda purveyor that employs zero journalists”
Two bitter little shitbags who don’t have the moral compass requireD to tell the truth.
So, basically free publicity for KRudd’s latest self-promotion gimmick, courtesy of Aust taxpayer.
“H B Bear
#3662499, posted on November 17, 2020 at 7:13 pm
Suffer in you jocks Lieborals.”
Agree. Nobody in the coalition ever stands up to their ABC…they happily continue to finance it. Nobody in the coalition ever spoke up for Cardinal George Pell and as soon as Pell was acquitted back in April, Christian Porter moved quickly to release the RC findings to further besmirch Pell. So all I could feel last week when reading about the tacky biased Four Corners hit job on Porter was a lot of schadenfreude.
And last night Barnaby Joyce appeared on Q&A…to be mocked, derided and smeared…of course. Why? Why do do they continue to legitimise this far-left, progressive arm of the green left?
You reap what you sow.
If the two losers turnbull and the krudster are agin something I am totally for it .
Possessing a brain the size of a peanut will do that to you.
In somewhat related news…
Solomon Islands vote to ban the use of Facebook in the country
Solomon Islands heading down the CCP path eagerly. Some definite cultural anti-subversion shaping and information operations needed in this part of the world to keep them on the straight and narrow.
KRudd sitting at home wondering how he can get his name and face into the public eye again, ‘Woe is me! They are forgetting my greatness. But – aha! Methinks I have a cunning plan’ (voice of Baldrick).
‘Hello Malcolm, this is Kevin and I’m just outraged about (Murdoch, Trump, yada yada yada)’
‘Why yes Kevin. I will gladly appear with you and deliver my brill prognostications and contuperations of the maliciocations of Murdioch et cetera et cetera my good man’.
You reap what you sow.
That’s eggsactly right. What’s equally shocking is that both parties inflicted these repulsive sociopaths on the people of Australia. Again I ask, is Trumble still a member of the NSW lieboral pardy?
Bwahahaha! Labore loser Emma Husar screeching about da misogyneeeee to poor ol Joyce on the ALPBC.
Milt – see my comment above at 7:46pm.
As for BJ appearing on Q&A, is he stupid or a masochist or trying to give credibility to the despicable organization?
From C.L.’s piece:
Bwah. Bwah, ha, ha, ha. Buckle, bickle, knuckle snort! Wah hahahahahahaha!
“That’s eggsactly right. What’s equally shocking is that both parties inflicted these repulsive sociopaths on the people of Australia. Again I ask, is Trumble still a member of the NSW lieboral pardy?”
Agree but I think Turd is worse than milky bar kid. Milky bar kid doesn’t undermine the party that he once led.
Ok I dig SPIII- the mind of a lieboral apparatchik is different from everyman.
The Lieborals also agreed to the senate inquiry into News Corp. That’s what they do…..like they joined the senate censure of Bettina Arndt.
Bolt just mentioned Sinc’s masterful demolition on this blog of the Gersh piece on the ALPBC in today’s Oz.
There is way far more diversity in the contributors to Newscorp than the ABC which is actually funded by taxpayers.
You could say Turnbull and ABC working like at team based on the past week.
If only Turnbull could make more use of his NY apartment. He could compare notes on leadership with Gov Cuomo.
Milt – apologies, I misread your question as “why is Trumble still a member of the NSW lieboral pardy?”
The answer however, remains the same.
The whole turdy trumble episode just doesn’t add up- why invite and then promote someone who hates your organization and wanted to be an ALP polliemuppet. Still don’t get it.
“It’s a political organisation that employs a lot of journalists”
Quoted with absolute relish by the ABC – an organisation which presumably conducts tests of its new recruits to ensure that they lack the genes for irony and insight.
No worries SMIII
While gettin’ on down with those funky antifa and black imbeciles matter peace freaks.
It seems Kevin and Malcolm have decided to become elder spacemen.
They should probably start a media company.
How many signatures required:
a/ to secure a Royal Commission?
b/ to shut down Always Biased Cacaphony?
The Lieborals also agreed to the senate inquiry into News Corp.
I’m speechless.
I wouldn’t piss on KRudd or Turnbull if either of them were on fire.
I saw Turnbull for the lefty fake he was long before he became PM. Hence my dismay at his toppling Tony Abbott.
For an organisation having a go at PDT for making “baseless allegations”, the ABC aren’t shy at all at promulgating absolutely baseless smears themselves.
Shut the ABC down.
Now!
It seems Kevin and Malcolm have decided to become elder spacemen.
What this whole grotesque tantrum shows, along with it being indulged, is that it’s the politico-media class vs. everyman.
I don’t even like newscorpse btw- it’s just less vile than fauxfacts or the abc.
Your tax dollars at work, comrades.
Meanwhile, Obama has opined that the fact Trump got 70 million + votes means the US media isn’t biased enough and needs to address it.
Years ago, Al Capp’s comic strip l’il Abner was fond of reference to the House of Reprehensibles.
While there are many in the House of Representatives, there are few better words tahn reprehensible to describe Turnbull and Rudd.