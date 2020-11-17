‘News Corp is now essentially propaganda’

While the petition has more than 500,000 signatures, it has failed to secure a royal commission so far. Instead, the Greens will hold a Senate inquiry.

“The critical thing, you have to recognise that News Corp is now essentially propaganda. It’s a political organisation that employs a lot of journalists,” Mr Turnbull said.

Kevin Rudd concurs.

“Whereas once the Murdoch press would generally lean conservative, but see it [as] in its interest to give the other side of politics a half a go, in the last decade, it’s simply been wall-to-wall propaganda on behalf of the Liberal National Party … And [in the US it’s become] propaganda for the far-right Republican Party,” Mr Rudd said.

“Well, enough is enough.”

