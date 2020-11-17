From the Nine newspapers:

Anthony Albanese’s office has been hit overnight by an anonymous dossier claiming to be authored by five Labor staffers accusing senior team members of bullying and divisive behaviour. Titled “A Letter to Anthony Albanese from five concerned opposition staff”, the dossier appeared online on a specially-created webpage for about 30 minutes shortly after 9pm. At 10am on Tuesday it had re-appeared online at a new address.

Hmmm.

Allegedly, according to this dossier:

“A destructive culture of bullying has been created … which is now dividing and distracting every tier of the federal opposition. Each conflict leads back to one person,” it read, while noting a “self-appointed ‘in-group’” was “wedging the opposition from within.” “It has been nastier, crueller and more personal than any in recent memory. It has resulted in multiple good people leaving, and others seeking medical support.”

Hmmm.

Louise. Louise. Where are you?

Let’s see if Four Corners and Louise Milligan cover this one?