Risk for thee. Safety net for me.

They never learn. They never learn.
Safely ensconced in his comfortable, airconditioned and security protected office in Martin Place, RBA Governor Phil Lowe has climbed up onto his box to lecture Australian business. The source of his knowledge on and of business being unclear given he has never worked in business and probably considers business as nothing more than a transmission mechanism for his games of price and exchange rate manipulation through monetary policy.
But from his elevated position, Governor Lowe decrees:
As borrowing rates were lowered, Dr Lowe hoped that businesses would take advantage of the extraordinary conditions.
“It is important that we guard against becoming too risk averse,” he said.
“I understand that in an uncertain world, it can be hard to take on risk and there can be a natural tendency to avoid new risks.”
“But, if businesses are to seize the opportunities that are out there to grow and to increase Australia’s productive capital base, some degree of risk taking is necessary,” he said.
Great. Brilliant.
So how much of your $1 million plus salary do you Governor Lowe propose to put at risk with a link to unemployment, GDP and other performance indicators?
At the moment, your salary, your superannuation and your employment are entirely guaranteed (at no risk to you) by the tax payer and businesses you are lecturing on risk. You’re not talking any risk Governor. Go on. Take some. We dare you.
Come on. Take your own medicine. How about putting 80% of your generous salary and 100% of your superannuation at risk – you know so that you aren’t “becoming too risk averse“.
The interest rate changes have reduced the income from my small term deposit by 99.9%. So much for being able to be responsible and saving for the future………
Here’s a tip RBA; how about no.
-From a small business owner.
They are desperate to continue the debt fueled economy, but eventually you can’t kick that can down the road any longer. There’sa reason why usury is a sin and why in times past there have been debt jubilees.
He might be doing just that, for all we know.
Tafkas, getting sick and tired of all these bureaucrats and politicians whom have never had their lively hood on the line from day to whilst living off the blood,sweat and tears (taxes) of the battlers, rather than surviving on their own exertions? I’ve been sick of them for decades.
Amazing how many decisions – overwhelmingly in the public sector but surprisingly heavily in the large-private sector – are made by those with absolutely no skin in the game.
Less amazing is how generally badly both governments and the large privates are managed.
…badly, but expensively, I should have said.
We have also seen calls from some quarters for governments to borrow big to pay for infrastructure, because interest rates are so low that the interest expense is easily affordable.
It seems that in the 21st century no-one ever has to repay the principal on their loans.
I just want to string this bloke up by the wrists and legs and kick him in the balls 238 times. What a tool.
Build back better, Phil.
You know you want to.
Interest is only one cost of doing business in Australia. It is rarely the major cost for most businesses. At current interest rates, changes in interest rates are likely to be of little consequence.
Someone should explain this to Phil one day. Maybe he should put his house on the line, go guarantor to a couple of small businesses and find out.
That’s if you can get a loan. Hey Mr Bank my business got smashed by government policy, policy which may kick back in at a moments notice such as SA yesterday, I have burnt through my savings, the economy is way down, would you like to give me money?
He might want to sign on as a director, become liable for OH&S and really make it interesting.