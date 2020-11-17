The Australian and the LNP think the state “shouts” us things

The “free” lunch is finally here: NSW budget: state to shout you lunch, pay for the movies.

12 Responses to The Australian and the LNP think the state “shouts” us things

  3. stackja
    #3662140, posted on November 17, 2020 at 11:51 am

    NSW premier GB seemingly has lots of “her” money to spend.
    Inherited? Good night at the casino?

  4. Roger
    #3662144, posted on November 17, 2020 at 11:55 am

    We are surely near the de Tocquevillean end point of democracy…and the very people who are supposed to warn against going down this dead end path are instead taking us by the hand to lead us onto it with the enticement of dinner and a movie.

  5. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3662147, posted on November 17, 2020 at 11:57 am

    A mate texted me this morning asking what I’d be spending my “pub vouchers” on. I thought he was taking the piss.

  6. candy
    #3662148, posted on November 17, 2020 at 11:59 am

    I wonder how much will go to KFC, McDonald’s and the major takeaway places who are pretty much thriving anyway?

  7. Tom
    #3662155, posted on November 17, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    If the media is reporting that our elected tax hoovers are “shouting” us stuff using our money, that just makes them pickpockets and the media touts.

  8. Mother Lode
    #3662170, posted on November 17, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    It is frightening to see that neither of them realise where the money comes from. That they are taxing us maybe $120 to give back (deducting for processing and churn) $100 – and expect us to be grateful.

    Perhaps they are still mesmerised by the great illusion that if I don’t want to spend $100 on something and neither does my neighbour, I will be happy to spend his $100 and he can take $100 of mine.

  9. duncanm
    #3662174, posted on November 17, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    .. and who knows what the admin overheads are.

    “Free shit!”

  10. Delta
    #3662175, posted on November 17, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    Ahah – a business opportunity!! Terrific. I wonder for how much could I sell my vouchers? (four digital vouchers worth $25 each)

    I could offer to sell each for say $10 cash and the recipient (a small business cafe or similar) picks up $15 for an admin outlay. That could be a good arrangement.

    But is there a trap? Digital vouchers? What about the old folks who are not digitally savvy? Do they miss out unless they bend over backwards to be imprinted with a government ID and registered for compulsory vaccinations, and tracking systems set up for the Great Reset whatever? And who administers the bloody scheme?

    Mad intrusive government idiots….. sack them all!

  11. duncanm
    #3662183, posted on November 17, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    Delta – you’ve given me inspiration.

    I might open a cafe.

    Just a little doorway enterprise mind you.. or maybe even an on-line “cafe”.

    should be a nice tidy earner for a few months. It won’t employ anyone, mind you.

  12. H B Bear
    #3662196, posted on November 17, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    I’m still waiting for my Obama phone.

