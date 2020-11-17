The “free” lunch is finally here: NSW budget: state to shout you lunch, pay for the movies.
Liberty Quote
The more corrupt the state, the more it legislates.— Tacitus
-
Recent Comments
- C.L. on Open Forum: November 14, 2020
- Habib on Their ABC must be worried
- H B Bear on The Australian and the LNP think the state “shouts” us things
- Maj on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread II
- Rorschach on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread II
- one old bruce on Open Forum: November 14, 2020
- C.L. on Open Forum: November 14, 2020
- one old bruce on Open Forum: November 14, 2020
- Colonel Crispin Berka on Democrat strategy for dealing with accusations of election fraud
- mh on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread II
- one old bruce on Open Forum: November 14, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on What’s wrong with Albo?
- Tailgunner on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread II
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: November 14, 2020
- Up The Workers! on What’s wrong with Albo?
- duncanm on The Australian and the LNP think the state “shouts” us things
- Cassie of Sydney on What’s wrong with Albo?
- H B Bear on What’s wrong with Albo?
- H B Bear on What’s wrong with Albo?
- Cassie of Sydney on What’s wrong with Albo?
- Old School Conservative on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread II
- Up The Workers! on What’s wrong with Albo?
- one old bruce on Open Forum: November 14, 2020
- Delta on The Australian and the LNP think the state “shouts” us things
- duncanm on The Australian and the LNP think the state “shouts” us things
- Perfidious Albino on What’s wrong with Albo?
- Kneel on Democrat strategy for dealing with accusations of election fraud
- Forester on What’s wrong with Albo?
- Mother Lode on The Australian and the LNP think the state “shouts” us things
- Eyrie on Open Forum: November 14, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- The Australian and the LNP think the state “shouts” us things
- What’s wrong with Albo?
- Risk for thee. Safety net for me.
- Their ABC must be worried
- 20 years from now, a Liberal government may prosecute them
- Democrat strategy for dealing with accusations of election fraud
- Are we going to let defeatism beat us?
- Always twice as hot!
- US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread II
- Soak-ahontas: blogger’s new staffer mocks Native Americans
- Twitter Spat
- Informative and impressive: a legal sitrep from Giuliani
- US Election Ho-Down
- Anyone who supports a public works program because it will create jobs knows nothing about how an economy works
- Q&A on the value of 3000 windmills
- This is our Agincourt!
- How a civil war could break out
- Build the cable to Singapore Twiggy! Save us from the island effect
- Not one chance in a million
- On the contrary: now is the time to tell the state to go f–k itself
- Andrews govt responsible for 90% of Australian virus deaths
- Open Forum: November 14, 2020
- “We can handle this OK”
- Because they are lazy
- Music Maestro November 13, 2020
- It won’t be pretty for the Dems and their “president-elect”
- Henry Ergas on their ABC
- Public interest? ABC betrays its founding principles
- Private Sector Recession – Public Sector Party
- You can learn nothing about election fraud in the US from the local media
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
FMD
They are complete morons.
NSW premier GB seemingly has lots of “her” money to spend.
Inherited? Good night at the casino?
We are surely near the de Tocquevillean end point of democracy…and the very people who are supposed to warn against going down this dead end path are instead taking us by the hand to lead us onto it with the enticement of dinner and a movie.
A mate texted me this morning asking what I’d be spending my “pub vouchers” on. I thought he was taking the piss.
I wonder how much will go to KFC, McDonald’s and the major takeaway places who are pretty much thriving anyway?
If the media is reporting that our elected tax hoovers are “shouting” us stuff using our money, that just makes them pickpockets and the media touts.
It is frightening to see that neither of them realise where the money comes from. That they are taxing us maybe $120 to give back (deducting for processing and churn) $100 – and expect us to be grateful.
Perhaps they are still mesmerised by the great illusion that if I don’t want to spend $100 on something and neither does my neighbour, I will be happy to spend his $100 and he can take $100 of mine.
.. and who knows what the admin overheads are.
“Free shit!”
Ahah – a business opportunity!! Terrific. I wonder for how much could I sell my vouchers? (four digital vouchers worth $25 each)
I could offer to sell each for say $10 cash and the recipient (a small business cafe or similar) picks up $15 for an admin outlay. That could be a good arrangement.
But is there a trap? Digital vouchers? What about the old folks who are not digitally savvy? Do they miss out unless they bend over backwards to be imprinted with a government ID and registered for compulsory vaccinations, and tracking systems set up for the Great Reset whatever? And who administers the bloody scheme?
Mad intrusive government idiots….. sack them all!
Delta – you’ve given me inspiration.
I might open a cafe.
Just a little doorway enterprise mind you.. or maybe even an on-line “cafe”.
should be a nice tidy earner for a few months. It won’t employ anyone, mind you.
I’m still waiting for my Obama phone.