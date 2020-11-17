Does anyone out there need a hole dug and refilled? How about a someone to dump rubbish on their street and then someone else to come and collect it?
Don’t worry about the cost. It will be paid for by your children and grandchildren.
Former Labor Deputy Leader Tanya Plibersek has suggested that the:
Morrison government should set an official target of full employment and use every tool at its disposal to meet that goal.
Don’t laugh. That is actually a really good idea. But as always, the problems start when the rubber hits the road.
Evidence and history has shown that the best tool(s) available to government to increase employment are deregulation, reduced taxes, reduced size of government, less central planning.
Unfortunately, it is the very opposite of these policies that Plibersek would like to implement. Plibersek’s desired policies that may increase public sector employment but they will destroy private sector employment. And with a destroyed productive economy, it will necessitate that the costs of Pliber’s Program would need to be borne by future generations. Our children and grandchildren. And likely our great-grand children and great-great-grand children.
You see, in her new book, Plibersek:
said Australia had a rare opportunity to reshape both society and the economy on the other side of the pandemic.
And there it is. There’s the magic word. Reshape. Yes. To implement all the policies that have impoverished and killed millions. The Path to a Progressive Paradise by Plibersek.
As Popper said:
Those who promise us paradise on earth never produced anything but a hell.
And Ms Plibersek has never produced anything anyway having spent her entire professional career on the coin of the private productive sector.
The Collected Thoughts of Tanya Plibersek.
Now that’s a stocking stuffer.
A stupid, dangerous and rat cunning individual. She was flogging the “jerbs, jerbs, jerbs” mantra on Alan Jones’ show last week.
Needless to say, this would be the inevitable result of any labore “jerbs agenda”.
How can you have full employment when paying generous unemployment benefits and other welfare?
Is Tanya going to whip Byron Bay surf dudes into worthy and meaningful jobs?
Lots of fruit picking jobs going at the moment.
‘Just like Venezuela, Australia’!
Plibersek from the SMH link:
The reason I don’t have an extra five bucks in my pocket is that I owe multiple thousands of them to the ATO. Shelved all plans to buy anything for my business, my aggregate demand is on life support. Probably all goes to pay for this BS.
With apologies to Kern and Hammerstein: Darkies all work on Australian fruit farms, Darkies all work while de white folks play…’
MikeS haven’t you been paying attention at the back of the class.
There is a RBA guy who wants you to spend, spend, spend. You know he is right. Just “Do It”.
There’s another phrase associated with this mayhem — Build Back Better as described by Delingpole.
“Plibersek never produced anything”. As an old Commie mate of mine once said,’ the only time these B******s ever produce anything is when we bury them’.
What does this person want Australia to look like? North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela? What is with the mad lefty Communists that insist we destroy our lives, businesses and economy for a failed ideology. When one considers the murder, mayhem and misery this rotten thing has brought to countries like Russia, Eastern Europe, China, Cambodia, Cuba, South American countries like Chile and Middle America etc,etc. Millions died over this horrible thing and the manics who led it during the 20th century. Why are they chasing a destructive and deadly, misery causing, poverty inflicting cause?
Vietnam.
And another phrase from Davos – the Great Re-set’ with the demons of Climate Change and Covid as the main excuses for further economic lunacy.
We don’t teach children in school that the wealth is created in the private sector and taxed in order to create the public sector. This lack means that there is a real blind spot for most people. You can either grow the wealth pie as a never-ending benefit through private enterprise or tax it out of existence and then guess what? No more pie. Enter socialism from the wings, always ready to help. Nationalise and let the government run everything with fairness to all.
That always works.
Simples.