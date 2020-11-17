Does anyone out there need a hole dug and refilled? How about a someone to dump rubbish on their street and then someone else to come and collect it?

Don’t worry about the cost. It will be paid for by your children and grandchildren.

Former Labor Deputy Leader Tanya Plibersek has suggested that the:

Morrison government should set an official target of full employment and use every tool at its disposal to meet that goal.

Don’t laugh. That is actually a really good idea. But as always, the problems start when the rubber hits the road.

Evidence and history has shown that the best tool(s) available to government to increase employment are deregulation, reduced taxes, reduced size of government, less central planning.

Unfortunately, it is the very opposite of these policies that Plibersek would like to implement. Plibersek’s desired policies that may increase public sector employment but they will destroy private sector employment. And with a destroyed productive economy, it will necessitate that the costs of Pliber’s Program would need to be borne by future generations. Our children and grandchildren. And likely our great-grand children and great-great-grand children.

You see, in her new book, Plibersek:

said Australia had a rare opportunity to reshape both society and the economy on the other side of the pandemic.

And there it is. There’s the magic word. Reshape. Yes. To implement all the policies that have impoverished and killed millions. The Path to a Progressive Paradise by Plibersek.

As Popper said:

Those who promise us paradise on earth never produced anything but a hell.

And Ms Plibersek has never produced anything anyway having spent her entire professional career on the coin of the private productive sector.